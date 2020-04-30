If AT&T Cuts Its Dividend, I'm A Buyer

Cutting the dividend and directing all savings to the debt would result in 4% EPS growth annually through 2025 from savings on interest payments alone.

Talk about over-covered...

There is a reason that Seeking Alpha doesn't guarantee authors payment for articles published about AT&T (T). 73 articles have been published about AT&T this year alone.

So why would I bother to throw in my two cents? Well, because I intend on addressing more fully some aspects that few others talk about. In the past 30 days, of the 21 articles published about AT&T only one has been bearish. 5 were neutral. Everything else was either bullish or very bullish. Feel free to toss me in with the "bearish unless...." category. That is, I think AT&T will continue to underperform the market UNLESS better decisions are made in regard to how capital is allocated at T. I mean, check out this chart:

Data by YCharts

Nearly non-existant capital appreciation since 1990. Underperform, indeed.

I can already hear the T perma-bulls... "but you invest in T for the dividend!" Well, even with dividends performance has been dismal, 2.69% annualized vs. 8.6% annualized for the S&P. Congrats, you barely beat inflation. The data is pretty clear folks: T has been dead money.

Recent attempts by management to goose growth have taken AT&T outside their core competency, what with their acquisition of DirectTV and Time Warner. The behemoth debt they are now saddled with as a result of financing those acquisitions reduces any future returns obtained from them. Every dollar of debt has interest rates attached that will reduce free cash flow each year and for every year that the dollar of debt exists. Hear that huge sucking sound? It's the AT&T debt load. This is the opposite goal of compounding returns.

The question is what kind of cash flow can they reasonably be expected to produce in the future? What should we pay today for those dollars? Are there simple actions AT&T management can take NOW that will free up future cash flow? Answering those questions is my intent today.

Discounted Cash Flow

I perused many AT&T articles to prepare for my research. The thing missing from all of them was a true discounted cash flow analysis. Yes, other authors ran valuation models using earnings or dividend growth, but none that I read really explored DCF. I decided to do so. My model is simple and straight-lines a lot of things that of course won't actually straight-line, but I am not smart enough to try and get more sophisticated. Nor am I dumb enough to believe that more sophisticated models will come any closer to reflecting reality. Projections of the future are all guesses, really. Take a peak at mine.

First, know that AT&T has averaged revenue growth of 4.28% annually since 2010. I don't think they can achieve that much growth in the next ten years, due to the fact that larger numbers are hard to compound at similar rates of return and because AT&T just doesn't have the platform to achieve anything impressive by way of revenue growth. For the sake of simplicity, let's give them 2% annually. This is the high end of the 1-2% CAGR in revenue management has guided to. I will give them the benefit of the doubt.

Next, we need an operating cash flow margin. Their average in that metric has been 26.2% in the past decade. That number will be our starting point from 2020. Then-after, I assume a 5 bps expansion annually, taking them gradually up to 31.2% by 2030. This will be the highest operating cash flow margin they have every achieved. It assumes that they will be able to undertake a number of initiatives that allow the margin to expand.

Finally we need to make CAPEX assumptions. Being out of their growth phase, T has seen very stable CAPEX every year since 2010, averaging about $20.2 billion every year. This has been in line with depreciation, which stands to reason. They replace their stuff at the same rate at which it wears out. We will take the number up to $21 billion annually to account for the money they will have to spend supporting the property, plants, and equipment that came with Time Warner.

Lastly, we need a discount rate to bring all future dollars back to a present value. A dollar today is worth more than a dollar next year because if I get it today I can invest it. I intend on beating the market, which has averaged a return of about 10% of the long term. My required rate of return is 12% annually. That is therefore my discount rate.

Plugging all this into an Excel spreadsheet, we get the following:

*Data calculated by author

Draw your attention to the portion highlighted in blue. This portion shows the summed present value of all future cash flows. From that we subtract debt, add cash on hand, and divide by shares outstanding for an intrinsic value per share. According to these calculations, intrinsic value is ~$26 per share. Shares are currently trading well above this value. That means I am not buying. But even if it were trading at $26, I STILL wouldn't buy. Why? Because I don't trust AT&T to be good stewards of my equity.

The Dividend...

