Mondelez: Great Execution, Stock Slow To React

Volume and pricing looked quite strong, although costs inched up and ate a bit into margins as the company dealt with the coronavirus crisis.

Yet another packaged foods vendor proved that the COVID-19 crisis has not been hurting all companies equally. After PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delivered a very robust first quarter a few days ago, it was Mondelez's (NASDAQ:MDLZ) turn to do the same.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company posted modest YOY revenue growth of nearly 3% that not only topped expectations by the widest margin since early 2018, but also masked impressive organic growth of more than 6%. Adjusted EPS of $0.69 topped consensus by thee cents and increased 6% YOY - a commendable achievement in times of distress that would have been better by another three cents, if not for FX headwinds.

Small hiccups, great overall execution

Overall, it has been a great quarter of sales for Mondelēz, with volume having risen an impressive 4.6% and local currency prices inching forward by just short of 2%. But the first three months of the year were not without a few challenges. This was particularly true of March, an understandably atypical period that was deeply impacted by shelter-in-place orders around the globe.

The charts below depict the clear divide between developed (nearly two-thirds of revenues) and developing markets, especially in the last month of the first quarter. Emerging economies seem to have suffered the most from disruptions in supply chains, which makes intuitive sense if one considers the less capable infrastructure in some of these locations. North America experienced quite the contrary: double-digit increase in organic revenue in 1Q20 that dwarfed the average growth rate of 2.2% of the previous four quarters, driven primarily by COVID-related consumption and market share gains in biscuits.

Further down the income statement, adjusted margins were dragged a bit by costs associated with crisis management, primarily driven by wages and bonuses for production line personnel and logistics amid an unfavorable environment. These were partially offset by better pricing, which I think is a net-net positive for the investment thesis: the headwinds seem short-term in nature, while the tailwinds suggest healthy demand for Mondelēz's products. See adjusted P&L below.

Looking forward, the road ahead is not expected to be clear of obstacles. Case in point, share buybacks have been put on hold in favor of maintaining liquidity, but dividend payments don't seem to be at risk. Also, guidance for the full year has been withdrawn - although I would not blame Mondelēz for taking the opportunity to do so at this point, when most other companies have been following the same protocol.

Slow to recover

As far as I can tell, and despite a few soft spots that do not take away from company's solid execution in 1Q20, Mondelēz seems to have weathered the turbulence well so far this year. A very defensive sub-sector of the economy, as is the case of packaged foods, is a great place to be when most other names across Corporate America have been struggling to find their footing.

However, this is not quite the story that MDLZ's price chart has been telling:

The stock has been down 15% since it peaked in February, as the graph above illustrates. Surprisingly, the decline is about as severe as the broad equities market's (NYSEARCA:SPY), and quite a bit more so than the peer group's. Not seeing much in terms of a strong bearish case on MDLZ, considering the current macro-level uncertainties and the company's recent execution, I believe that this stock is priced attractively at current levels.

Within the consumer staples sector, I continue to hold PEP in my All-Equities SRG. But I would not dismiss MDLZ as a worthy substitute or complement to it inside a diversified portfolio.

