Data Center Dividends: Tailwind Yields Up To 10%

The data center industry has been one of the few bright spots in the 2020 market pullback, with many hitting new 52-week highs.

Are you streaming tonight, or maybe chatting on social media, or uploading your latest photos to the cloud? Most likely, you're indirectly using the services of some data centers, which provide the essential infrastructure for our digital age.

There are five main players in the publicly-traded data center arena, all of which are REITs: CyrusOne (CONE), CoreSite Realty (COR), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK), Equinix (EQIX) and QTS Realty Trust (QTS).

In addition, there's Iron Mountain (IRM), a storage REIT, which has been expanding a new data center segment which contributed 6% of its 2019 revenue.

The data center top five players group has been one of the most resilient sub-sectors in the market during the 2020 pullback.

The top five players have all outperformed the S&P and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) over the past month, quarter, year and in 2019, with the exception of COR, which is nearly even with the S&P over the past month.

Newcomer IRM hasn't shared in the joy yet - although it has invested heavily in data center operations over the past two years-plus, its legacy business of document storage and management still forms the majority of its operations. The market apparently still thinks that digitization will continue to erode IRM's paper storage business, even though IRM is profiting from digitization. Additionally, companies and governments are required by law to retain documents for several years.

EQIX and DLR are by far the largest players, based upon market cap. The top five players' valuations are a mixed bag, with CONE showing the lowest Price/FFO and Price/Book. COR has the lowest EV/EBITDA, at 21.92, which is lower than the 24.69 group average.

IRM's valuations are much lower than those of the top five, with an EV/EBITDA of 12.49X that's almost half the value of the 24.69 average, and a Price/FFO of 13.88 vs. the group average of 24.77. To be fair, IRM isn't a pure-play data center REIT, which explains some of the disparity in its valuations.

Common Dividends

Yield-wise, IRM tops the list, at 9.90%. Its plain vanilla FFO payout ratio of 102.88% isn't so sporty, but, as noted in our previous article, it has an AFFO/Dividend Payout ratio of 82.54%. Its five-year 12.94% dividend growth rate is the third highest in the group, behind COR, at 26.49%, and CONE, at 17.98%.

COR has the next highest common dividend yield, at 3.93%, with a 93.33% FFO payout ratio. CONE has the most conservative payout ratio, at 52.33%, and EQIX isn't too far behind, at 57.12%. Except for EQIX, these stocks go ex-dividend in June.

Preferred Dividends

DLR is the main player in preferred dividends for this group - it has six different series of preferreds, with yields ranging from 5.16% to 6.29%. DLR's preferreds have all bounced back well from the pullback, and are all trading above their $25.00 call values.

The Digital Realty Trust, 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PG) is close to its $25.00 call value, at $25.18, but be careful, since it's already past its 4/19/18 call date.

The Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 5.20% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PL) is at $25.17, yielding 5.16%, and has the longest period of time until its 10/4/24 call date. One quarterly $.325 dividend would give you a break-even of $24.85.

QTS also has preferreds - the QTS Realty Trust, 7.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (QTS.PA), and the QTS Realty Trust, 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (QTS.PB).

At $148.67, the QTS-B shares have the widest margin above their $100 call value of all the preferreds listed in this table. That's because these are convertible shares, convertible any time at the holder's option into 2.1264 common shares of QTS. They can bounce around in tandem with the price of the common, but the equivalent price should be lower currently, at $141.89, based upon the QTS common price of $66.73. On or after 7/20/2023, if the price of the common stock exceeds 150% of the conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days, the company may, at their option, cause the preferred shares to be converted into common shares at the then prevailing conversion price.

As usual, the preferreds' dividend coverage is superior to the common, with much lower payout ratios of just 5.99% for DLR and 14.94% for QTS. These are cumulative shares, meaning that DLR and QTS must pay you for any skipped dividends before they pay the common dividend:

April Earnings Updates

QTS, CONE and COR all report Q1 '20 earnings this week. COR's earnings report will be issued after this article was written, but here are highlights from QTS and CONE.

QTS's Q1 '20 revenue was $126.3M, up by 12.1% vs. Q1 '19, and adjusted EBITDA was $66.8M, up 13.5%. According to these Q2 highlights, QTS's leasing activity was strong in Q1 and is expected to remain so in Q2 '20:

(Source: QTS site)

CONE's Q1 financial performance also was strong, with gains in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, normalized FFO, and normalized FFO/share vs. Q1 '19. It reported a backlog of $88M in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the first quarter, the highest quarter-end backlog in the company’s history, representing approximately $610 million in total contract value.

CONE's management also amended CONE's senior unsecured credit agreement, extending the maturity dates and decreasing the interest rate margins applicable on the revolving credit facility and term loans.

(Source: CONE site)

Financials

COR wins the race for ROA, ROE and operating margin, while EQIX has the lowest net debt/EBITDA leverage. The average for the group is 5.17X, and as you can imagine, it takes a lot of capital to build those data centers.

Price Targets

IRM has the highest upside variance vs. analysts' average price target, at 21.32%, while DLR has the lowest at -9.76%.

Options

We added these two trades to our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables, where you can see more details.

With CONE already above its average target price of $70.25, selling a covered call offers you some additional downside protection, via the increased income from the call premium. CONE's September $75.00 call strike pays $3.80. over 7X its $.50 quarterly dividend for 6% nominal yield in under 5 months, or 15.68% annualized:

If you'd like to own CONE, but don't like its current price, a more conservative approach is to sell cash secured puts below its price/share.

CONE's September $70.00 price strike pays more than the call listed above, $4.40, which gives you a break-even of $65.60, which is 6.6% below its $70.25 average price target:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we include dividends in our tables, so that you can compare them to the option premiums. We use annualized yields in our options table, so that you can compare the yields from trades with different amounts of time.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a wide range of income vehicles, some of which are holding up much better than the market in this latest pullback, while many others are bouncing back from their lows.



Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, DLR.PJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.