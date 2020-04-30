ViacomCBS: A Prime Takeover Target

The company is ripe for the picking by a larger cap company that is growing and needs to expand its content library.

With a market cap of $10.7 billion, ViacomCBS (VIAC) is worth less today than the total value of Paramount Pictures studio which the company purchased 26 years ago.

In 1994, Viacom bought 50.1% of Paramount Pictures for $9.8 billion, valuing Paramount at approximately $19.2 billion. Today, ViacomCBS’ market value is $10.7 billion, which is less than the entire Paramount division it purchased 26 years ago.

To say that ViacomCBS (VIAC) is undervalued is an understatement. The company’s stock is trading at 3 times earnings (P/E). Its price-to-book ratio (P/B) is 0.81, and the PEG (price/earnings-growth) ratio is 0.4. At $17.45 per share, the stock is 67% below its 52-week high of $53.71 per share.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Chart:

Source: Google Finance

Based on the current stock price, the totality of the company’s assets are not fully valued by the market, which is why a potential acquirer could buy them at a discount.

As previously stated, Paramount Pictures alone is worth more than what ViacomCBS’ stock is worth. Paramount has a library of over 2,500 movie titles including the Mission: Impossible series, classic films such as The Godfather and one of the highest grossing films of all time, Titanic. The company also owns other properties such as Showtime, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, MTV, the Smithsonian Channel and publisher Simon & Schuster. In addition, with the recent re-merger with CBS last December, the company now has a library of over 30,000 TV episodes.

Content is Not King

Even with all the valuable content ViacomCBS has, the stock price reflects the reality in this age of digital video streaming, which is that content is not king...distribution is. This is evident in the company’s own video streaming service, CBS All Access, which only has 11 million subscribers, compared to Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), which have over 150 million subscribers each.

From a content library perspective, Netflix’s and Amazon’s pale in comparison to ViacomCBS. But from a distribution perspective, they are both the undisputed leaders. This is what investors value more as reflected in both companies’ stocks trading at or near their 52-week highs, even in the midst of a bear market and recession.

Netflix (NFLX) Stock Chart:

Source: Google Finance

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Chart:

Source: Google Finance

In February, ViacomCBS announced that it would expand its CBS All Access service by adding content from MTV, Comedy Central and other Viacom cable channels in an effort to be more competitive with other video streaming services including Disney+ and Apple TV+. However, it may already be too late for ViacomCBS to compete in the direct-to-consumer channel. The competition for eyeballs is fierce and the top 4-5 competitors already have 3-10 times the number of subscribers as CBS All Access.

The best monetization move for ViacomCBS is to license as much of their content to as many video streaming distributors as they can. Yet, on the other side of the coin, the top distributors should consider acquiring the company to lock down the rights to the content and add it to their own library.

Potential Acquirers

In looking at who would benefit the most or is the most in need of content, three companies come to mind. All three are technology companies that have the distribution power, but lack a vast library of content. Netflix and Amazon have been mentioned in the past as potential acquirers, especially since both companies already license content from ViacomCBS. The other company is Apple (AAPL). Apple has only begun to produce its own TV and movie content in the last year and a half, and is the most in need of ViacomCBS’ content library.

Since all movie and television productions have stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown, companies have not been able to create new content of their own. As shelter at home continues each month, viewers who have caught up watching all the latest movies and shows (new content) will begin to look for more choices. This would put the three companies at a disadvantage compared to other companies that have a more robust library of content, such as Disney (DIS).

Let’s look at each company’s prospects as a potential acquirer for ViacomCBS:

Netflix (NFLX) has always been talked about as an ideal acquirer for ViacomCBS from a content point of view. In order to compete with Disney+, which now has over 50 million subscribers, and to attract younger audiences (ages 14 and below), Netflix’s acquisition of ViacomCBS would give them the Nickelodeon channel and its most popular children’s show, SpongeBob Square Pants.

Source: Netflix

Yet, as good of a fit as Netflix may be from a content perspective, Netflix may not have the financial resources to absorb this acquisition since it currently has only $5 billion in cash. To pull off this deal, it would have to either use its stock as its currency or fund the deal by issuing more debt. Neither are ideal methods of acquisition since using its stock would dilute current shareholders and issuing debt could further affect the company’s credit rating, which is currently non-investment grade. Lastly, if another company were to enter into a competitive bidding war, Netflix would not be in a position to make a winning bid.

The second potential acquirer is Apple (AAPL). Unlike Netflix, Apple definitely has the financial resources to buy ViacomCBS. With over $100 billion in cash and other liquid securities, not only can it buy the company outright, but would likely win a competitive bidding war against any other suitor.

Source: Apple

However, ViacomCBS’ library of content may not necessarily fit the style that Apple is creating with its Apple TV+ service. As Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said during the launch of Apple TV+, he saw it as “the new home for the world’s most creative storytellers featuring exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries.” With original shows such as The Morning Show, See, Mythic Quest and Defending Jacob, Apple seems to want to make its own mark in the video streaming world by building its own library of content and not necessarily purchasing one.

Between all three companies, Amazon (AMZN) would be the best fit. Unlike Apple, Amazon’s Prime Video service has all types of choices of movie and television genres that rivals Netflix. This is consistent with the company’s overall business of offering a wide range of products. Unlike Netflix, Amazon has the cash flow and over $36 billion in cash to buy ViacomCBS.

Source: Amazon

With the merger of CBS in December, ViacomCBS owns television stations across the country. Out of the three potential acquirers, Amazon would be able to incorporate the TV stations the best into its business. Netflix is a pure video streaming service. Apple tends to focus on technology products and services. While Amazon has a more diverse business offering from retail distribution of products to its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. In addition, Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO, is familiar television stations from his ownership of the Washington Post, which owned several television stations.

Whoever comes to the table and makes a bid for ViacomCBS, it should be done soon before the company commits more capital to building out CBS All Access and while the stock is still cheap.

The Final Hurdle

Even though ViacomCBS’ stock is currently undervalued relative to its assets, any accepted bid would have to be approved by the company’s controlling entity, National Amusements, Inc., which has a majority ownership of the class A shares and a controlling vote. National Amusements is owned by Sumner Redstone, the former chairman of Viacom, who is no stranger to mergers and acquisitions, and would know a good or bad deal when he sees it.

A good deal for ViacomCBS would be an offer in the $25-$30 billion range or around $48 per share. $30 billion would put a fair value for all of ViacomCBS' assets. The fact that the company's market cap is only $10.7 billion speaks more to the current market conditions and not that the company's content has decreased in value since last July when the stock hit a 52-week high.

For an interested party like Amazon, offering $30 billion would be within its reach and would probably get the attention and approval of ViacomCBS’ board and Sumner Redstone. At the same time, with over 150 million Prime members, Amazon would be able to offset the cost of the acquisition in less than two years, and get an immediate leg up on its closest competitor, Netflix.

With ViacomCBS’ (VIAC) stock closing at $17.45 per share, an acquisition price of $48 per share would provide current investors with a 175% return, and still be below its 52-week high of $53.71 per share. Only time will tell if this M&A dream will come true for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.