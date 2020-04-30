Quick Take

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) has announced the proposed acquisition of DivvyCloud for $145 million.

DivvyCloud has developed a Cloud Security Posture Management platform to help enterprises prevent breaches through misconfigurations and other infrastructure vulnerabilities

With the deal, RPD adds to its inorganic growth initiatives as it pursues a disciplined and opportunistic acquisition strategy to increase its total addressable market and enterprise landing points.

My bias on the stock is Bullish.

Target Company

Arlington, Virginia-based DivvyCloud was founded to help enterprises secure their public cloud environments as DevOps teams update systems on a regular basis, reducing the chance for misconfigurations from multiple and ongoing maintenance and system upgrades.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Brian Johnson, who was previously Director Operations at BioWare Mythic and Unix Administrator at Cogent Communications.

Below is an overview video of DivvyCloud's offering:

Source: DivvyCloud

Company partners include:

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

Microsoft Azure (MSFT)

Google (GOOG)

Alibaba (BABA)

Kubernetes

Investors have invested at least $28.9 million and include Providence Strategic Growth, RTP Ventures, and Mission OG.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for cloud security products and services is expected to exceed $12.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.9% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuing and historic shift by enterprises from on-premises systems to public cloud environments as well as the shift to a much higher frequency of system upgrades, leading to the need for continuing security monitoring and remediation of vulnerabilities at scale.

Major vendors that provide competitive systems include:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Fugue

IBM (IBM)

Symantec

CipherCloud

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Rapid7 disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $145 million total consideration, with $128.3 million paid in cash, $7.4 million in deferred cash payments and $9.3 million in stock.

Management’s change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction was minor.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Rapid7 had $239.6 million in cash and short term investments and $581.7 million in total liabilities, of which $185.2 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was a negative ($30.8 million).

In the past 12 months, Rapid7’s stock price has dropped by 10.5% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 14.3% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 3.7%, as the RPD chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarter, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,360,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,380,000,000 Price / Sales 7.00 Enterprise Value / Sales 7.29 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $12,350,000 Revenue Growth Rate 33.94% Earnings Per Share $0.10

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a potential public comparable to RPD would be Qualys (QLYS); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Qualys (QLYS) Rapid7 (RPD) Variance Price / Sales 12.73 7.00 -45.0% Enterprise Value / Sales 11.94 7.29 -38.9% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $94,580,000 $12,350,000 -86.9% Revenue Growth Rate 15.3% 33.9% 121.5%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

RPD is acquiring DivvyCloud as a strategic deal to expand its cloud-based security offerings in the enterprise.

As Rapid7’s chairman and CEO Corey Thomas stated in the deal announcement,

With the acceleration of cloud adoption introducing new enterprise risk areas, we're excited to bring Security and DevOps teams together with DivvyCloud's best-of-breed compliance, risk management and governance for multi-cloud and container environments, while also integrating it with our Insight Cloud platform to create enduring customer value.

As the role and importance of DevOps activity increases along with the frequency of system updates, the need to automate misconfiguration analysis and remediate is becoming a more mission critical requirement for enterprises as they move more of their operations to the cloud.

Rapid7 hopes to increase its TAM as a result of the deal, which it views as providing it the ability to build additional functionalities.

With DivvyCloud, RPD has a stronger offering set to augment its insight AppSec and tCell capabilities.

While RPD sold off along with the rest of the market in the Covid19-induced swoon in March, I like the firm’s earnings trajectory.

Assuming a continued opportunistic and disciplined acquisition strategy, RPD will continue to increase the ‘attack surface’ of its landing opportunities within the enterprise, so my bias on the stock is Bullish.