WWE: Strong Quarter As The Path To $60 Remains Intact

The close of the India deal is a meaningful step-up at ~1.8x AAV, while the pending close of a Saudi deal should boost the OIBDA outlook.

I've been bullish on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a while (see my previous article here), and remain very much on the side of the bulls following an upbeat quarter. In my view, WWE represents a key beneficiary from the growth in live content, with further upside potential from TV driven by international broadcast renewals. WWE's fixed cost base works both ways - it provides strong incremental margins from rights renewals, though COVID-related disruptions have detracted from the operating performance. Liquidity-wise, WWE is positioned well following a ~$200m draw from its revolver, with a healthy FCF outlook ensuring the dividend remains secure.

Naturally, there is uncertainty over how the wrestling landscape will emerge post-COVID, but I feel good about WWE's prospects as the industry leader. I see further upside from strategic options tied to the WWE Network and continued organic growth, outweighing any COVID-related concerns going forward. Assuming a ~15x multiple on normalized FY21 OIBDA, I think WWE shares could trade up to ~$60.

Upbeat Results Reinforce the Bull Case

1Q revenues rose at +60% YoY as core content rights fees offset weakness at Consumer Products and Live Events, the latter of which was particularly impacted by COVID-driven disruptions. Average paid subscriptions fell 8-9% YoY, though I see this as a positive given it is broadly in-line with the company's prior pulled guidance of 1.47m. Headline operating income and adjusted OIBDA also turned positive at $53,3m and $77.3m, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation

By segment, Media revenue came in at an above-consensus $257 million, driving Media OIBDA of ~$103 million. Meanwhile, Live Events revenue was weaker at $18 million, leading to a segmental OIBDA loss position of -$3 million (vs. Street expectations for breakeven OIBDA). Consumer Products revenue was also below-consensus at $17 million, driving segmental OIBDA of $4 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

WWE's cost structure has also been trending positively - WWE is on track to achieve its short-term cost reduction savings target of ~$4m monthly. This will be achieved through reductions in executive and board compensation, lower opex, and cuts to talent/third-party/consulting expenses. In addition, spending on the new headquarters will be deferred for six months, freeing up ~$140m of cash flow. As of 1Q20, opex stands at $214m, though going forward, this could trend closer toward the $160-170m level, given the $15-20m EBITDA benefit from Wrestlemania, on top of the cost out initiatives.

"Yes. I believe based on the cost reductions -- again, we're not in a position right now to give guidance mainly because of uncertainty on the revenue side. But if you assumed everything else equal, based on the cost reductions, yes, it should be profitable." - 1Q20 Transcript

I would also point out that WWE was named an "essential" business in Florida, which allows it to continue producing live content for its TV partners. Thus, WWE's COVID exposure going forward should be limited mainly to Live Events (ticket sales) and merchandise.

India Renewal Implies a Meaningful AAV Step-Up; Saudi Deal Remains TBD

Heading into the quarter, WWE had also announced a five-year extension of its pay-TV contract in India with Sony, providing Sony with exclusivity for WWE's RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and PPV specials. Though the financial terms were not specifically mentioned in the release, though, press reports indicate an 80% rise, which implies a ~$50m/year average annual income (vs. the current ~$28m/yr). The step-up is a net favorable outcome, in my view, and bodes well for the upcoming Saudi negotiations.

While the timing of the Saudi deal remains uncertain, management has reiterated it has an agreement in principle for a new TV deal. Though the agreement has been under review for months now, a prolonged process seems to be typical with WWE's dealings in Saudi Arabia (recall the expanded live event partnership also saw similar delays).

While a new TV deal should add an incremental ~$40m a year to WWE's OIBDA, the lack of a year-end Saudi event should cost WWE ~$50m of revenue in 4Q20. Both Saudi events should return in FY21, but there is certainly a risk to the outlook.

Earnings Power Intact; Headed for $60

While bears might push back against the multiple, WWE's core Media revenues are more predictable than many of its peers, given its rights fee revenues are contractually set. Thus, as long as Raw and Smackdown continue to be produced, I see WWE's FCF outlook as healthy, driving a well-supported dividend.

Though the lack of near-term guidance adds uncertainty to FY20 numbers, there is a clear path for OIBDA to land at >$300m in FY21 on the back of a lower expense base and the prospects for a step-up in the Saudi deal heading into next year. Assuming a ~15x fwd OIBDA multiple, this gets me to a target of ~$60/share. Upside risks include news of further strategic options with the WWE Network, while the downside is mainly tied to the outlook for COVID-19, and the company's ability to continue producing studio events.

