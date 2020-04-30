MGM Resorts Is Still Intrinsically Worth $29 Per Share Despite COVID-19

After carefully measuring the replacement value and market value of MGM's recent transactions, the stock is heavily undervalued and is intrinsically worth $29 or more.

We're infatuated with MGM Resorts (MGM) as the recent sell-off creates an opportunity to buy the best in class gaming operator for the first time in a decade. If you've ever traveled to Las Vegas to game, or perhaps attend a convention, there's a 50% likelihood that you've stayed at one of MGM's numerous resorts along the Vegas strip.

We anticipate that the priced-in impact from COVID-19 seems exaggerated and the likelihood of insolvency is low. Not to mention, the deep value thesis we have on the company suggests that the stock is heavily undervalued relative to the replacement cost of the portfolio (using recent construction cost data), and the implied market value of the portfolio when based on recent lease-back and sale transactions.

The company's cash burn inclusive of OpEx reduction suggests -$2B assuming the worst-case scenario. We think there's room to maneuver and even if COVID-19 were to result in an extended closure, there's enough cash on the balance sheet to withstand the pandemic. When carefully weighing the value of the portfolio, we think MGM can be conservatively valued at $29 per share creating immense upside for those patient enough to wait out the pandemic's impact on the stock.

When Will Vegas Open for business?

Image copyright of MGM

MGM Resorts got roasted in the past couple of months with the announcement of layoffs, temporarily closed hotels, and of course… no gaming besides online gaming (which only applies to Nevada residents). Everyone loves Las Vegas, and with MGM's massive Vegas portfolio of various Vegas properties like MGM Grand, Mirage, Vdara, New York New York, and so forth… it's tantamount to buying a sizable chunk of the Vegas strip.

So, when investing into MGM you're basically investing into a concentrated Vegas portfolio when compared to peers with more diverse portfolios outside of Vegas such as Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR).

70% of MGM Resorts Hotel Portfolio is in Las Vegas according to its most recent financial filings. As such, when Las Vegas is open for business most of MGM will come back online.

Therefore, a big chunk of the investment thesis hinges on when Nevada Governor Sisolak lifts the stay at home order. We're not certain when the Governor will give the go ahead, as COVID-19 cases are still spiraling in the United States according to various news sources.

In a recent news report from CNN, Wynn CEO Matt Maddox is calling for a May reopening. Maddox laid out a plan in an article he published for the Nevada Independent where he emphasizes stepped-up safety measures and limited occupancy along with bench-marking to ensure that traveler fatality rates to COVID-19 are below national averages when traveling to Vegas.

While we're not convinced of a May opening date, we think some parts of Maddox's reopening plan will be implemented, thus it creates some added measure of certainty that there's a plan in the works to get the Vegas strip open again. As such, we're incrementally optimistic as the plan addresses safety concerns and a timeline for how the Vegas strip will reopen.

But, based on the recent announcement from Governor Sisolak a date for Vegas casino reopening has yet to be determined. But likely at some point in the phase 2 or later phases, restrictions on the stay at home order will loosen from May 15th, 2020 onward. We think a mid summer reopening of Vegas casinos seems more probable (June or July) given the high traffic nature of gaming and the international customer base.

MGM Resorts liquidity a concern in the interim?

MGM has $3.9 Billion in operating cash and cash like investments according to a recent press release from March. Operating costs will be diminished because the casinos aren't operating which results in some considerable cost savings.

According to MGM:

The Company estimates that 60-70% of its domestic property level operating expenses are variable and is undertaking a thorough review to significantly minimize these costs, such as the implementation of hiring freezes, furloughs and other headcount reductions. The Company is also actively reviewing its fixed property level operating expenses and corporate expenses to identify opportunities to further drive expense reductions. In addition, the Company is evaluating all capital spend projects and expects to defer at least 33% of planned 2020 domestic capital expenditures.

However, Nomura Instinet Analyst, Harry Curtis published revised estimates of -$1.084B EBITDA for FY'20. This conforms with some of the cost reduction commentary mentioned via the above quote regarding variable cost reduction. Based on FY'19 interest expense of -$1.092B and efforts to reduce interest expense as of the most recent quarterly earnings call due to debt reduction, we believe the interest expense will be lower in FY'20 by perhaps 20%-25% or net interest expense of -$900M paired with the -$1.084B EBITDA figure by Nomura implies cash burn of -$2B for the full year.

