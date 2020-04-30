Avantor Q1 2020 Earnings: Thesis Intact And Risks Mitigated

Summary

Avantor posted a strong Q1 2020, beating consensus revenue, EBITDA, EPS, and FCF.

Academic labs, equipment, and certain industrial areas were weak as I expected, but not nearly as weak as the Street (and I) had feared.

Management withdrew 2020 guidance but gave color about April that suggests consensus (and I) had become too pessimistic.

I expect a strong positive reaction from the stock following earnings.

My thesis is unchanged: I expect at least $1.00 per share in earnings and FCF in 2022, suggesting an EOY 2021 price target of $18.