Williams-Sonoma: A Look At Their Fundamentals

At a recent price of $62, the stock is trading within our estimate of intrinsic value.

We believe WSM should trade between a range of 0.9 to 1.15 on an EV to Sales multiple.

Shares in Williams-Sonoma (WSM) have rebounded sharply. The stock is just shy of regaining all the losses caused by the March market sell-off, which saw a drop from around $70 per share to a low of $26. At a recent share price of $62 per share, the stock is in fact up around 10% on a year-over-year basis.

Not many retailers have been able to show the same stock price strength. It seems the market is shrugging off any upcoming weakness due to store closures by pointing out the strong e-commerce presence of WSM, which accounts for 56% of total sales.

We look at WSM from a fundamental analysis point of view. There are great articles from contributors in Seeking Alpha that explain the current environment in a COVID-19 context. Hopefully, this article aids in the understanding of how WSM's business has evolved.

At this point, however, we don't see enough upside to justify risks in a weaker economy. The consensus view is for revenues to drop around 8.5% in 2021 to $5.3B. During the last recession, revenues fell 14.7% to $3.4B in 2009 from $3.9B in 2008.

We believe a fair multiple to pay for shares in WSM is between 0.9 to 1.15 on an EV/Sales basis. If we use the consensus revenue estimate, we get a per-share value of $55 to $74.

Quick overview

Williams-Sonoma owns and operates three major brands: Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and West Elm. Pottery Barn and West Elm concentrate their sales in home furnishing and decorative products. West Elm is targeted to more value-conscious shoppers. Williams-Sonoma markets products for the kitchen.

They have a strong online presence. The company estimates they are one of the largest e-commerce retailers in the U.S. Online sales account for 56% of total sales.

WSM's online presence is also an important strategic piece in its operations. It allows the company to test new products in new markets and helps them to build brand awareness. The company targets its customers via online ads and to a lesser degree, through direct mail-catalogs.

Every WSM brand has a retail store. Management sees these retail stores as billboards for their brands, which in turn, increases their online traffic to their websites. As of the last annual report, the company had 614 stores, of which 20 are in Canada, 19 in Australia and 3 in the U.K.

Under the microscope

The strength of WSM really falls within two brands: Pottery Barn and West Elm. Pottery Barn provides the company with a solid foundation on which West Elm can grow:

Source: company filings

West Elm has grown exponentially. Since 2009, this brand has grown almost seven-fold and now accounts for 25% of total sales for WSM, compared to just 7% in 2009. Management has the belief West Elm can reach $3B in sales. That is double their recent sales. It is also an aggressive goal. However, it's certainly within the realm of possibilities. West Elm has grown revenues at a CAGR of 21% for the last 10 years. For the past three years, revenue growth has been 13.4%, 16%, and 15% for 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. If they can grow sales on average by 14% per year, then it would take West Elm around 5 years to reach their $3B in sales goal. The achievement of the goal would depend on how much runway West Elm has until it reaches maturity. It should be harder to double sales when the business already does 1.5B in sales, than when it is in the startup phase.

We like the foundation Pottery Barn brings to the business. This brand has not seen the exponential growth rate of West Elm, but growth has been steady at a 10-year CAGR of 5%. The same can be said about its sister brand, Pottery Barn Kids, with a 10-year CAGR of 4%.

Ironically, Williams-Sonoma (the retail brand) is becoming less important to the whole business. This segment accounted for 31% of sales in 2009. Today, it only accounts for 18% of total sales. Growth has also been tepid, with a 10-year CAGR of just 1%.

Their shift in strategy can be seen in the following table:

Source: company filings

Starting with Williams-Sonoma, the company started reducing its store footprint in 2012. Management has closed stores every year since then. The strategy is paying off as seen by an increase in sales per average square foot.

The same can be said about Pottery Barn, which saw a big increase in stores during 2015. That didn't last long though, as they quickly began reducing the number of stores. However, it had a positive impact on their sales per average square foot. This segment enjoyed some tailwinds during the '09-'13 period which saw an increase in sales per store while keeping the store count steady. Today, Pottery Barn's increase in revenue per store can be attributed to a larger online presence and higher square footage per store.

The nice surprise comes from Pottery Barn Kids, which has the highest sales per average square footage of the group and is second in sales per store, only beaten by West Elm on a tiny difference. Still, this segment seems to have run out of runway, as seen by their store count which has decreased since 2015. If there was more market adoption for this segment, store growth would have reflected that demand.

