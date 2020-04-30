Chaparral Energy: Teetering On The Edge Of Another Bankruptcy Filing

Credit facility lenders will likely pressure Chaparral as there are substantial interest payments going to the unsecured notes currently.

Limited amount of 2021 hedges results in the potential for Chaparral to have 2021 cash burn at current strip prices even if it minimizes capex.

This has resulted in a $75 million borrowing base deficiency, although it should be able to pay this back over the next six months if it halts development activity.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was already heavily leveraged before, but the oil price crash has left it teetering on the edge of another bankruptcy filing. Chaparral borrowed an additional $90 million under its credit facility to give it additional liquidity, and its lenders followed that up with a substantial borrowing base reduction.

Chaparral now has a $75 million borrowing base deficiency, although it can likely pay that off over the next six months. Chaparral's ability to handle a fall borrowing base reduction is limited though, and it may not be able to generate positive cash flow in 2021 at strip prices even with a minimal capex budget.

Borrowing Base

Chaparral had $160 million in credit facility borrowings and $26.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 2020. It then borrowed $90 million on April 2, bringing its total credit facility borrowings up to $250 million, while its cash on hand increased to $109.9 million.

Effective April 3, Chaparral's borrowing base was reduced from $325 million to $175 million, leaving it with a $75 million borrowing base deficit. Chaparral is now required to repay the borrowing base deficit in six monthly installments of $12.5 million each, with the first payment due on May 2.

Chaparral does appear able to make these payments at current strip prices if it halts further drilling activity. However, a bankruptcy filing appears inevitable at some point due to the potential for further borrowing base reductions in the fall and Chaparral's declining production levels.

Management Changes

Another sign that Chaparral is likely close to bankruptcy involves the combination of senior management leaving and executive retention bonuses for those who are staying.

CFO Scott Pittman resigned from the company to pursue other interests, while VP - Geoscience Mark Ver Hoeve retired. Both are expected to receive severance payments equal to a year of base salary.

In addition, the remaining senior management team is expected to receive $2.15 million in retention bonuses if they stay with Chaparral for at least a year.

2020 Outlook At Strip Prices

I've modeled that Chaparral averages two rigs in Q1 2020, one rig in Q2 2020 and then zero rigs for the rest of the year. This scenario would result in Chaparral averaging an estimated 27,000 BOEPD in 2020 production with a $75 million capital expenditure budget.

At $29 WTI oil in 2020, Chaparral would be projected to end up with $220 million in revenue after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 3,055,050 $28.00 $86 NGLs 3,055,050 $12.00 $37 Gas 22,469,400 $1.45 $33 Hedge Value $64 Total $220

With the reduced capex budget, Chaparral is projected to end up with $204 million in cash expenditures in 2020, leading to a projection of $16 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $49 Transportation and Processing $24 Production Taxes $8 G&A $16 Interest $32 Capex $75 Total $204

Debt Situation

Chaparral had $130 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2019, in addition to $300 million in unsecured notes due 2023. It also had a $19 million working capital deficit (excluding derivatives and accrued interest) at the end of 2019.

The positive cash flow would result in Chaparral's credit facility borrowings being paid down to $133 million at the end of 2020 (including the elimination of its working capital deficit). This would eliminate the borrowing base deficiency caused by its borrowing base being reduced to $175 million in early April. However, Chaparral may face another significant borrowing base reduction in the fall as it has a limited amount of 2021 hedges, and its PDP reserves are expected to decline with new development being halted in the above scenario.

Chaparral's production is projected to fall to around 22,000 BOEPD exiting 2020 if it halts development activity. At that starting production level for 2021 and with limited hedges in 2021, Chaparral may not be able to generate positive cash flow at current 2021 strip prices of low-$30s oil even if it has a minimal capex budget. This is partly due to its high interest costs, which could amount to 25% of revenues in 2021.

With $26.25 million in annual interest payments going to Chaparral's unsecured notes, I'd expect the credit facility lenders to push for Chaparral to restructure.

Conclusion

Low oil prices have resulted in Chaparral borrowing an additional $90 million from its credit facility, and its credit facility lenders reducing its borrowing base by 46% to $175 million. Chaparral now has a $75 million borrowing base deficiency, although it should be able to pay this deficiency back over the next six months if it halts development activity.

It is difficult to envision Chaparral avoiding restructuring over the next year, though. It has a limited amount of hedges for 2021, and its borrowing base is likely to be reduced further in the fall. At current strip prices for 2021, Chaparral may be unable to avoid cash burn in 2021 even if it spends minimal capex. As well, its credit facility lenders will see the $26.25 million in annual interest payments going to the unsecured bonds as a threat to their potential recovery of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.