Based on a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, AT&T is on track to dole out $15.2 billion in dividends in 2020. They already paid about $3.8 billion on February 3rd. The next record date has already passed for the next dividend, which gets paid on Friday the 1st of May. Another $3.8 billion. That leaves $7.6 billion to be paid in the remainder of 2020 if they maintain their current payout.

Now, before I go any further let me be quite clear: I have no intention of getting into whether or not AT&T can pay a dividend. That discussion has been hashed, re-hashed, chewed-up, spit out, stepped on, and analyzed under several hundred microscopes in other articles on this platform. Whether T is able to pay a dividend is entirely irrelevant in my opinion. Whether they should pay a dividend is the question worth answering.

Assuming a 4% interest rate on debt (which is below their recent weighted average of 4.4%), they will pay $6,052,360,000 in interest on long-term debt in the next year. But what if they suspended the dividend indefinitely and put every cent towards debt reduction instead? They would save $102 million on interest in 2020 alone.

If we take that $102 million saved and apply it to more debt, along with the $15.2 billion saved from a still halted dividend in 2021, they would save ~$620 million on interest the next year. In just two years, that is nearly 3/4 of a billion saved on interest. You see where I am going with this, right?

Here is a spreadsheet showing T debt maturity schedule through 2029 if they only satisfy debt as it reaches maturity:

*Data calculated by author, drawn from debt schedule PDF on AT&T website

Again, I only went through 2029. AT&T and has debt that goes all the way out to 2097. Yes, 77 years from now. Those debts are carrying 7.12% interest rates. So imagine this spreadsheet extending on for a very, very, very long time.

Now, here is what things would look like if AT&T suspended their dividend and put every cent of would-be dividend payments towards their debt load, paying on top of the current portion due every year:

*Data compiled by author (Note: this exercise wasn't meant to be precise to the penny. Nor do I believe it needs to be. For example, I didn't estimate how the weighted average interest rate would fluctuate from year to year as certain bits of debt are repayed and so forth. Nor did I find out what debt pre-payment penalties might exist. I am sure there are other holes in my calculations. The point is inescapable still: directing all would be dividends to debt retirement instead will save AT&T billions.)

Poof. Like a magic trick, debt disappears by 2026. Under the contractual obligations portion of the 10K, AT&T has listed the total interest to be paid on all outstanding debt through maturity. The amount is $108 billion. $108 billion in interest alone. That is mind blowing.

If they suspend their dividend and throw everything they can at their debt, they will only pay about $15 billion, or 1/7th the anticipated expense. To be sure, $15 billion is still a huge amount. But it is light years better than $108 billion. As shown, this is with keeping more than $20 billion in cash every year for liquidity's sake. Mind you they only had $12 billion in cash at the end of last year. They could extinguish debt even sooner if they kept say only $15 billion in cash on hand each year.

To me, any other decision apart from this course is madness. With the exception of the folks that may be relying on AT&T dividends to live off in retirement, EVERYONE involved will be better served if the dividend goes away for five years or so. It's not like nothing good would happen in the meantime. The following table shows how much EPS would grow in each year from savings on interest alone:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $0.01 $0.04 $0.12 $0.21 $0.30 $0.40

*Data compiled by author

If earnings stay level at last years $1.89 for the entirety of the period under observation, adding only the savings from interest payments, earnings per share would be $2.29 at year end 2025. From savings on interest all by itself, that's an EPS CAGR of nearly 4%. How does any other choice make sense?

So here we are again talking about capital allocation. Apart from the dividend, know also that AT&T dropped more than $2 billion on share repurchases in 2019. Yes, even with that suffocating debt burden.

When it comes to capital allocation, call me a simpleton but I can't think of a single instance where the priorities shouldn't be as follows:

1) Invest in the core business (property, equipment, people, technology, R&D, etc.).

2) Have a healthy stockpile of cash and highly liquid investment securities to deal with potential crisis or take advantage of unique opportunities.

3) Pay down debt, if any.

4) Send any excess cash to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

5) Opportunistically buy back stock (when it is trading below conservative estimates of intrinsic value).