Part of the confusion is the reclassification of some debt tied to its master lease agreement with its subsidiary MGM Growth. However, we view the reduction of long-term debt should have a favorable +$184M tailwind on operating losses for FY'20, and because we don't factor depreciation and amortization, and share based compensation into cash burn we anticipate that liquidity for the full scope of 2020 is not an issue given $3.9B operating cash far exceeds the implied cash burn of -$2B for FY'20.

Keep in mind, we anticipate the 20%-25% improvement to net interest expense to derive from the recent reduction of long-term debt outstanding on the balance sheet where MGM reported $15.1B in long-term debt in FY'18 versus long-term debt of $11.6B in FY'19 (representing a 23% reduction to long-term debt y/y). The corresponding interest cost should decline proportionately due to the comparative timing of debt reduction happening towards end of FY'19 where the amortization of interest expense will be realized over the course of FY'20, which should lend to stronger comps on interest cost due to timing of interest payments vs. prior year. Furthermore, the cost of operating leases is already factored into the OpEx line from the recent Blackstone Real Estate transactions, which differs from the accounting treatment of capital leases with MGM growth.

How we value MGM Resorts

The reason we like MGM has much to do with the intrinsic value of the gaming portfolio, and the discount it's trading at relative to the market value per room, and also the replacement value.

We define replacement value as the prevailing cost of building the same exact hotel room using pricing data over the last two decades. This is what we define as the tangible book value after subtracting debt, because we add back in the depreciation and define the real estate portfolio based on prevailing construction rates as opposed to the historical construction cost. The accounting book value is going to be lower than our comparative replacement value estimate, as some of MGM's portfolio has aged over a number of decades when prevailing construction rates were lower, and also the accumulated depreciation & amortization diminishes the book value of the hotel portfolio.

We define market value as the implied price based on recent lease-back transactions. We anticipate that MGM will continue to de-leverage its balance sheet and earn attractive ROIC from much of its portfolio via a combination of lease-back and sales.

What makes it an interesting deep value stock is the current market cap of $6.6B which is considerably cheaper than the cost of building its current Hotel portfolio. MGM reports that it has 45,157 hotel rooms as of the most recent 10-Q. Of which, the number of Hotel rooms that MGM owns in Las Vegas is 31,098.

To put this in perspective the average cost of building each room using data on Hotels on the Vegas strip over the past 30-years suggests an average construction cost per room of $818K.

Author's Estimates

When taking into consideration the long life of Hotel Resorts with the current Caesars Palace dating back to the 1960s, we can anticipate a far longer useful life assuming renovations. Not to mention, the replacement cost of MGM's current portfolio implies a value of $25 Billion (when valued at a construction cost of $818K per room), when including its non-Vegas properties the total replacement value is $38 billion (assuming each room would cost $820K to build).

When factoring the other assets, like the $4B in short-term cash and cash like investment the total value of its assets is closer to $42B. We then subtract total liabilities of $21.1B to arrive at a tangible book value of $20.9 Billion. This is because we use prevailing replacement cost as opposed to the amortized value of real estate assets on the balance sheet.

Therefore, the current market cap of $6.8B seems generous even when factoring debt and various outstanding liabilities. This implies that investors are paying $1 to get $3 in value (assuming they wanted to build a new Hotel), which is why the deep value of the stock is likely temporary.

Keep in mind that recent transactions suggest that the real value of its pre-existing Hotel portfolio is considerably higher as the Bellagio was sold via a sale leaseback for $4.25 billion whereas the cost of building the Bellagio was $2.3 billion. On a strict accounting basis the property "depreciated," but the recent transaction demonstrates that the property actually appreciated by 84% from when the property was first built. So, we then have to acknowledge that there's considerable hidden value on the balance sheet when taking into consideration mark-to-market as opposed to the depreciation method.

The company also announced the sale of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay for another leaseback where they generated an additional $4.6B in cash. When factoring the cost of buildout for MGM Grand ($1.62B) and also Mandalay Bay ($950M) they netted an additional $2B from this transaction even after paying off debt tied to the buildout of both resorts.

