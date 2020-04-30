The Nest Egg Portfolio: I Am Buying MTU Aero, With A 5-Year Investment Horizon

I am adding MTU Aero Engines as a new position as the company should definitely be able to survive the downturn thanks to an ultra low-cost 7-year bond.

This also means we need to protect the existing cash to avoid running into a liquidity issue if certain put options expire in the money.

Most companies in the Nest Egg Portfolio have suspended payments, so the anticipated cash inflow this year will be lower than expected.

INTRODUCTION

The Nest Egg Portfolio will be suffering from the suspension (or reduction) of dividends in 2020, as several companies in the portfolio have announced a revised dividend proposal. It’s perfectly understandable companies want to ‘play it safe’ and are focusing on survival rather than rewarding their shareholders, and I am looking to take advantage of some beaten-up companies where I expect the chances of survival to be high while reinstating the dividend next year.

In today’s Nest Egg Portfolio update I will explain why I added MTU Aero Engines (OTC:MTUAF) (OTCPK:MTUAY) to the portfolio as the longer-term outlook for this company should remain solid. As a reminder, you can re-read the previous update on the Nest Egg Portfolio discussing Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) here.

MTU Aero: passenger jet engines were a booming business and there’s no reason why that should change

MTU Aero Engines (‘MTU’) is one of the world’s largest companies focusing on aircraft engines for both commercial and military purposes, and the company is active in all aspects of the life-cycle of an engine. Not only does MTU work on the development and manufacturing of engines (in joint ventures with large names in the industry like Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce and GE Aviation), it’s also one of the largest providers of maintenance activities for those jet engines as the OEM and MRO divisions make up the two important segments of MTU as a consolidated entity. MTU’s maintenance division is the third largest in the world and given the recurring nature of the business, it should be more resilient than developing and manufacturing new types of engines.

Source: company presentation

In FY 2019, MTU generated a total revenue of 4.63B EUR, an increase of approximately 2% compared to the preceding year, and this resulted in a 10% increase in the gross profit of the company. Additionally, the EBT increased at a similar pace (up 10% from 607M EUR to 667M EUR) which means the gross profit and EBIT haven’t been artificially inflated by the IFRS 16 rules.

Source: annual report 2019

The net income came in at 488M EUR or 9.23 EUR per share, which is a strong increase compared to the 8.67 EUR per share in FY 2018.

I was also very interested in MTU’s free cash flow result as I mainly base my investment decisions on the free cash flow rather than an accounting profit.

The reported operating cash flow was 832M EUR but this includes 42M EUR in deferred income taxes but also includes 142M EUR in working capital changes while it excludes a 42M EUR lease payment. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately 974M EUR.

A good performance and even if you would deduct the 429M EUR in capex, MTU Aero would still be generating approximately 545M EUR in free cash flow. Keep in mind this does include growth capex as the total capex of 428M EUR in FY 2019 is substantially higher than the 271M EUR in FY 2018. A part of the capex (128M EUR) is related to the investment in intangible assets (predominantly capitalized R&D expenses) while the tangible capex increased from 199M EUR to 302M EUR.

Source: annual report

A part of the higher capex bill can be explained by the expansion of a facility in China which should increase capacity by 50% by next year. This means we can reasonably expect the depreciation charge of 206M EUR to be the approximate sustaining capex as well which would mean that although MTU reported a free cash flow of 545M EUR, its sustaining free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capitalized R&D and sustaining capex on tangible elements) would be around 625-650M EUR, or just over 12 EUR per share.

The majority of the debt consists of ultra-cheap convertible debentures

Of course, that’s based on MTU’s normalized performance in 2019 and it’s clear by now the performance in 2020 won’t be anywhere as good as in 2020 and keeping the FCF decrease limited to 50% would be a success this year as I deem 2020 to be a ‘lost year’.

Given the adverse economic circumstances, it’s also important to have a look at the liabilities side of the balance sheet to make sure MTU can honor its debt commitments. MTU had approximately 140M EUR in cash and on the liabilities side we see a non-current financial liability of 1.08B EUR and a current financial liability of 253M EUR for a combined 1.33B EUR.

However, a large part of these financial liabilities aren’t debt: the vast majority are either lease payments, derivative-related liabilities and a 300M EUR liability related to the acquisition of stakes in engine development programs. As you can wee below, only 663M EUR of the financial liabilities is actual debt.

Source: annual report

You’ll see on the image there is a convertible debenture which represents approximately 85% of the debt. Fortunately for MTU, it priced its convertible in 2019 at a very advantageous rate: the bond only matures in 2027 and carries a coupon of just 0.05% (!) which means the cost of debt will remain very low.