Not surprisingly, West Elm is the only segment that has seen growth in both store count and sales per average square footage. It is also interesting to see that management has been optimizing the size of its retail stores, shrinking it by 26% since 2009.

Shifting models

WSM business model has evolved drastically throughout the years. We would consider WSM as an online business with a retail footprint, instead of a retail business that happens to have an online store. This shift in business model occurred in 2015 when the company for the first time had more online sales as a percent to total revenues:

Source: company filings

The growth in their e-commerce has been impressive. More so as management was quick to realize early in the game, that retail was going to be disrupted by e-commerce. The growth in their e-commerce segment is, for the most part, responsible for growing their total sales for the last 10 years.

We believe the high reliance on e-commerce has changed their business model and more importantly their profitability profile. E-commerce is a highly competitive market. The ability to sell goods online without having to spend on a physical store has lowered the entry barriers to the retail industry. It is a very fragmented market. Management estimates there are approximately 25,000 companies competing for market share in their online market.

WSM has already built a strong portfolio of brands. Taking market share from competitors should not be that challenging. Working in their favor are their retail stores, which gives them more brand awareness. Still, there are signs that online revenue growth is currently hurting profitability. If we look at the trends in revenue growth, COGS, and gross profit, we find that gross profit growth used to outpace revenue growth, indicating a level of leverage. That changed in 2015 when for the first time, COGS grew faster than revenues. In that year revenue grew 5.9%, while COGS grew 8.1%. Looking at the 2015 annual report, we find the following explanation:

Cost of goods sold increased by $233,661,000, or 8.1%, in fiscal 2015 compared to fiscal 2014. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of net revenues increased to 62.9% in fiscal 2015 from 61.7% in fiscal 2014. This increase was driven by increased shipping and fulfillment-related costs and higher franchise revenues, which have a lower gross margin. In the e-commerce channel, cost of goods sold as a percentage of net revenues increased in fiscal 2015 compared to fiscal 2014 primarily driven by increased shipping and fulfillment-related costs, and an increase in occupancy expenses.

Since then, growth in COGS has outpaced revenue growth, which has decreased gross profit margins by 200 basis points.

To keep up with growth and building their online presence, the company has increased its advertising expense as seen by the trend starting in 2015, which saw a slowdown in 2019. Overall, operating income margin has decreased by 300 basis points from a high of 11% in 2014 to a current 8%.

Will WSM continue to see margin pressure?

The answer will depend on what management thinks is the balance between online and retail sales. For example, a good proxy of a pure-play home furnishing e-commerce business is Wayfair (W). Wayfair's average gross profit margin has been 23.8%. On the other hand, Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is a good comparable business for its retail segment. RH's gross profit margin was 41% in 2019. We believe management is going to keep growing their E-commerce business, especially through West Elm, which still has room to grow. As WSM continues to grow its online sales, we could expect margins to be somewhat pressured.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

Looking at WSM's comparable peer group, we find an industry in distress with more than half of the business not having any forward-looking estimates on a P/E basis. Comparing EV/Sales multiples seems appropriate since it shows more stability. Using that multiple, WSM is trading within the peer group average.

We believe WSM should trade between a range of 0.9 to 1.15 on an EV to Sales multiple. For the low-end multiple, we assume management can keep EBITDA margins above 9%. The high-end multiple is based on 10-year average EBITDA margins of 12.5%.

WSM has reinvested approximately around 20% of operating profits back into the business in the form of CAPEX, acquisitions, and working capital. The company has a 10-year return on tangible capital of 13.8%. Assuming the company can sustain such returns throughout a cycle and can reinvest at the same rate, we can expect Williams-Sonoma can grow intrinsically at a 2.7% rate.

If we use the consensus estimate of revenue for 2021 of $5.3B and using EV/Sales multiples of 0.9 and 1.15x, we get a price per share range of $55 to 77$ per share for WSM. At a recent price of $62, the stock is trading within our estimate of intrinsic value.

We, therefore, recommend investors not to chase the share price. With the significant rebound from the March lows, we missed the train. At this point, we feel the downside risk to be greater than the upside. The effects of COVID-19 seem to be ignored by the market. That makes us uncomfortable holding shares in WSM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.