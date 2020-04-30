The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (GT) CEO Rich Kramer on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)
by: SA Transcripts
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
April 30, 2020, 8:15 am ET
Company Participants
Nick Mitchell - Senior Director, IR
Rich Kramer - Chairman & CEO
Darren Wells - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Rod Lache - Wolfe Research
Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan
Armintas Sinkevicius - Morgan Stanley
James Picariello - KeyBanc
Itay Michaeli - Citi
Presentation
Operator
Good morning. My name is Keith and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Goodyear's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].
I'll now hand the program over to Nick Mitchell, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nick Mitchell
Thank you, Keith. Thank