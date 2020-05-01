Summary

After nearly doubling from 2016-onward, Northrim stock has now given back all of its gains from recent years.

Despite that, earnings and book value have grown tremendously over that stretch.

In fact, on a Price/Book value basis, the stock is near its cheapest level in 30 years.

The bank uses low leverage and has strong reserves in place to deal with the current economic downturn.

At this price, it sells for just 8x trailing earnings, and those trailing figures were hardly aggressive. On top of that, shares yield nearly 6%.