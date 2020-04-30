Grocery Outlet Gets Back To New Normal

While GO has benefitted from changes in consumer buying behavior as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, I view those changes as largely transitory, so my bias is Neutral.

The firm operates a network of grocery stores in the U.S.

Grocery Outlet went public in June 2019, raising $378 million at $22.00 per share.

Quick Take

Grocery Outlet (GO) went public in June 2019, selling shares at $22.00 and collecting $378 million in an IPO.

The firm has developed a network of retail grocery outlets in the United States.

GO has seen a sales bump and supply chain opportunities as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, but once the effects of the pandemic recede, I don’t see a major catalyst for stock upside, so my bias is Neutral.

Company

Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet was founded in 1946 as an extreme-value retailer and markets its products through a network of 316 independently-operated stores as of March 31, 2019.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Eric J. Lindberg, who has been with the firm since 1996 and was previously IT & Search Placement Manager at MSI International.

GO’s flexible buying model, which leverages a centralized purchasing team with long-standing and actively managed supplier relationships to acquire products at discounts, allows them to offer branded consumables at prices usually 40% to 70% cheaper than those at convenience retailers.

The company’s line of stores is managed by ‘entrepreneurial independent operators,’ each tasked with introducing a neighborhood feel throughout the given retail location through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the US supermarkets and grocery stores industry is projected to grow by 1% in 2019 to reach $655 billion, representing a CAGR of 0.9% between 2014 and 2019.

The market had grown during the period due to increasing per-capita income which caused consumers to switch to organic and all-natural, premium brands, although inflating prices have also kept many to the private-label brands.

Major competitors that partake in the supermarkets and grocery stores market include:

The Kroger Co. (KR)

Albertsons Companies

Publix Super Markets

Recent Performance

GO’s topline revenue by quarter has grown steadily over the past five quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has plateaued in the two most recent quarters:

Operating income by quarter has been uneven, with no discernible trend:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been trending upward:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, GO’s stock price has risen over 57 percent vs. the U.S. Consumer Retailing index’ rise of 16.4 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 3.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,140,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,360,000,000 Price / Sales 1.08 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.7 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 36.81 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$246,125 Revenue Growth Rate 11.89% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.94

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $22.60 versus the current price of $34.60, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Also, comparing GO to The Kroger Companies (KR) for various major metrics indicates GO is very highly valued, perhaps too highly:

Metric Kroger (KR) Grocery Outlet (GO) Variance Price / Sales 0.21 1.08 414.3% Enterprise Value / Sales 0.38 1.70 347.4% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.58 36.81 329.0% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $2,110,000,000 -$246,125 -100.0% Revenue Growth Rate 0.36 11.9% -67.0%

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted dealing with the ‘significantly higher customer demand’ as a result of the Covid19 pandemic and the desire by customers to stock up on goods.

As a result, customers likely pulled forward purchases that will abate as the ‘hoarding’ behavior abates, so I would expect to see a slackening of demand in the following quarters.

Notably, management sees supply chain disruption coming from the pandemic as a ‘positive’ for its business in the long run.

As to its financial results, revenue in Q4 2019 increased 12% compared to the same period in 2018 while SG&A expense grew 19.3% primarily from ‘higher commissions resulting from gross margin dollar growth related to store expansion, strong and comparable store performance and gross margin rate improvement.

Management was able to add 10 stores during Q4 2019, which was one more than expected.

While the team is not providing annual guidance, they did highlight that revenue trends are expected to be in line for the long term despite slower 2020 store openings impacted by the pandemic.

As a precaution, management drew down $90 million from its revolver and cash was more than $150 million at quarter end.

As for GO’s stock, my DCF analysis, with generous assumptions, pegs it as currently overvalued.

And compared to industry giant Kroger, GO’s stock metrics are indeed pricey, although the firm is certainly growing revenue at a higher rate and has more room for future growth.

However, I suspect once the pandemic recedes, the increased demand and ticket size will revert back to the long-term trendline as well.

Even though the company may benefit from the short-term supply chain shake-up, my bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.