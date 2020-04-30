Caledonia Mining: Best Of Both Worlds

We wrote about Caledonia Mining (NYSEMKT:CMCL) just over a month ago and stated that the miner remained very attractive in the gold mining space. Since we penned that piece, the gold miner has rallied well over 45%. A rising gold price, increased production in the first quarter, as well as the decision to pay the recently deferred dividend were the principal reasons why shares have enjoyed a significant move over the past five weeks. The dividend is only costing $3 million a year. It looks ultra-safe considering how production has been rising. Remember EBIT came in at approximately $26 million in 2019.

We still believe, though, that there are significant gains ahead for Caledonia shares this year for the following two reasons. First, in the trending gold price. As we can see from the chart below, gold's present daily cycle has already topped, and now, price is moving down into a daily cycle low. As we can see from the technical indicators, the MACD indicator has already crossed over, and the RSI is on its way down to oversold conditions. In the near term, we would expect the price of gold to keep dropping until the yellow metal finally prints a daily cycle low. The 50-day moving average in gold would be our lowest target here to the downside.

The other reason is Caledonia's valuation and profitability. Many miners who are cheap in this industry struggle with their respective profitability metrics. Not the case with Caledonia. In fact, we would argue that Caledonia shares (after their recent up-move) are still attractive when compared to the industry. The forward earnings multiple of 8.7 offers real value compared to the industry, and the book multiple of 1.4 still comes in well under the industry average.

In terms of profitability, Caledonia's trailing operating margin of 35% is light years ahead of the industry average of 9%. Strong reinvestment in the firm's assets has resulted in sustained higher profitability at the firm which is exactly what we are looking for.

The one metric, though, which once more is more favourable than the industry as a whole is the company's forward cash/flow multiple, which comes in at 6.08. This is the metric we have been watching as it directly protects against downside risk.

Why is this strong cash flow important for a firm whose industry is clearly in a bull market? For example, some investors could state that Caledonia should be diversifying its operations into other mines in order to take advantage of its strong cash flow. Although Caledonia is working at the moment to increase production by a sustained 20%+ at its Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, we still are dealing with a firm which operates a single mine. The opportunity cost of not expanding in recent times may end up biting Caledonia in the behind especially if something major was going to go wrong at Blanket.

However, investors rarely speak of the other side of the coin here, which also brings huge advantages to the table. For example, imagine if we do not the economic recovery that many are wishing for over the next 12+ months and we go into a deflation spiral. These conditions would also adversely affect gold (maybe not as much as other classes), but gold would also be affected.

Caledonia, though, with its strong cash flows, would be able to withstand a deflationary shock much better than its peers, in our opinion. In these conditions, the fewer mines a miner has, the better, in fact. Having strong operating cash flow means that the firm would be able to delay

diluting its shares

delay taking on anymore debt

Therefore, to sum up, we believe a long investment in Caledonia Mining offers the best of both worlds. The company has a keen valuation and strong profit margins. Furthermore, its strong cash flows protect against any potential deflationary shock we may see in markets going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.