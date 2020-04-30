Royal Dutch Shell Will Not Be The Last Major To Cut

Oil markets are not in as bad a shape as some headlines in the media suggest. However, it is not sunshine and roses either.

Retail investors are learning some harsh lessons with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

Like all of the oil majors, Shell has been trying to juggle a debt-laden balance sheet, substantial capital investments, a chunky dividend, and share buybacks for years, ever since the close of the BG Group acquisition. Rather than waving this off as a series of black swans, one can certainly foist a lot of blame on management for ending up in this debacle: billions in shareholder buybacks at valuations well above current market and braggadocios statements statements like “lowering the dividend is not a good lever to pull if you want to be a world class investment case” or the now infamous “we have not cut since WWII” sales pitch, both of which will haunt CEO Ben van Beurden – and might end up costing him his job.

With that said, the dividend cut news at Royal Dutch Shell should, if we are all being honest here, should not come as a shock.

While I’ve long favored the asset base of Shell and their big move into natural gas and LNG, all of the majors are running on incredibly stretched balance sheets that were ill prepared to deal with a substantial dislocation in energy.

In today's market, the value is actually in mid-sized energy firms that can be nimble - not the majors. The valuation spreads are far too wide, and in my view credit ratings agencies have been far too kind in rating the majors lately. That is a root cause of this problem, because institutional bond buyers have been happy to lap up "high quality" investment grade rated debt in a low yield environment at rock bottom rates, creating extremely perverse incentives to misallocate billions of dollars in capital.

That credit bias is changing. Every major will significantly outspend their cash flow in 2020. While not unique in energy, the size of the outspend is staggering. Even the venerable Exxon Mobil (XOM) will likely generate only about $15B in operating cash flow this year (my projection, in-line with Wall Street consensus) against $35B in capital expenditures and dividends. That is an absolute chasm between what it earns and what it will spend. Shell is the same, and the story is the same for 2021. This outlook aligns with what Shell believes is the trajectory for price and demand recovery, particularly for upstream oil prices and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) which they view as impaired in the intermediate term versus prior norms, the reason for the cut becomes clear.

*Source: Royal Dutch Shell, Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, Slide 5

Shifting Energy Landscape

At my heart, I'm a numbers guy. Any look at my coverage on Seeking Alpha reflects that. Often, it is easy to miss the big picture. What research like this early morning review from Daniel Thurecht on Shell here on Seeking Alpha misses when looking at distribution coverage or solvency ratios is how access to credit is changing in energy. In its most recent update which put Royal Dutch Shell on notice for a debt downgrade, Moody’s had this particularly poignant note which investors ought to read carefully:

"At this point Moody's is less certain whether Shell will be able to regain sufficient financial strength to justify the current Aa2 rating bearing in mind the relatively high Moody's adjusted debt level of $105 billion at the end of 2019 -- around $20 billion higher than before its acquisition of BG Group plc in 2016. Going forward Shell will have to balance different priorities including restoring its strong financial profile, continued shareholder remuneration, ongoing investments into its core oil and gas operations and rising investment need for its New Energies business, which runs low-carbon energy operations, in order to adjust the company's operations for the energy transition.”

As shown below, credit spreads at Shell blew out recently as it became clear that a COVID-19 recovery would likely not be V-shaped. This is telling. Institutional credit investors focused on quality corporates are incredibly forward looking. Investment grade credit weathered the market sell-off quite well, particularly after a deluge of Federal Reserve helicopter money restored some liquidity. Most benchmarks (e.g., iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)) have recovered and sit higher than they did at the beginning of the year, but Royal Dutch Shell bonds (and bonds of the other majors) have not. To reinforce, Shell is not alone its pain; Exxon made headlines in its recent debt issuance by accepting rates similar with BBB credit despite its current rating and pedigree. This is important, as meaningful increases in future borrowing costs - especially if interest rates move higher and current risk spreads remain - threaten to drain free cash flow.

Balancing Priorities

With all that out of the way, the cut is the right decision. Ignoring the past, Shell should be lauded for taking a necessary step in improving corporate health.

Why was the cut the right play? The Shell management team is trying to do more with less capital. For every dollar that comes in, leadership has to make a choice on where to allocate. There are a litany of choices, such as:

Reducing debt levels to ensure future access to credit

Investing in its legacy business to maintain adequate reserves and otherwise maintain its business

Making calculated decisions to invest in renewables in order to position itself in a shifting energy environment

Returning excess cash to shareholders, either directly (dividends) or indirectly (buybacks)

At the end of the day, for every single company out there, returning cash to shareholders falls at the bottom of the totem pole. No exceptions, no exclusions. While the timing of that decision to axe shareholder returns might vary, when push comes to shove in a mutually exclusive scenario, shareholders always lose. That is a function of their position at the bottom of the capital stack. Equity investors cannot expect a company to further stress itself for years without bearing part of the pain - especially for a company like Shell that has no plans or need to issue equity to fund growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.