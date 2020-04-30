Micron Technology: Comparing Performance To Samsung Electronics And SK Hynix

We will continue to see strong server demand in 2H 2020 as well as strong smartphone sales due to 5G incorporation.

Q1 CY2020 performance was impacted by strong server and PC demand due to work/study at home, while smartphone sales were weak.

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) both announced Q1 CY2020 earnings. Micron Technology (MU) had previously announced its Q3 FY2020 earnings ending February 2020 a month earlier. This article compares performance for the three companies for the period Q1 CY2016 through Q1 CY2020.

Memory Prices, Shipments, and ASPs

Micron's total revenue for the second quarter and first six months of FY2020 decreased 18% and 28%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods of 2019 primarily due to price declines resulting from imbalances between supply and market demand over the last several quarters. The company's overall gross margin percentage increased to 28% for the second quarter of 2020 from 27% for the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to increases in NAND margins as a result of higher average selling prices.

SK's consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was 7.20 trillion won while the operating profit amounted to 800 billion won, and the net income 649 billion won. Operating margin for the quarter was 11% and the net margin was 9%. Despite abrupt changes of external business conditions due to COVID-19, its first quarter revenue and operating income increased by 4% and 239% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) respectively, driven by increased sales of server products, yield rates improvement, and cost reduction.

For Samsung's first quarter, the semiconductor business recorded an operating profit of 3.99 trillion won, adding 60 billion won from the previous quarter and 180 billion won from a year earlier. Revenue came to 17.64 trillion won, down 2 percent on quarter but up 17 percent on year. The Memory Business saw solid demand in the period, despite weak seasonality and the effects of COVID-19, thanks to continued investments in 5G infrastructure and increased demand from cloud applications related to remote working and online education.

NAND Performance

Chart 1 shows NAND revenue for the three companies from Q1 2016 through Q1 2020. Micron's sales of NAND products for the second quarter of 2020 increased 6% from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to increases in average selling prices as a result of improved market conditions.

For NAND Flash, SK will increase the sales portion of 96-layer NAND Flash and start mass production of 128-layer products in the second quarter of this year. Additionally, SK Hynix will expand sales proportion of SSD products which already reached 40% among its NAND Flash sales in the first quarter, and diversify its portfolio with PCIe SSDs for data centers to improve profitability.

Samsung's mobile demand also remained relatively solid for NAND flash, thanks to customers' growing use of high-density storage. Inventory level stayed stable in the first quarter. NAND flash has maintained a normal inventory level since the end of last year.

Chart 1

Micron's NAND bit shipments decreased 2% (Chart 2) offsetting increases in average selling prices of 9% (Chart 3).

For SK's NAND Flash, the favorable demand for server solid-state drives (SSDs) led to a 12% increase of bit shipments (Chart 2) and a 7% increase of average selling price QoQ respectively (Chart 3).

Samsung's NAND flash bit growth declined by a low single-digit-percentage (Chart 2) while ASP gained by a mid-single-digit percentage (Chart 3).

Chart 2

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

The total lockdown that began in China has caused the collapse of sales of smartphones, consumer electronics, and automobiles. In contrast, the work/study from home trend though has led to opportunities in other areas and we see PCs, datacenters, and the Internet as beneficiaries. The worst still lies ahead for companies with exposure to smartphones, consumer electronics, and automobiles in Europe and North America. However, opportunities lie ahead for companies with heavy exposure to China (as that region recovers first) and also for companies exposed to PCs, datacenter, and Internet services.

The data I presented above for Q1 CY2020 were impacted by strong server and PC demand due to work/study at home, while smartphone sales were weak. I expect that 2H 2020 will continue to see strong server demand as well as strong smartphone sales due to 5G incorporation. PCs will drop. In other words, the memory market will continue to recover in 2020. Memory chip growth will be in low single digits tied to increases in ASPs. Logic and microprocessors will be down.

In fact, I noted back on March 16, 2020, in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Watch For Cloud Server Boom Amplified By COVID-19," that:

The COVID-19 epidemic has unexpectedly breathed life into the server market, decimated in 2019, which stretches from virtual meetings, online education, digital healthcare, cybersecurity, telecommunications, logistics to smart cities. Server capex spend grew just 5.8% in 2019, following a 48.7% increase in 2018."

DRAM demand for servers will exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17.5% between 2018 and 2021, according to our report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

One of the drivers for memory recovery will be ASPs. I had shown previously in Chart 3 that a recovery is underway in ASPs. Chart 4 shows a composite of ASPs for spot prices for 8Gb DDR4 DRAM and 512Gb NAND on a weekly basis. Both show recovery at the end of 2019, which has been mitigated by COVID-19 for the past month.

Chart 4

