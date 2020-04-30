Nucor Strapping In For The Downturn

My biggest concern on Nucor today is its end-market exposures, as heavy fabrication, non-residential construction, and oil/gas could see tougher roads to recovery than currently modeled.

Management is pulling back on discretionary capex, but still has room to cut further if need be.

While I preferred Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Commercial Metals (CMC) to Nucor (NUE) back in late January, Nucor has been the better performer over the last three months, outperforming Steel Dynamics by about 5% and CMC by about 10%. Over the past year, Nucor has been the laggard, but as the outlook for the steel industry has deteriorated investors seem to have switched their preferences a bit. This isn’t exactly unprecedented, as higher-quality commodity companies tend to outperform into downturns, and while both Steel Dynamics and CMC are high-quality, Nucor is still widely regarded by some investors as best-of-breed.

As far as the outlook goes, at this point I would still prefer Steel Dynamics to Nucor, but that’s just a relative valuation call. Nucor has better capex flexibility over the next few years, but it also has more at risk from longer downturns in the oil/gas and non-residential sectors, as well as more upside from infrastructure stimulus. Nucor is likely the safer call, but both have some appeal for investors with relatively bullish takes on the U.S. economy in the second half of 2020 and into 2021.

Shipments Drive Some Upside

Nucor posted better than expected results for the first quarter, with higher shipment volumes driving a 4% beat on revenue. Higher volumes and utilization helped offset some cost pressures, leading to a 5% beat relative to the sell-side on adjusted EBITDA as well.

Revenue fell 8% relative to the year-ago level on much weaker steel pricing, but did rebound 10% sequentially, as slightly better steel prices offset weaker steel products pricing and volumes grew by double-digits (driven by the steel business, as the products business saw low single-digit volume growth).

Gross margin fell about three points from the year-ago level, but improved 250bp sequentially. As company with substantial operating leverage, those improvements drove a 25% yoy decline in EBITDA, but a 44% sequential improvement, with margin getting back into the double-digits (12% versus the nearly 14% number at Steel Dynamics).

Nucor’s operating rate jumped in the quarter, improving from 87% last year and 83% last quarter to 89%. I’m honestly a little surprised by the level of volume growth Nucor saw in its steel business, and I’m curious as to the real underlying drivers. I’ve seen reports that Nucor was offering customers volume-based pricing incentives (encouraging them to move more business to Nucor), and I wouldn’t be surprised if some customers were looking to replenish inventories ahead of potential mill shutdowns and to be have materials on hand for the eventual economic reopening/recovery.

Getting Ready For The Downturn

Management really didn’t try to tiptoe around or finesse the magnitude of the upcoming downturn. With many companies projecting activity declines of anywhere from 15% to 30% in the second quarter, steel demand and pricing are going to suffer, and Nucor management is expecting to go into the red, though with a recovery in the second half of 2020.

In response, management is flexing its capex budget, reducing discretionary spending by about $0.5B (from around $1.5B to $1.0B), and with estimated maintenance capex needs of $400 million to $500 million, there’s room to cut further. Unlike Steel Dynamics, which is committed to moving forward with a new EAF in Texas, Nucor doesn’t have a project of that scale currently underway in the U.S. Still, given how Nucor manages the company for the long haul, I think management would rather avoid halting growth capex if possible.

Nucor goes into this downturn in good shape. Net debt to EBITDA will probably exceed 2.0, at least at some point in the downturn cycle, but liquidity isn’t a problem and management reiterated a commitment to capital returns to shareholders. It’s also worth noting that Nucor’s compensation is a little more flexible than some, with a higher skew toward incentive compensation (which goes down in difficult times).

About That Downturn…

My biggest concern regarding Nucor now, and part of the reason I prefer Steel Dynamics, is the company’s end-market exposures. Nucor’s exposure to the auto market isn’t much different than Steel Dynamics (low to mid-teens), and both companies have been trying to boost this. I expect autos to see a more V-shaped recovery path than most other end-markets.

The issues are with Nucor’s exposure to construction, heavy industry, and energy. While Steel Dynamics sells roughly a third of its steel into construction, Nucor is closer to 50% (or at least in the mid-40%’s). At this point, I’m concerned that the declines in non-residential construction could be steeper than presently feared, and that a recovery could take longer to materialize. I’m not as concerned about heavy industry, but I think that could be a slower-recovering market relative to autos and general machinery.

I’m likewise concerned about Nucor’s 10% exposure to oil/gas. Huntington Bancshares’s (HBAN) CEO, who has experience working with distressed energy companies in the ‘80’s, has expressed his view that this could be a sharp multiyear downturn. That would be potentially even worse for Nucor, as the energy business is more skewed to plate steel, a more profitable category with less competition.

The one notable potential offset is infrastructure. With sizable operations in products like rebar and structural steel, Nucor would be a meaningful beneficiary of any government stimulus targeting roads, bridges, and the like. I’m not assuming such stimulus in my base-case, but it is a potential positive offset.

The Outlook

Nucor has been through plenty of ups and downs over its corporate lifetime. While the Covid-19 downturn is different in terms of the rate of change, I don’t think it really changes the long-term story all that much. Nucor is going to see a couple of challenging years, but they’ll get through it and there will be new cyclical peaks again down the road. I still believe 2% to 3% is a reasonable number for long-term annualized growth, and I likewise expect mid-single-digit FCF margins on a long-term average basis.

Nucor ends up looking undervalued on both a discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA basis, with my EBITDA approach based on what I estimate as a “full-cycle” average EBITDA number. Both approaches give my fair values in the $40’s, supporting a prospective annualized total return in the high single-digits toward the double-digits.

The Bottom Line

The market has moved on from its panic in March, but I don’t necessarily think we are out of the woods in terms of stock market gyrations. Another drop to the mid-$30s is possible here, but it would be hard to justify anything beyond that unless you believe Covid-19 will have a cataclysmic economic impact. As is, then, I think this is an okay time to consider these shares; it’s not my favored steel name, but it is a well-run company that I believe is trading below fair value now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.