Zoom: Irrational Exuberance Will Continue To Prevail In The Short-Term

We opened a short position in the company, but it’s relatively small in comparison to the size of our overall portfolio.

Zoom (ZM) is trading at sky-high valuations and its current accelerated growth of users, most of which are non-paying subscribers, cannot justify buying its stock, which also has a Price-to-Sales ratio of more than 60x. The rise of competitors and the inability to successfully monetize its service on a massive scale are only one of the few reasons why a major pullback is on its way. While the irrational exuberance will likely to continue to prevail in the next week or two, the time is slowly working against Zoom.

Our consolidated DCF and comparable analysis show that the fair value of Zoom is close to $40 per share, which represents a downside of more than 70% of its current market price. Considering this, we are slowly building our short position in the company, shorting any major pops of the stock, while at the same time not making our overall portfolio exposed too much to this one particular company.

Major Challenges Ahead

Let’s be honest. Zoom’s videoconference platform is a great and simple product that doesn’t require a lot from users to use it. In comparison to other apps from the field, if you want to join a meeting, all you need to do is have a link to that meeting and you’re in. No downloads, no registration, no nothing that requires you to go through a complex process to join an online conference with multiple people at once.

Products like Zoom can easily add more users at earlier cycles of their development and consistently grow their major performance KPI’s thanks to the simplicity that they offer. As the world entered the lockdown a month ago, Zoom was able to benefit from such an event, as the number of its users increased from 10 million in December to 300 million at the end of April. There’s no doubt that while the majority of those users are non-subscribers, meaning they don’t pay a subscription fee to use the advanced tools of the service, very few companies if any can achieve such a growth in such a short period. What’s even more impressive is that before the spread of COVID-19 all around the globe, Zoom already was able to show a great performance, as its annual revenue increased by 88% to $622.7 million last fiscal year. The company’s FCF for the year increased by nearly 400% to $114 million, and at the end of January, it had $855 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

However, despite all of this, we believe Zoom is not a good company to own for the long-term, especially at the current price. With more than $40 billion in market cap, Zoom expects to make only close to $1 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year. What’s even more interesting is that the whole videoconference market was worth only ~$6 billion in 2019 and it will grow at CAGR of ~9% to ~$16 billion in 2030. Those numbers alone clearly suggest that Zoom is overvalued at the current price. Even if we assume that Zoom is growing at a double-digit rate, we still cannot see how it will be able to reach even $10 billion in annual revenue in the next 10 years. To do so, it will need to grow its revenues by more than 30% every single year and that is very unlikely to happen.

Below is our discounted cash flow model, which forecasts the company’s growth up until 2028. The initial revenue forecast and tax estimates were taken from Capital IQ.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

Our model drives a fair value of about $40 per share for Zoom, which represents a downside of more than 70% of the current market price.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

The comparable analysis below also shows that Zoom is overvalued by more than 70% of its peers.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

If we consolidate our model and our DCF analysis, we conclude a fair value for Zoom of $37.07 per share. Considering the company’s current price of more than $150 per share, we can easily say that it is trading at a high premium to its intrinsic value and it is only a matter of time until we see a major pullback.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In addition to being overvalued, the major challenge that Zoom is currently facing is its inability to encourage its free users to purchase a subscription. The whole idea of Zoom is to create a seamless video experience for its users and it successfully managed to do so. Any changes that are made to the current business model might lead to negative consequences and a loss of a user base. Unfortunately, the company’s biggest advantage is its major weakness. Zoom doesn’t have any major ecosystem in place that could encourage its users to remain with the service if, for example, the company decides to reorganize itself and start running ads. So as it tries to figure things out, it already needs to support its existing user base by spending more resources on maintaining its servers and at the same time getting no monetary benefit in return, since most users are using only a basic free version of Zoom.

Earlier, the B2B segment represented the biggest area for growth. However, after the security breach scandal, it’s unlikely that the company will be able to restore its reputation as a suitable videoconferencing solution for enterprises. Negative headlines and countless class action lawsuits will likely continue to haunt the company for a while and American businesses will stay away from Zoom for as long as FBI and governmental agencies will continue to be involved.

We don't see any real possibility of being acquired by a bigger company. Anyone, who believes that Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), or Facebook (FB) is going to purchase Zoom at the current valuation is fooling themselves. The reality is that Zoom is replaceable. There are already countless alternatives, which offer the same or even bigger functionality than Zoom does, but they failed to capitalize on the initial demand for videoconferencing after the announcement of a nationwide lockdown. However, as time goes by, they will be able to steal market share from Zoom and become a larger threat than they are today. When that happens, Zoom’s stock will not be trading as high as it is today in a few weeks. But for now, irrational exuberance will continue to prevail for some time.

While we opened a short position in the company, its size is relatively small in comparison to the size of our overall portfolio. We plan to slowly increase our short position on every pop of the stock until the major pullback happens. After that, we’ll start to unwind our position in the company, but will continue to hold a small short position in it.

Conclusion

The bottom line on Zoom:

Zoom is a great company that offers a seamless product that is easy to use.

Last year, the company showed a great performance, as its revenue increased by 88% to 622 million, while FCF increased by nearly 400% to $114 million.

Despite growing its user base from 10 million in December to 300 million by the end of April, Zoom is not a good long-term investment.

Our analysis shows that Zoom’s stock represents more than 70% downside from its fair value.

In addition to being overvalued, countless risks are associated with the stock.

Irrational exuberance will likely continue to prevail for some time, so shorting this stock at the current price is still a risky endeavor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.