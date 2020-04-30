Schlumberger Remains A Buy

Source: Barron's

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy and cyclical names like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) for years. Oil markets have been buoyed by OPEC supply cuts. However, the knock-on effects of the coronavirus have caused demand destruction and have sent oil prices tumbling. Schlumberger reported Q1 revenue of $7.46 billion, down 9% sequentially. The stock is off over 50% Y/Y, but now could be a good time to buy.

Free Fall In North America Land Drilling

Along with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Schlumberger dominates the North America land drilling sector. The sector began to show cracks last year, and the headwinds have not let up. The unprecedented drop in oil price hurt E&P in the oil patch:

The resilience of our performance given the COVID-19 related disruption and the early impact of the oil price collapse, delivered earnings of $0.25 per share; only marginally short of our original expectation. The quarter was characterized by the usual combination of seasonal impact in the Northern Hemisphere and the sequential decline of product and software sales. However, toward the end of the quarter, activity started to decline in several basins due to the unprecedented drop in oil price and the increasing challenges posed by COVID-19.

North America was hardest hit, triggering a 17% decline in the rig count. It is now Schlumberger's second-largest region at 31% of total revenue.

Revenue from North America fell 7% Q/Q; this followed a double-digit decline in Q4. If E&P began to fall in the second half of the quarter, then it could portend more revenue declines in Q2. Total revenue outside North America was $5.2 billion, down 10% Q/Q. Revenue from Europe/CIS/Africa experienced lower winter activity, particularly in Russia & Central Asia. Middle East & Asia experienced lower product sales following strong fourth quarter results and a seasonal decline in activity.

Cameron generated $1.3 billion in revenue during the quarter, down 10% Q/Q. It experienced lower revenue in North America from its short-cycle businesses related to Surface Systems. Short-cycle businesses will likely rebound with oil prices. However, its deepwater equipment orders could dry up if oil prices do not stay above $65-70 for an extended period.

Margins Deteriorated

Containing costs will be paramount amid a declining economy and uncertain outlook for oil. Schlumberger's management team is one of the best at it. Management reacted to the decline in E&P by (1) implementing furloughs in certain parts of the company in North America and internationally and (2) reducing compensation for its executive team.

Gross margin was 11%, down from 13% in Q4. The declining scale could weigh on margins again in Q2. Research and development costs and general and administrative expenses were a combined 4% of total revenue, flat versus Q4. Cutting into these expenses may not matter much to Schlumberger's bottom line. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.3 billion fell over 20% Q/Q. The EBITDA margin was 17.7%, down 270 basis points versus Q4. Schlumberger has consistently delivered EBITDA margins north of 20%. Those days are likely over for the foreseeable future.

Ample Liquidity

Preserving capital is also paramount for oil services firms. Schlumberger has $3.3 billion of cash and short-term investments. Its working capital is about $3.0 billion, which should help the company survive a protracted downturn in the economy. Free cash flow ("FCF") in Q1 was about $179 million, up from -$283 million in the year earlier period. This implies its liquidity could grow over time. Schlumberger paid dividends of $692 million during the quarter. Management slashed the dividend by 75%, which should save over $500 million per quarter and over $2 billion per year in cash flow.

This was a smart move, in my opinion. Schlumberger and competitors need to squirrel away as much capital as possible to stave off any protracted downturn in the oil patch. The last downturn saw a decline in pricing power and a price war that hurt smaller supplies and highly-indebted names like Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTLF). Who is to say that environment will not return? Schlumberger has debt of nearly $17 billion at 2.6x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Cutting the dividend could free up capital that could be used to pare debt and keep Schlumberger's credit metrics from deteriorating.

Conclusion

With an enterprise value of about $37 billion, SLB trades at less than 6x EBITDA. This is very cheap by historical standards. When the economy reopens, demand for oil should rise, and oil prices will likely spike. This is bullish for oil-related names like SLB. Buy the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.