Core Laboratories seems more like a value trap than a value opportunity

The company also carries a high debt burden and has seen considerable financial deterioration over the past few years.

This has already caused Core's EBITDA to turn negative and will likely result in negative free-cash-flow later this year.

The company's income is largely dependent on O&G producers' capital expenditures, which are expected to decline 25-40% this year as producers look to save cash.

Core Laboratories stock is down 50% this year and has rallied over the past weeks on hopes of a swift energy market recovery.

Core Laboratories (CLB) is a Netherlands-based oil & gas service company. The company operates around the world (with about half of its revenue coming from North America). Its core business is providing technology to improve reservoir performance with the goal of lowering production costs for developers and producers.

Currently about a quarter of the company's revenue comes from manufacturing while the rest comes from higher-margin services. Historically, this has made Core Laboratories a far more profitable business than its oil & gas clients. This is very attractive to many investors because higher margins usually imply lower risk.

That said, Core Laboratories' revenue is largely a function of the capital expenditures of oil & gas companies. Importantly, with crude oil trading in the extreme unprofitable territory, producers have recently cut CapEx budgets to maintenance levels. While Core's services aim to make producers more profitable, few are likely willing (or have the cash) to make the upfront cost of doing so.

The longer-term outlook for Core is still questionable. The company generates significant income from the growth of oil and gas wells. From 2010 to 2015, well creation was extremely high which enabled the company very rapid revenue growth at high margins. Growth has slowed since and, given the lasting glut in the market, is likely to remain lower for longer.

Still, CLB is at a TTM P/E of about 6-7X and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8X. While the company has cut its dividend to essentially zero, it does have a 10% dividend yield on a TTM basis meaning it could conceivably pay a high dividend in the future. Core is either a great value-opportunity or a value-trap.

What Will Core Laboratories' Recovery Look Like?

Obviously, we cannot know how long it will take for the company to recover and what that recovery will look like with certainty. However, its business model gives us clues. Importantly, the company was actually struggling before COVID began. Late last year, the company slashed revenue and earnings guidance and cut its dividend. Shortly thereafter, the virus made a poor situation bleak.

As I mentioned earlier, CLB's profits are largely a function of capital expenditures in the oil & gas industry. To demonstrate, take a look at the capital expenditures of the major energy firms Exxon Mobile (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and BP (BP). As you can see in the lower chart, CLB's revenue and cash-flow has a very high correlation to these metrics:

Regarding COVID-19, Core Laboratories management stated that the company was still able to be cash-flow positive during the last recession. This is true, and CLB's track record of positive free-cash-flow is strong, however, the 2008 recession occurred during a period of rising CapEx among producers. It was right before a major renaissance of U.S energy production.

Today we are at the very end of that growth spurt. Producer CapEx has been declining since 2015 and is likely to collapse this year. Exxon has slashed its CapEx budget by 30%, BP by 25%, and Chevron by 30%. In fact, across the world, the largest oil & gas companies have cut CapEx by an average of 23% below prior 2020 plans (many of which were lower than in 2019). Cuts are likely larger for smaller producers with more precarious financial situations.

Additionally, it is likely Core's services that will see the most significant cuts. The company's business is to help producers maintain or increase production. With crude under $20 per barrel, most producers are looking for ways to inexpensively cut production. So, if Core's clients cut CapEx spending they'll continue maintenance spending and cut growth spending the most.

Over the next few months, Core will likely be better off than most of the energy sector. With oil prices at extreme lows, producers will see extremely negative cash-flow while Core will still see sales. However, after oil prices return, it will take a long time before companies look to pursue growth. More likely, the COVID shock will cause many to look to keep unnecessary CapEx lower for years. In this way, Core is more likely to have an "L-shaped" recovery even if the rest of the industry sees a "V-shaped recovery".

Still, that does not mean Core is necessarily a sell. To determine that, we must look toward its financial situation.

Growing Debt Burden A Significant Problem

Core has been growing through acquisitions and global expansion with quite a bit of debt to show for it. The company currently has $576M in total liabilities with only $646M in total assets, giving it bank-like balance sheet leverage. Of course, this is a bit better if we add back some of its $282M in accumulated deprecation.

However, even from a "financial debt/EBITDA" standpoint, the company does not look strong. Even using pre-crash EBITDA the company has a leverage ratio of 3X or greater. See the divergence between EBITDA and debt below:

This is problematic as the company may not be prepared for a sustained period of negative cash-flow. Of course, it has had positive cash flow for over a decade, but I expect its revenue to decline 50%+ this year and remain depressed meaning it is likely.

A more clear way to see the deterioration of CLB's financial situation is through the Altman Z-score which is a composite metric of financial risk data. Any value below 1.8 signals financial distress with decent bankruptcy risk. As you can see below, Core is below that level and trending lower using both formulas:

Most alarming is the clear negative trend in these metrics that accelerated lower with Q1 earnings. Given the situation, I can't imagine this trend will end in Q2 or even Q3.

The Verdict

It is true that CLB is very cheap on a TTM basis. Its long history of profitability and high margins is also a plus. That said, it appears that history is ending and a period of poor cash-flow is likely.

The company has made an effort to cut costs. It has furloughed workers, cut its own CapEx budget, and slashed its dividend. These efforts will likely keep bankruptcy risk to a minimum in the short-run, but with its high debt burden, it will not be able to sustain this situation long-term.

Given the large glut in the energy market and low oil price, I imagine most producers will keep their technology investment efforts to a minimum for a long time. We know with certainty they will dramatically cut this spending for the rest of this year, but I believe it is possible cuts remain into 2021 since many unprofitable producers may be forced into restructuring this year.

Personally, I do not believe CLB's valuation is low enough to compensate for its significant risks. That said, I do not believe the stock is a short as it has decent short-squeeze risk and has been in a rebound-breakout. Still, given its financial position and business model, it seems more like a value trap than a value opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.