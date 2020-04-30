Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF: A Stable Fund With Low Volatility

ETF Overview

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) focuses on U.S. treasury bonds that will expire between 1 and 3 years. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Index. SCHO has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are U.S. Treasury bonds. It also has low interest rate risk as its bonds have average effective duration of only 1.9 years. This is a suitable ETF for investors seeking a modest income as it has an average yield to maturity of 0.26%.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

U.S. treasuries are low risk investments

SCHO's portfolio of bonds consists of only U.S. treasuries. These are bonds that are basically backed by the credit of the U.S. government. At the moment, U.S. government bonds have credit ratings of AA+ stable (S&P) and AAA stable (Fitch, and DBRS). Therefore, this is probably one of the safest bonds we can find in the world right now. Hence, we do not foresee any credit risk at all even in this time of uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Low interest rate risk

When evaluating interest rate risk of a fund, we typically look at the average effective duration years. In general, short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are almost reaching maturity. On the other hand, long-term bonds' market value can be impacted by the change of interest rates. This impact can be magnified depending on the average effective duration years. Take Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) as an example, the fund has an average effective duration of 18.6 years. As can be seen from the chart below, VGLT's fund price can increase by nearly 56% when the interest rate of 10 year treasury note drops by about 78%. Therefore, long-term treasury funds have higher sensitivity to the change of interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Unlike VGLT, SCHO's portfolio of bonds has an average effective duration of only 1.9 years. This means that its fund price is only slightly sensitive to the change of interest rates. At this moment, the Fed is unlikely to raise its key interest rate unless an economic recovery is clearly in the picture. In addition, the Fed will continue to purchase about $150 billion of treasury per month. Therefore, the treasury market should be well-supported and so is the valuation of SCHO. At this moment, we think the road to recovery might take more than 1 year until a vaccine is developed. Therefore, an interest rate hike is likely not going to happen in the near-term.

Source: Schwab Website

Alternative funds

Now that we have done our basic study of SCHO, we should do a quick comparison between funds to see if SCHO is a better choice or not. Here, we will compare SCHO with Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) and iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV). Like SCHO, VGSH also tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Index. On the other hand, SHV tracks the ICE U.S. Short-Treasury Bond Index, which includes bonds that will mature between 1 month and 1 year. SCHO's expense ratio of 0.05% is the same as VGSH's 0.05%. Therefore, we expect VGSH and SCHO to have similar performance in the long term. For investors that are not willing to take on higher interest rate risk, SHV appears to be a good alternative choice as its bonds will mature between 1 month and 1 year. Therefore, if you believe the interest rate is to rise in the near-term, SHV is a better choice than SCHO or VGSH. For reader's information, SHV has an expense ratio of about 0.06%. As we have discussed in our article, we do not think the Fed will raise its rate anytime soon unless there is a clear sign of an economic recovery. Therefore, we think SCHO may be a better choice than SHV.

Investor Takeaway

SCHO is a good treasury ETF to own if an investor's primary objective is to preserve the capital while earning some fixed income from U.S. treasuries. However, for investors wanting higher yield, SCHO is likely not the place to go as it only has an average yield to maturity of 0.26%. For investors willing to take on slightly higher risk, investment grade corporate bonds such as iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) may be a better place to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.