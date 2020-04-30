UBS Is Attractive At Current Levels Due To Its Profitability

The bank did not cancel dividends but was forced to split them due to pressure from the Swiss National Bank.

On the 28th of April, UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) reported its first quarter results. As usual, the bank exceeded analysts' expectations. Even though the outlook for the global economy and the banking sector might look grim, the bank is well-positioned for any headwinds, thus being attractive at current levels.

UBS profits analysis

The bank's net profit rose by 40% YoY. This was largely due to a rise in trading, driven by a substantial rise in volatility. That is why many of the bank's customers considerably increased their equity as well as bond trading volumes.

UBS's cost/income ratio totaled 72.3%, an improvement of 6 percentage points in spite of the 4% increase in costs. This was due to a rise in revenue and profits. The investment bank and the global wealth management divisions were the key gainers during the 1st quarter of 2020.

The bank still managed to achieve these great earnings results in spite of the current negative interest rate environment which became the reality long time ago in Switzerland.

Interest rate Swiss National Bank (SNB)

The investment bank division's cost/income ratio improved greatly, compared to the 1st quarter of 2019 and the 4th quarter of 2019 due to a dramatic profit rise.

Investment bank performance

My colleague wrote an excellent article about the fall in operating profit of the global wealth management division in the 4th quarter of 2019. This did seem to be that way. However, now, it does not seem to be the case since the global wealth management division reported a 14% rise in the operating profit. The main growth driver of the division was a rise in the transaction-based income just like in the case of the investment bank division.

Here's the operating profit breakdown.

Group functions division never generates any direct profit since it includes departments such as human resources, compliance, internal audit and marketing. So, it only accounts for expenses. The personal and corporate banking division did not show great results due to low interest rates that are key to its profitability.

Other points to consider

Some analysts might point out the loan provisions increase, which has led to a rise in costs. However, this is a reasonable arrangement to make, given that many people would become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, unable to repay their loans. So, a liquidity cushion is required to offset this problem.

As concerns the fact that UBS split its dividend payments, the bank was forced to do so due to pressure from the SNB just like other Swiss banks. It is still a sign of financial strength because it did not cancel them as opposed to British banks. UBS just wants to ensure against hard times by having spare cash. The bank would pay a dividend in May - the ex-dividend date is the 5th of May - and is planning to pay the second half of the dividend in autumn.

Revenue and profit history

From the graph, we can see that the revenue peaked in 2018. However, the profit did not fall significantly over the period. This is a good sign since it tells us that the bank has got "leaner and fitter".

Revenue and profit history UBS 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue 28 729 29 622 30 213 28 889 Net profit 3 348 969 4 516 4 304

Outlook

The management issued a very conservative outlook due to the COVID-19's economic impact. The asset management division might face lower income from customers' fees as a result of lower asset prices. Moreover, a potential rise in the number of small business bankruptcies as well as an increase in the number of unemployed can lead to loan losses.

However, the bank is well-prepared for these headwinds due to its strong liquidity position. In addition to that, the Swiss National Bank provides the Swiss government and businesses with record amounts of liquidity to keep them afloat. Finally, the coronavirus lockdown would not last forever, and Switzerland is already starting to open up.

Stock valuation

When analyzing a stock's valuation, I always check its price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. But, most importantly, I compare these figures to where they used to be in the past. Its current P/E ratio of about 9 is near historic lows due to the COVID-19 sell-off.

UBS Group AG P/E ratio history

The same is even truer when we use the book value approach. The 0.67 P/B ratio is historically low.

UBS Group AG P/B ratio history

It is always hard to guess which price a company's stock would trade for in the future. Nevertheless, provided that the recession would be short, it would not be over-optimistic to predict that UBS would trade close to its full book value per share.

Conclusion

In my opinion, UBS is a great financial institution to acquire for conservative, income-seeking investors. Even though the future might look grim, now might be the right time to obtain a bank of such strength at a discount. If the COVID-19 downturn finishes soon, it would not take UBS's stock a lot of time to appreciate substantially.

