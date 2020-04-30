Maxim Seeing Some Operating Constraints, But Still Has Some Good Drivers

Maxim shares offer a decent return today on a long-term cash flow basis, but maybe not enough relative to the increased uncertainties in the market and outlook.

Issues at a Philippine test facility and relatively low channel inventories could create some supply constraints in the next quarter, but Maxim's guidance isn't all that bad next to peers.

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) has long been a little out of step with its peers - not in a bad way, mind you, but just in the sense that this company's strategic and operating decisions will often have it a quarter or two out of sync with the peer group. With that, and some more company-specific drivers, it's possible that Maxim could see its downturn come a little later, possibly also pushing out the recovery a bit versus peers.

I like Maxim as a high-quality analog company, and I like the company's leverage to auto electrification, optical, factory automation, and (more recently) medical. I don't like the valuation quite as much. It's actually priced for a decent return (and a better return than peers/comps like Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)), but I like to get better than "decent" when I can.

Decent, If Mixed, Results

Maxim did a little better than expected versus analyst expectations, but those expectations had been cut pretty significantly leading into the quarter, so that's worth keeping in mind. Gross margin was weaker than expected (by about a point) due to a different mix than the sell-side expected, but the company did manage a solid one-point operating margin beat on better expense control/leverage.

Revenue rose about 4% yoy and 2% qoq, a markedly better performance than TI or NXP, with year-over-year growth in three of the four segments. Industrial, the biggest segment, saw 4% yoy growth and 1% qoq growth (better than NXP, in line-ish with TI), with the company benefiting from ongoing growth in its medical business. Auto saw 4% yoy and 8% qoq growth (notably better than TI and NXP), as the company continues to benefit from content growth opportunities that haven't, so far, been hit by the overall decline in vehicle production.

Comm, Comp & DC grew impressively from the year-ago period (up 31%) and 4% qoq, driven by strong optical and some power in data centers. Last and least was Consumer, with a 19% yoy decline and a 7% qoq decline on weaker smartphone content and weaker overall consumer device demand.

Gross margin improved 230bp from the prior year and 10bp from the prior quarter. While Maxim doesn't report gross margins on a segment basis, you can make some guesses based upon what other companies have reported over the years and calibrate that to changes in revenue. To that end, I think the company's better-than-expected sales performance in Consumer (a low-margin business) and slightly better results in Auto (also lower margin) and weaker-than-expected results in Industrial and Comm/Comp/DC explain the roughly one-point miss versus the Street.

Operating income rose 16% yoy and close to 9% qoq, with operating margin up 360bp and 210bp, respectively.

Inventory days declined about 3 days from the prior quarter, ending at a pretty low (comparatively) level. Management also indicated that channel inventory was low at 50 days versus a long-term target of 60 days.

Market Uncertainties And Operating Challenges Into The Decline

Management guided for a 9% qoq revenue decline at the midpoint of guidance, roughly 5% below estimates, but better (in terms of the sequential decline) than TI or NXP. Management mentioned both customer push-outs and operating constraints as playing a role in the guidance, and it looks like Maxim may face some supply challenges over the next couple of quarters.

Channel inventory isn't high to begin with, and COVID-19 disruptions at the company's test and assembly facility in the Philippines seem to be creating bigger problems. Backlog is strong relative to June quarter guidance, though, and management secured 45-day commitments (non-cancelable and non-reschedulable) from some of its customers to create a little more operating certainty.

On the margin side, guidance was weaker, with the gross margin midpoint almost three points below the Street and operating margin about two points below. It wasn't entirely clear to me if this was a mix or utilization issue; I suspect "both" is the right answer.

As far as the end markets, auto has held up better for Maxim, but I don't think they're going to escape the punishing upcoming production declines unscathed. Longer term, I still like the company's leverage to infotainment, ADAS, and battery management, though I also acknowledge that a lot of competitors are gunning for the same business (including NXP and TI).

Data center business could remain stronger for longer, particularly with healthy optical demand trends and new power wins. Industrial is a tougher call; demand is holding up a little better than expected, but factory automation companies are still seeing meaningful hits to their order books.

The Outlook

A key modeling question now is how much real demand destruction is occurring as opposed to business getting pushed out a year or more. In the case of autos, for instance, the COVID-19 recession could perhaps lengthen the adoption curves for hybrids and EVs a bit, but I don't see it changing the trend on a long-term basis. Likewise, with factory automation and optical/data center - weaker near-term results and more pressured balance sheets may delay some capex decisions, but I think the spending eventually gets done.

I'm expecting the next 12-24 months to be weaker for Maxim relative to my prior expectations, but the long-term annualized revenue growth rate doesn't change much (still around 5%). Likewise, I still expect Maxim to build its adjusted FCF margins toward the mid-30%'s.

All of that is good for the DCF-based fair value, and Maxim trades at a reasonable level here. It's more difficult to value the company on my margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA bases, though, as this steep end-market reversal (and the impact to margins, revenue, and EBITDA) is not a common occurrence.

The Bottom Line

I think Maxim is priced for a high single-digit return now, which isn't bad, but also isn't what I like for new positions. Of course, it's not uncommon for high-quality analog chip stocks to trade at a premium. I would just like a little more margin of safety, given the outsized modeling challenges and end market uncertainty of today. Give me another pullback to the $45-50 level and things get a lot more interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.