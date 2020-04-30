Blue Apron: Leveraging The Rally To Dilute Shareholders

Speculation Leading To Dilution

Source: Robintrack

A few months ago I wrote that Blue Apron (APRN) was bleeding cash and concluded the company would have to raise capital. I guided that a dilutive new issue or a take-private by a speculative investment firm were the most likely route. Subsequently, Blue Apron disclosed in their FY19 earnings reports that in fact a capital raise was needed, and, rather laughably, that anything was on the table including a total buyout, new debt/equity, or asset sales. A few potential purchasers were said to be interested.

But that was before Covid-19 changed everything.

Suddenly retail speculators piled into the stock believing it was a replacement for grocery shopping, driving shares a high as 1,000% off the lows. In response to the irrational price-action, I published a follow-up note warning that the service is not a replacement for grocery shopping, and that the sudden surge likely killed any hopes for an acquisition, but likely sealed the deal on a dilutive new issue.

On April 29th, Blue Apron reported their 1Q results missing on the top and bottom-line, and in a coinciding filing disclosed a shelf-offer to issue up to $75 million in new dilutive securities. Given that their revolving credit-line is fully drawn and that the company is now dangerously close to its $20 million cash requirement, and the fact that the rally has afforded a rare opportunity to raise new equity capital, I fully expect that management will act on their opportunity. Unfortunately for investors, this likely means holding a diluted interest in a distressed company as the tailwinds of the coronavirus fade in H2 2020.

Blue Apron Is Not A Replacement For The Grocery Store

The primary platform upon which many retail speculators had justified their long-position was that in the Covid-19 crisis, the masses would look to alternatives to shopping the in grocery store. This general thesis was correct, Amazon Fresh and Prime Pantry have had to implement wait lists to join the service, and delivery services have seen a significant surge, but very few actually turned to meal kits. The search data alone (seen above) illustrates this reality. What further disturbed me about many of those who claimed Blue Apron would replace the role of the grocery store, was that many were oblivious to the company's business model - with many erroneously claiming $60 would net a weeks worth of groceries for a family of three. Unfortunately for those long investors, the company's earnings results disproved this thesis in its rather marginal increase in the customer base (see below).

Source: APRN Investor Slides

As previously started, the virus catalyst only served to regain some of the ground lost during Q4 2019, though, per the marketing spend, the re-acquisition of this business came at a higher cost. Given the increase in marketing spend, and the company already having guided for purchase expansion from their core high-affinity customers, it's unclear just how much of a bump Blue Apron actually got from Covid-19 specifically. If we are going to assume that all of the upward purchase activity is a result of Covid-19 adoption, then the changes appears to have translated into an additional 1/10 of a meal purchased per customer from last quarter on average (see below).

Source: APRN Investor Slides

Unfortunately, for investors its safe to say meal kit delivery did not up-end grocery shopping despite the pandemic, at least not on a large enough scale to justify the recent rally.

Increases In Capacity Could Exasperate Balance Sheet Strains If Covid Customers Churn

I have already explained in several past pieces why a new equity raise or warrants with dilutive sweeteners is a negative for investors. If you suddenly increase the denominator on any equation, the result will be a lower number. I feel Wednesday's declines of -28% at the time of writing reflect this reality. What I am concerned the market has not yet priced in is the company's plan to purchase additional capacity to handle the surge in new customers, despite the company having historically high levels of customer churn. Yes, this additional capacity will help them to capitalize on the tailwinds of the Covid-19 crisis, but what happens in the event these customers are not sticky and downward mean-reversion occurs?

The idea that Blue Apron will not be able to retain customers is not a new or even speculative idea, rather high churn has been the status quo. Just three years ago Blue Apron had over 1 million paying customers, but today it has less than half of that base. The chart above was created in 2017 at the company's peak, and even then, only 10% of customers were still using the service with more than 50% churning within the first six months. In 2017 there were far fewer meal kit services, Amazon had not acquired Whole Foods, nor did it offer home delivery, and the company was cash rich and poised for a major IPO. If anything in a time when there is ample competition and the company is limiting selection to facilitate the influx of orders they are seeing as a result of Covid-19, it is highly very likely today's levels of customer churn are much higher.

What is likely to happen is that the boost in customer activity flees while the impacts of additional capacity purchases linger on the company's balance sheets. Investors are then left with the wonderful gift of diluted interest in a business with excess capacity it will likely have to sell-off at discounted levels several years down the line. The additional capital injection will increase the valuation of the business as an entity, not at the per share level, and will further deter potential acquirers. In the short-term, this play on servicing quantity might prove beneficial, but in the long-term, it could hasten the company's race to bankruptcy.

Conclusion

My long-term price target is $0, but within the next year I think this needs to correct back down to the $2-3 range at which it trading prior to the crisis. $75 million might sound like a lot of money, but if you take a glance at the company's historical balance sheet, it burns through tens of million per quarter. I'd say this is good stock to short, but the availability of shares is usually pretty scarce, though the company's recent price action could improve the supply. I am very bearish on Blue Apron and view this stock as one of the least favorable equities on the market today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.