Frankly, capital allocation at the corporate level ought to look an awful lot like money management at the household level. As a financial coach, I know a thing or two about this process. Of course, money should first go towards the necessities of life: food, shelter, clothing, etc. That is the core business of the family, is it not? Next, a rainy day fund should be established to deal with emergencies. It is advisable to have at least three to six months worth of expenditures set aside for this. After that, knock out debt. ASAP. Especially credit card, cars, or student loan debt. Pay extra towards the mortgage every month. Finally, invest a generous sum of monthly income into a retirement account. After all that, then excess cash can be spent on reasonable wants. Take a vacation. Start a new hobby. Buy the spouse something nice. Surprise the kids with a visit to Chuck-E-Cheese. Sure there is some wiggle room with some of these things. It varies by circumstance. But by and large, that is what most financial planners are going to tell most people most of the time (if the family isn't cash flow positive, obviously income must be increased and/or expenditures must be decreases before this plan can really get going).

Yet what have we seen from AT&T? Over-priced acquisitions financed by mountains of debt. Debt repayment taking a back-seat to a dividend, a dividend that they insist on raising every year for the sake of retaining an absolutely immaterial, substance-less "aristocrat" title. Stock buybacks taking priority over retiring debt. It's crazy. I have had clients whose priorities were backwards, similar to AT&T. Until they get their priorities straight, their situation never improves. I fear the same for AT&T.

Conclusion

I am a total return type of guy.

I don't care if the returns come from dividends, capital appreciation, or a combination of the two. So long as capital has been allocated properly by competent management and the economics of the underlying product or service are good, returns will take care of themselves. This is in conjunction of course with not over-paying for the stock in the first place. So hear me out retirees: if the dividend goes away, everything else gets better. That means capital appreciation. Probably lots of it. Yes AT&T will take an absolute nose-dive in the immediate aftermath of a dividend cut. But thereafter the market will wake up to the improving fundamentals of the business (i.e. way less debt) and award a higher multiple to the business. This will be in conjunction with EPS that will rise from interest savings alone. What do you get when multiple expansion is coupled with growing EPS? Fat share price appreciation.

It's simple. Even if you are all about those dividends. Every dollar of debt that sits on the balance sheet will reduce the amount of dividends you will receive in the future so long as it is on the balance sheet. The interest rate associated with those dollars causes tremendous reductions in free cash flow, especially when held to maturity (and extra especially when the maturity is 77 years away and bears interest of 7%. Fun fact, the debt due in 2097 is costing them $9,320,151 EVERY SINGLE YEAR. Held to maturity, that will be more than $708 million. Gulp). Paying debt off now means bigger, better dividends in the future. The not so distant future, in fact. Imagine a world where AT&T is debt free in just five years. If AT&T suspends the dividend and pays off debt as soon as possible, by year end 2025 they will have $23 billion of cash on the balance sheet and zero debt. That is $3.17 in cash per share. Imagine they leave $15 billion on the balance sheet for liquidity and emergencies. They can declare a special dividend of $1.13 per share. The next year, 2026, they will presumably generate at least $28 billion in FCF (they did last year and are planning to this year). Every cent can go to dividends, again leaving the $15 billion in cash on the balance sheet. That would be a dividend per share of $3.81. That is 83% higher than where the dividend sits today. If we were to annualize that growth, that is a CAGR of 10.61%. Now, do you honestly think that AT&T will be able to raise their dividend by 10% every year from now until 2026 if they just stay their current course and chip away at debt only as it comes due? For context, AT&T only raised their dividend at a rate of 2.17% annually in THE PAST DECADE. Shareholders would be giving up a small dividend and tiny bits of dividend growth now for a big, fat, debt free dividend later.

If there is a more convincing way to make my case, I don't know how to do it. When you really get down to dollars and cents, it doesn't matter who you are. Retiree or not, suspending the dividend is the only thing that makes sense. In fact, suspending the dividend is the only way to ensure a robust dividend and ensure the financial health of the underlying entity generating the dividend. I hope, I really hope AT&T cuts their dividend. Then the stock will tank, I will buy tons, they will get rid of debt pronto, EPS growth will be at least decent, and when the dividend gets re-instated it will be massive.

What can we do to get this to happen? Well, shareholders should contact the board of directors. Oppose the dividend. Get on the conference call and ask the hard questions. Now is the time to do it. They have a new CEO. He is very likely more open to new ways of doing things, willing to stir the pot. It is time. It is time for a new AT&T. A more nimble, debt free, flexible AT&T.

