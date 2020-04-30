Home Depot: Further Declines Likely, But Poised For Strong Recovery

Investment Thesis: While Home Depot could see further losses as a result of the COVID-19 market contagion, the business model for the company remains strong due to an anticipated long-term rise in home ownership and I foresee a strong recovery once markets bounce back.

Last June, I made the argument that Home Depot (HD) is set to see a significant upside ahead due to strong growth in earnings and free cash flow, as well as anticipated growth in demand for home improvement supplies going forward.

Of course, the stock market has been seeing strong volatility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is quite probable that further market declines are in store should economic growth fall significantly as a result of lockdowns around the world.

While Home Depot recently saw a large fall in price along with other stocks, it has recovered to a price of $212 at the time of writing.

Moreover, the recovery in the stock has significantly outpaced the growth in the S&P 500:

There is likely to be further market declines ahead, and Home Depot will most likely be affected simply due to contagion. However, there are a number of reasons why I still believe Home Depot to have a strong business and be on track for a strong recovery once the fallout from the pandemic passes.

The nature of this lockdown means that more people are spending time at home - and accordingly, there is still demand for DIY and home improvement tools. For instance, while general retail saw a 6.2 percent drop in demand from February to March, sales of building materials, garden equipment, and supplies are up by 1.3 percent.

Moreover, while real estate transactions have seen an abrupt decline due to social distancing measures, demand for housing has been bouncing back somewhat. While early April had seen a 34% drop in the daily number of homebuyer inquiries, this had softened to a 19% drop by mid-month.

In my previous article, I had made the point that while home ownership rates in the United States still remain significantly below 2008, the overall trend is set to increase going forward with rental prices getting pushed higher, with the average rent in the United States having hit a record high of $1,405 in June 2018.

That said, there are concerns that home ownership is set to decrease significantly as a result of the hit to economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While an economic downturn will most likely mean that buyers decide to postpone potential home purchases, I do not foresee that renting will become a more attractive option than home buying outright. Even if there is lower demand for rents, rental prices can only decrease by so much - until it gets to a point where a homeowner would simply be better off selling a property rather than renting it out. As an example, when rent controls were introduced in San Francisco in 1994, it was found that rental housing supplies decreased by 15% as landlords decided to sell - which, ultimately, defeated the purpose of rent controls in the first place.

We could very well see a similar trend emerge in this instance. While rent relief is being pushed for under the current environment and could offer temporary relief to tenants, landlords are simply likely to sell in the longer term, and we see a pattern of lower rent supply available on the market. In turn, this would likely mean that we see a higher proportion of home ownership, even if more people are frozen out of the real estate market outright. Under this scenario, I expect that Home Depot will come to see an overall rise in demand for its products over the longer term as the rent-to-buy mix continues to shift towards the latter option.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Depot had reported strong financial results for Q4 2019. For instance, the company saw comparable sales for fiscal 2019 increase by 5.2 percent, with an operating margin of 14%. Moreover, the company grew its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.50 per share.

While customer transactions on a yearly basis had slipped slightly by -0.3%, average ticket and sales per retail square foot showed an increase:

When we look at the company's EV/EBITDA, we see that while there was a brief plunge in this metric earlier this year, it has subsequently reverted to the mean range of what we have been seeing since 2018:

Moreover, it is notable that the company's EBITDA margin has flattened out in the past couple of years after having seen strong growth.

However, if Home Depot is able to sustain this margin over the longer term (there may well be a dip due to lower consumer demand more generally), then I would still see upside for this stock.

Home Depot is a strong business that - like many others - will simply take a hit due to the market contagion that is being caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, I see the long-term future of this business to be strong and would expect a strong recovery once markets settle down.

