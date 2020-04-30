The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (GT) CEO Rich Kramer on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

April 30, 2020, 8:15 am ET

Company Participants

Nick Mitchell - Senior Director, IR

Rich Kramer - Chairman & CEO

Darren Wells - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley

James Picariello - KeyBanc

Itay Michaeli - Citi

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Keith and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Goodyear's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now hand the program over to Nick Mitchell, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nick Mitchell

Thank you, Keith. Thank