It also means the convertibles aren’t even close to being converted in stock as the conversion price was established at 378.4 EUR. So although MTU will probably have to repay the bonds in cash (and can’t count on a conversion as the conversion price is more than 200% higher than the current share price), the company has 7 more years left and should have no problem to refinance the convertible bond in that time frame. Bond investors could actually be interested in this convertible debenture as it is now trading at just 78.5 cents on the Euro:

Source: boerse-berlin.de (note: this website erroneously mentions 0.5% as coupon)

The dividend is ultra-safe in normal circumstances

And to conclude this brief overview of MTU Aero, thanks to the strong performance in 2019, MTU hiked its dividend from 2.85 EUR to 3.40 EUR but the payment of the dividend has been postponed (and could be reduced in light of the current economic circumstances).

In any case, given the reported adjusted free cash flow of 10.5 EUR per share and a sustaining free cash flow of around 12 EUR per share, the 3.40 EUR dividend is more than fully covered during normal years.

Investment thesis

While I realize 2020 will be a ‘lost year’ and the lower demand for air travel may persist for several years (thus reducing the need for engine purchases or maintenance activities), I am buying MTU Aero Engines for the long haul. A starter position of 10 shares has been added to the portfolio while I also wrote a P100 expiring in December of this year. If the MTU share price drops towards 100 EUR again, I will probably add to this position as I have a 3-5 year time horizon for MTU.

NEW ORDERS AND INCOMING DIVIDENDS

In February, the P145 on Vodafone (VOD) expired out of the money, so no new shares were added to the portfolio. In March, Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) share price expired deeply ‘in the money’ with a closing price of 119.6 pence well below the 230 pence strike price. Given the GBP/EUR exchange rate of 1.078 on that day, I bought 1,000 shares for 2,300 GBP or 2479 EUR on that day. Including the option cost of 3 EUR, a total of 2,482 EUR cash left the account. My timing was off, but in this recent article you can read why I’m still positive on Glencore.

As you can read in this blog post, I also added 10 shares of MTU Aero Engines for a cash outflow of 1265 EUR (including transaction expenses) and 900 shares of BT Group for 1252 EUR including transaction expenses. In the same blog post you can find the four trades to write options resulting in a cash inflow of 1484 EUR before transaction expenses and 1472 EUR after deducting 4X the 3 EUR transaction fee per option contract.

I would like to average down the average purchase price of Atrium European Real Estate, but I am a bit hesitant to spend all the cash at this point. To be continued!

As most companies have suspended dividend payments, there was only a limited cash inflow from dividends since the previous Nest Egg Update. Atrium European paid its quarterly dividend on time, and I’m also already adding the Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) dividend that will be paid on Tuesday. Flow decided to cancel the final dividend for FY 2019, but pay the 0.55 EUR per share as an interim dividend for 2020 which means it doesn’t need the approval from the AGM yet (which would be needed if it declared a final dividend). The National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF) has declared a 122.57 EUR gross dividend per share which still needs to be ratified by the AGM. The 3 shares of the NBB should result in an additional net cash inflow of around 300 EUR but will only be added to the cash position once it has effectively been paid out.

Red Electrica (OTC:RDEIF) (OTCPK:RDEIY) paid a 0.2727 EUR dividend in January and has confirmed its intention to pay another 0.7792 EUR on July 1 st. The AGMs of Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) (1.75 EUR) and Redes Energeticas Nacionais (OTC:RENZF) (OTC:RENZY) (0.171 EUR) will be asked to vote on the dividend payments later this quarter.

Source: table compiled by author based on dividend payment schedules

THE PORTFOLIO

The portfolio is based on the closing prices of Wednesday, April 29 th.

INTERESTING NEWS FROM EUROPE

I’ll skip the ‘interesting news from Europe’ right now, as there will be more news coming out soon considering companies will organize the agendas for their AGMs and the Q1 results are now starting to roll in.

CONCLUSION

The Nest Egg Portfolio has been hit hard as the exposure to commercial real estate has had a very negative impact. With Eurocommecial Properties (OTC:EUCMF), Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) and Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) losing half of their value, these three REITs alone caused a 10% drop (12% including Atrium) in the portfolio value and it looks like we won’t even be able to count on the dividends for this year to make up for the drop. I do expect some REITs to start paying a dividend in H2 again (especially the REITs that need to make minimum dividend payments over FY 2019 to make sure they qualify for the tax-advantageous status of a REIT) so we should see some moderate dividend cash inflow during and after the summer.

The incoming cash will be helpful to increase the coverage ratio in the portfolio as the current cash position of 6,140 EUR represents just 38% of the total commitments regarding the put options where the total risk is 16,150 EUR (although all put options are currently out of the money). Once the incoming dividends hit the cash account, I may be looking at adding to some positions but that will also depend on whether or not the written put options are in the money.