What's the Value of MGM Resorts Portfolio Based on Recent Transactions?

Furthermore, management has continued to emphasize that it will look to divest some of its Las Vegas assets to strengthen the balance sheet and diminish debt with the recent Blackstone transaction for Bellagio closing in Q1'20. We anticipate that there will be more value accretive transactions similar to the ones we have seen, and so in the table below we try to capture the average market value on a per room basis to derive the average market value per room for the totality of MGM's total Hotel portfolio.

Author's Estimates

The average sale price per room for 4 major Hotel transactions was $583.94K per room. Keep in mind, the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay transaction were still profitable as the average cost per room were $236K and $295K respectively whereas the sales price was $457k per room.

Based strictly on the average market value per room we estimate that MGM Resorts entire Hotel Portfolio could be valued at $26.37B. However, we average Vegas Hotel transaction prices, which diminishes the value of MGM's international resorts inclusive of those in Macau.

More specifically to estimate the total value of MGM we average the replacement value of its Vegas Resorts, and recent transaction prices per room in Las Vegas. We think this more accurately describes the value of MGM's Hotels. We then add in the cash balance of $4B and exclude the value of minority interests and other assets to arrive at our total asset value in the table below. We then subtract total liabilities to arrive at our adjusted book value using prevailing market rates, or prevailing replacement value to exclude the impact of depreciation & amortization to arrive at a more accurate intrinsic value estimate of the company.

Author's Estimates

When it pertains to upside, we're looking at a scenario where the stock should still trade at $29. And this is because of the stellar track record of realizing value with recent transactions, and also prevailing construction rates spanning a reasonable timeframe of two decades on the Vegas strip. This implies that if someone wanted to build a Hotel tomorrow, they'd need to pay the average replacement value rate, or if they wanted to buy a hotel they would pay closer to the mean transaction value, but from a strict value framework MGM has a portfolio of older and newer Hotels, hence we valued the portfolio using a blend of replacement & recent market value across 45K Hotel rooms.

We believe the stock has 70% upside at minimum (based on the price at the time of writing), and this is based strictly on the balance sheet. We think a stronger value case can be made when the COVID-19 Pandemic comes to a close. Furthermore, MGM Resorts is still a growth business, but given the discrepancy in financial performance, and our use of dil. EPS metric to arrive at a target price, we've opted for an intrinsic value estimate of $29.59 as opposed to a forward earnings based approach.

What about the risks?

Near term quarterly results could be disappointing, as the company is set to report earnings on 4/30/20. We generally view the near-term results being distorted with revenue estimates of $2.5B for Q1'20 and $2.048B for Q2'20 (next quarter). The challenge to our thesis is the near-term price volatility, as the company could provide outlook below consensus estimates for next quarter, as the duration of the closure is highly uncertain, and could result in fewer operating days than what the current consensus anticipates.

Google Finance

However, we think the stock is priced like it's going out of business tomorrow, and so bearish sentiment hinges more heavily on insolvency risk. But after carefully weighing cash burn on EBITDA + Interest Expense we anticipate that while operating losses are likely steep in the current and next quarter, the company should have enough cash on the balance sheet to withstand FY'20 OpEx needs.

That being said, the sentiment in the stock isn't all that great, and the stock could potentially revisit its $7 low set earlier in March. However, this was during a period where the vast majority of stocks were selling off. Therefore, if corporate earnings season in general proves weak the broader stock market could drag deep value stocks like MGM even lower.

Conclusion

While we are confident in our deep value thesis, we are also aware of the near-term risks. In an environment where bad news can trigger more outflows, we could imagine the stock revisiting the lows set earlier this year. However, the stock is already trading at a historical discount, and assuming the news flow tied to COVID-19 outbreak were to shift to a more positive narrative, the stock is likely to reach our price estimate of $29.

We're also confident that risks tied to insolvency are a bit more inflated based on the negative commentary we've seen on the company. Also, the headline risk of an empty Vegas strip, paired with the bearish environment creates a unique buying opportunity. We're not saying that you're going to catch the bottom, but after carefully weighing the value of the real estate portfolio we can continue to reiterate that you're still buying below intrinsic value, and there's a decent enough margin of safety to make fundamentals a better reason for buying the stock as opposed to sitting out a recovery rally, or betting against the stock entirely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.