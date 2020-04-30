Avantor Q1 2020 Earnings: Thesis Intact And Risks Mitigated
Avantor posted a strong Q1 2020, beating consensus revenue, EBITDA, EPS, and FCF.
Academic labs, equipment, and certain industrial areas were weak as I expected, but not nearly as weak as the Street (and I) had feared.
Management withdrew 2020 guidance but gave color about April that suggests consensus (and I) had become too pessimistic.
I expect a strong positive reaction from the stock following earnings.
My thesis is unchanged: I expect at least $1.00 per share in earnings and FCF in 2022, suggesting an EOY 2021 price target of $18.
The following variance table shows Avantor's performance in the quarter versus my estimates.
Exhibit 1. 1Q20 Earnings Versus Viceni Estimates
Here are the key takeaways from the quarter:
- 4.1% normalized revenue growth beat my 0.6% estimate and even exceeded prior guidance. Management pointed to a tailwind of 50-100 bps from COVID due to demand for protective equipment, reagents, and possibly some stocking. As I anticipated, management confirmed that most of their facilities have essential status. Moreover, supply chains remain mostly intact.
- The negative impact from COVID was centered on the closure of academic labs (as expected), but the intensity of the impact was not as bad as feared. Other areas seeing a negative impact included biomaterials used in medical devices (delayed elective procedures) as well as oil/gas and mining.
- Cost control was strong, which drove margin performance above consensus. EPS of $0.17 beat consensus of $0.14 and my estimate of $0.15.
- Meanwhile, working capital performance was extremely strong, which drove FCF performance above my estimate and consensus.
- The strong FCF performance allowed the company to continue reducing its leverage to 4.4x from 4.6x last quarter (credit agency basis). Beyond this quarter, the company remains confident it can refinance high-interest tranches of debt in Q4, which is a key part of my thesis.
- Management indicated April revenue is down low-to-mid single-digits, which is better than I and consensus feared if we extrapolate that growth rate to Q2. By comparison, closest comparable Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is calling for a Q2 revenue decline of up to 15%.
- The company withdrew its 2020 guidance, but I am raising my estimates, as shown in Exhibit 2.
My thesis on Avantor remains intact. The company likely can achieve at least $1.00 per share in earnings and FCF in 2022. If the company can demonstrate consistent revenue growth of at least 4% and if it can refinance its high-interest debt, I expect the market will ascribe a multiple of at least 18x to forward earnings by the end of 2021, suggesting an $18 price target over the next 18 months.
Please contact me if you would like to see further details of my earnings model.
Exhibit 2. Changes to 2020 Estimates
Disclosure: I am/we are long AVTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I have sold May covered calls at $15 strikes to hedge part of my long position into earnings.