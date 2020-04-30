FuelCell Energy: Good News, Bad News

However, the company faces very strong headwinds in 2020 and my rating is neutral.

There's a lot of buzz around green energy companies getting a boost in the post-COVID-19 era because they can help generate jobs.

FuelCell Energy's stock has zoomed 533% in the last 9 months despite the company performing poorly.

Investing in more fossil fuel infrastructure will not strengthen our economy over the long term, since the market is clearly indicating that clean energy sources are the future. - Tom Steyer

There's good news and bad news for FuelCell Energy (FCEL). First, some bad news - the company has been living on a mix of new debt and equity issuances year over year. Its sales have been declining and SGA expenses have been increasing since the last 2 years. The cash flows have not tipped over yet because of new debts and stock issuances.

Now, here's the mystery - despite the company's performance being below par, the stock has been rising steadily. It has gained more than 100% within 6 weeks and is still looking strong on the charts. However, my rating is neutral for the stock, and before I get into the reasons, let me first harp on the investment climate these days.

Investing these days is not as simple as it was a decade ago. Earlier, investors embraced a passive, risk-on investing strategy. Now, we live in an era of high volatility and investors to understand risk-on/risk-off indicators to make the right decisions. I publish these indicators per asset class every week in the Lead-Lag Report.

So, let's check what the risk indicators suggest for FCEL.

The Good News: COVID-19

Francesco La Camera, International Renewable Energy Agency's Director-General, believes that COVID-19 has revealed the shortcomings of the present system. He also has urged governments to invest in renewable energy to spur economic growth in the post-COVID-19 age. He opines that an investment in renewable energy will return $3-8 for every dollar invested in the long term, quadruple jobs, help countries fulfill climate change targets, and improve global health.

Dr. Fartih Barol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, has suggested that governments should ensure that the goal of building a clean energy future doesn't get lost in the stimulus packages that are mainly designed to rescue failing businesses.

Germany has already planned a shift to green energy in the post-COVID-19 era. Other European countries have also insisted that their response to COVID-19 will not make them alter their climate change goals. Another advantage to nations investing in green power is that it doesn't get them involved in geopolitical tensions.

However, the shift to green energy will take a long time to materialize. Presently, COVID-19 has created a logistical nightmare for these companies, especially solar power companies.

In the meanwhile, FCEL has commenced commercial operations of its fuel cell project in Danbury, Connecticut. This news along with the prospects for green energy in the post-COVID-19 era is making investors all bullish.

That was the good news.

Now let's get back to some more bad news - in addition to that mentioned at the beginning of this post.

The Bad News: Major Risks that FCEL Faces

1. As of January 14, 2020, FCEL had 14.03 million shares of common stock available for issuance. Of these, 10.29 million shares were reserved to be issued as convertible securities/warrants under the company's stock purchase/incentive plans.

In the last annual meeting on April 4, 2019, the stockholders turned down a proposal to increase the authorized shares from 225 million to 335 million.

The company has very limited scope to raise funds from new stock issuances, and should it find itself pinned down, this will become a huge red flag.

2. FCEL has not made a profit since its inception in 1997 and it expects to continue making losses until the business climate changes in its favor. Well, this pandemic disruption will continue to take its toll and any recovery will likely get further pushed back.

3. FCEL had previously disclosed in the quarters ended April 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019, that it did not possess resources to address asset impairments on a timely basis. The company has hired a third-party to help it remedy the situation in 2020. As of the date of writing this post, this issue has not yet been fixed.

4. Hydrogen comes from gas and COVID-19 has smashed the shale oil & gas industry. If shale oil producers start shutting down, either FCEL supplies will take a hit or prices will rise dramatically. Sure enough, (Natural Gas) NG May 2020 contracts are priced at $1.71 while Jan 2020 contracts are holding firm at $3.01 as of April 24, 2020. If the trend keeps up, FCEL may find it difficult to compete with solar and wind power companies.

Summing Up

FCEL has delivered spectacular gains of 533% for investors who bought it in the last 9 months. The returns of its peers - Plug Power (PLUG) and Ballard Power (BLDP) - are nowhere close to FCEL's.

But that does not imply that FCEL is a buy.

The company faces significant headwinds in 2020 - the COVID-19 disruption, limitations in raising capital, and a spike in the price of natural gas. This is the reason why FCEL has implemented a cost-cutting exercise that ended up saving $15 million in 2019. The company intends to continue to work on a lower expense profile - it has to, there's no choice. FCEL has also access to a credit facility of $200 million from Orion Energy Partners, which will help it keep afloat in difficult times - but it will in no way sway the tide.

Investors that are fans of hydrogen fuel cell technology can track the stock and wait for the tide to turn.

