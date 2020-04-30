Short-Term Weakness Presents A Buying Opportunity In Arista Networks

Recent pullbacks in capex spending among cloud titans will impact revenues in the short term, but Arista is in the process of diversifying their customer base.

Arista has experienced strong revenue growth on sales of advanced networking hardware and software to "cloud titans" like Microsoft and Facebook over the past five years.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks (ANET) sells market-leading networking infrastructure hardware and associated software and services used in cloud networking. Product sales made up more than 80 percent of $2.4 billion in revenue for 2019. Gross margin has been around 64 percent since 2017, and revenues grew at an annualized rate of more than 30 percent between 2014 and the end of 2019. This has led to excellent free cash flow generation.

In addition to advanced routing hardware, Arista is known for its Linux-based Extensible Operating System (EOS) that allows cloud capacity and capabilities to rapidly scale modularly without adding equivalent operating costs. Arista acquired Mojo Networks in 2018 and rolled their engineers and tech into Arista’s Cloud Vision Wifi offering. Cloud Vision delivers wifi user experiences through analytics and proactively addressing issues at the network level before they get to the user, smoothing out issues that would normally disrupt video conferencing or using cloud-based applications.

Aristra acquired Metamako in 2018, known for their high-speed data routing technology. Arista’s hardware and software now offers financial institutions extremely low latency transmission for software-assisted trading, a major advantage. In early 2020 Arista acquired long-time Dell partner Big Switch for their network monitoring and software defined network expertise, introducing an additional pool of existing Dell customers. These acquisitions help position Arista for growth over the next decade, especially among enterprise customers that could have otherwise been drawn to competitors like Cisco (CSCO).

Much of Arista’s growth has come from their relationship with so-called "cloud titans" like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that make up 23 percent and 17 percent of revenue, respectively. Arista is a market leader in developing data center infrastructure and software, and frequently works with large customers to help design and optimize their cloud networks powering products like Microsoft (MSFT) Azure. Aristra saw tremendous growth on sales of their 100G Ethernet switches and are poised to sustain similar growth from sales of the next generation 400G switch.

Arista’s campus cloud technology shifts the experience from one where users connect to wifi networks specific to a meeting room, cafeteria, or office space of an organization to one where they simply connect to the overall campus network. From an end-user perspective this is a welcome upgrade that will bring improved network stability, speed, and coverage. Changes to the network architecture however are much more involved and will rely heavily on the analytics and workflow management software Arista offers alongside their industry leading routing hardware. This type of ubiquitous system will also be essential to the reliable operation of the many Internet of Things (IoT) devices being deployed in commercial and industrial settings over the coming decade.

Arista increasingly offers IT administrators more value from their systems to meet the needs of business improvements enabled by technology and supported by robust network infrastructure. They have done it with excellent and improving efficiency, with a positive trend of increasing return on assets.

Near-Term Considerations

Arista recorded a record number of new customers in the fourth quarter. Segments related to recent financial and enterprise acquisitions saw strong momentum in 2019.

Aristra’s board authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program in 2019 using operating cash flows, of which $266 million has been deployed. Management also announced the Big Switch acquisition on the Q4 earnings call, with expectations the purchase will be accretive by the end of 2021.

While business has grown among smaller customers, Arista’s stock price is still largely tied to capex spending from the large companies that make up 40 percent of revenue. Microsoft cut capex spending in Q4 2019, and combined with weakness in other verticals, Arista guided Q1 2020 revenues down 12 percent compared to the previous year. Management did make a point that the decline was the result of reduction in planned capex spending, and not of loss of share or business with any cloud titan customers. The Q4 earnings call was in mid-February, so it also seems possible that coronavirus-related demand issues from enterprise customers could have driven revenues even lower in the last few weeks of the quarter. If not, it seems likely there will be a notable effect on Q2 earnings and beyond, depending on the severity of economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

Valuation and Pricing Analysis

Arista is trading at historic low P/E multiples, with a TTM ratio of 20.5 compared to an average P/E ratio of 37 over the history of the company.

After peaking in April 2019, the share price has followed a trajectory that does not reflect the growing value of the business as measured by free cash flow generated per share, signaling a potential buying opportunity for the patient investor.

Risk Research has developed software that identifies optimal entry and exit points based on historical analysis of thirteen years (a complete market and economic cycle) of daily high and low stock prices in relation to the simple moving average. The models currently return a maximum buy price for Arista of $155.72 (down 40 percent from the April 28 closing price), and a sell above $218.88. Buying at that price will generate a return of nearly 70% per annum based on comparisons of historic growth in net asset value per share. The company has an intrinsic value of $356.44 per share according to the model, with the potential to reach $733 per share by the end of 2022, assuming current trends continue.

The Risk Research approach is to buy quality businesses on weakness and short sell deteriorating companies on strength. Arista's stock will likely be weak after first and second quarter earnings are announced due to the temporary slowdown in cloud titan-derived revenue and the impact of COVID-19 on enterprise spending. This may present the buying opportunity of the decade.

Wrap Up

Arista is in for a few difficult quarters in the near term as a result of factors outside their control. However, the company’s exceptional ability to generate cash flow and return on assets remains intact as does its prominent position in cloud titan infrastructure. Management has used the ability to generate cash to make intelligent acquisitions and diversify its business away from concentrated revenue sources. It's quite possible that over the next few quarters investors may be presented the opportunity to buy a business with excellent margins, cash flow, and diverse growth prospects at a deep discount.

Methodology

For those not familiar with Risk Research, our approach is focused on detailed financial statement trend analysis with particular emphasis on return on assets by pre-tax free cash flow and its constituent components (margins, asset turnover), and trends in total liabilities and long-term debt in relation to free cash flow. We look for companies with an extraordinary ability to consistently generate high returns on assets, including on new capital employed. We employ Python software that constantly combs the financial statements of all public companies.

Central to our approach is the observation that, over time, a company’s stock price trend closely resembles its free cash flow per share trend. In the short term, stock prices are more volatile, sometimes much more volatile, than the free cash flow of the underlying businesses. This deviation creates opportunity for the patient, observant investor.

We also employ software that analyzes daily pricing peaks and troughs over the last 140 days and compares those to the peaks and troughs in relation to simple moving averages over the last 13 years, or a complete market cycle. This analysis indicates entry and exit points that have the potential to generate particularly favorable investment returns. The minimum target is twenty percent per year.

Summarized, we buy quality businesses on weakness and sell deteriorating companies on strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to review the analytical process used in establishing our own portfolio, which is fifty percent invested in Quality Compounders (the most profitable, low-debt US public companies) and fifty percent short Dirty Dogs (companies with declining profitability and increasing debt).



We regularly enter and exit positions based on this approach, both long and short. In current uncertain market conditions we have reduced our target time frame. Our average planned holding period is now five months for longs and six months for shorts. This compares to our actual experience of 12.5 months for longs over the last four years and 15.6 months for shorts.



Do your own research. Our analysis can help narrow the focus of those efforts but is presented as a component of a highly diversified, long/short portfolio built in stages over time that includes a substantial number of positions not mentioned in this article. It should not be your sole source of information.