Why Nokia Is Still A Buy

If Nokia (NOK) did not happen to release quarterly results alongside the once again weak unemployment numbers, the stock would trade higher. The company reported a small profit in the quarter and will not divest units, as previously rumored. This suggests that management is confident that it may navigate growth in the 5G business, especially through the second half of this year. At below the $4.00-4.50 Feb. highs, investors should consider accumulating Nokia stock at current levels.

Cost Reductions Lift Margins

Nokia won 70 commercial deals in 5G and has 21 live networks. It forecasts a non-IFRS EPS of EUR 0.23 and an operating margin of 9.0%. Cost-cutting efforts in the last few quarters are paying off. It sets the stage for steady profit margin growth starting in the seasonally strong second half of 2020.

Nokia's focus on Mobile Access, through its ReefShark product, accounted for ~17% of its 5G product shipments. Looking ahead, Nokia forecasted ReefShark will be ~100% of shipments by the end of 2022:

Source: Nokia earnings call presentation

The company posted contract wins in the mid-90% range when it includes China. So, as customers convert from 4G to 5G worldwide, the market share growth suggests a bigger addressable market ahead. If the total addressable market for 5G is around $668 billion by 2026, then Nokia's $20 billion market cap and stock price should rise over time.

Nokia ended 2019 with 27% of the 4G+5G market.

In the near term, the company noted that COVID-19 had "an increase in supply and delivery challenges in several countries is possible and some customers may reassess their spending plans." But because most of its R&D staff working from home, the higher worker productivity will result in software releases proceeding ahead of schedule. Plus, "a massive increase in network capacity demands" should drive demand higher than expected. In the second quarter, Nokia may exceed expectations in the near term. This would justify a stock price of above $4.00.

In a 5-year DCF Model: Revenue Exit, the following assumptions imply a fair value of $5.46:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 10.0% - 8.5% 9.00% Terminal Revenue Multiple 0.6x - 1.6x 1.1x Fair Value $3.70 - $7.23 $5.46 Upside 2.2% - 99.7% 50.70%

Data courtesy of finbox.io

Based on future cash flow, simplywall.st is even more optimistic than my fair value calculation. Noting its strong financial health, the site believes the stock has a fair value of $7.48.

Source: simplywall.st

Positive Catalysts

Nokia will not enter its seasonally strong period until Q4, so the stock's uptrend may take months to play out.

Sales from the Asia Pacific may continue to underwhelm due to macro uncertainties and competition from China. Conversely, exceptionally strong demand for 5G in North America and Europe may accelerate revenue growth.

Nokia's recent cost savings program will cut operating expenses by EUR 500 million (USD 545 million). The market already priced its positive impact on margins. Still, higher staff productivity should lift margins, offset by headwinds from foreign exchange fluctuations.

The company expects full-year 2020 earnings per share of EUR 0.23 (USD 0.25) and an operating margin of 9.5% plus or minus 1.5% (all figures non-IFRS). At a price-to-earnings of 14.4 times for 2020, Nokia will need to beat estimates in the next two quarters to give the stock a lift to the $4.00-4.50 range. In the next three to five years, the operating margin will rise to 12-14%. Once EPS grows in that time, the company will re-instate dividends, paying 40% to 70% of EPS in the form of dividends.

Nokia returned 17% to readers since this March 30 publication (accessible to DIY value investors and premium seeking alpha members). This beat the S&P 500's 11.64% return. Add profit-taking in May and Nokia trending higher and the performance spread should widen in Nokia's favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.