Why Sonos Represents A Great Growth Opportunity

Shares of Sonos (SONO) have now slid over 40% from their February high of $16.88, dramatically more than the S&P 500's ~12% decline. The sharp drop falls well out of line with the current business fundamentals and the company's future prospects. At such a low price, Sonos gives investors a compelling opportunity to buy into a steadily growing, high-quality business at an attractive valuation.

Data by YCharts

Company Description

Sonos is the inventor of multi-room wireless sound solutions and a leading provider of home audio solutions. Its product list spans from the Move, a waterproof, portable Bluetooth smart-speaker, to the Beam, a smart, compact soundbar with best-in-class sound. All its speakers can be controlled via the Sonos Controller, an intuitive app that supports over one hundred streaming services. Select speakers are also voice-assisted.

With its open-platform speakers, Sonos attracts a broad array of customers who use Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Google Play, and TuneIn Radio, to name a few. For those who do not subscribe to any service, Sonos recently launched Sonos Radio (in April 2020), a free, in-app, ad-supported music channel that offers thousands of local radio stations as well as curated playlists for any genre or mood. Sonos Radio - its first service offering - combined with the launch of Move (September 2019) - the company's first foray out of the home - demonstrate Sonos's commitment to expanding and exploring new ways to enhance its customer's listening experience.

Partnerships

Recently, Sonos has partnered with both IKEA and Sonance to produce innovative speakers designed to fit seamlessly into any space. SYMFONISK, its product collaboration with IKEA, includes a set of unique speakers disguised as a lamp and a bookshelf. These speakers are easily integrated with other Sonos products to create an enhanced network of sound systems which can be controlled via the app, voice, or Apple AirPlay 2. With IKEA's network of over 400 stores reaching over 1 billion visitors per year, I believe this partnership will be a huge step to increase the reach of Sonos products. SYMFONISK, having hit stores only recently in August 2019, most likely had just a marginal impact on the company's record household additions for the year and will continue to drive extreme growth in the coming twelve months and beyond (note: Sonos's FY ends September 30).

Sonos Architectural, the product of Sonos and Sonance, has created a set of speakers intended to fit into walls, ceilings, and outdoor places. The speakers are custom-installed and designed to minimize disturbance of the space while providing a superior listening experience. This is a key move to increasing its addressable audience by expanding the suite of products available. It also confirms a continued commitment to its innovative roots. Both partnerships - Sonance in 2018, IKEA in 2019 - reinforce the innovative nature of Sonos while working to expand the company's addressable audience.

Markets

As a provider of audio equipment, Sonos operates in multiple markets. Global Markets Insights estimates the value of the Home Audio Equipment market - Sonos's main area of operation - to surpass $20 billion by 2024. However, Sonos's new generation of speakers, including the One, Move, and Beam, also compete in the vast smart speaker market. The global smart-speaker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% to over $23 billion by 2025.

Audio is becoming an increasingly important part of the average person's day-to-day life. Worldwide, people are listening to more music per week and, driven by their increase in listening, becoming insistent on high-quality sound sources. Sonos customers listening on registered devices upped their hours of audio to more than 7.7 billion in 2019, an increase of 29% compared to the year prior. Almost half of these listeners open the Sonos app daily. This reinforces the general trend of increased listening but also reflects growing engagement with Sonos products.

Growth in the Market

Sonos is a premier name in the home audio sphere and holds significant market share among professionals in the industry. In 2018, a product study completed by a leading home audio publication revealed that 84% of the top 100 custom integrator professionals ranked Sonos as the leading brand in wireless audio. A year later, the same study, done by CE Pro, revealed that 88% now considered Sonos the top brand in the category. This expansion of brand awareness is not only taking place among industry professionals. It reflects the fact that Sonos possesses a superior product than competitors. As more people desire a better listening experience, Sonos should gain greater market share than competitors due to its better sound quality, strong brand name, and comprehensive product offering. In the smart speaker market - which Sonos only recently entered - the company is already gaining momentum and stealing market share from dominant brands. Although still a small player in the market, the company is stealing from competitors quickly.

Source: eMarketer

In 2019, the company added a record 1.7 million new households, bringing the company's total reach to about 9 million homes. At the same time, the average number of registered products per household increased from 2.8 to 2.9. While the second number is not stunning growth, remember that it includes a record addition of households who likely purchased for the first time. It signals that, overall, people are not buying a single speaker but making a commitment to the brand. Sonos speakers are not a one-time purchase, which I believe is a key driver of growth for the company. The lifetime value of a customer can be recognized in the future through their repeated purchases and brand loyalty.

In terms of dollars spent, the company has been very successful in stealing market share in three key geographies recently. In the US, UK, and Germany, Sonos significantly increased its market share in the audio speaker category in fiscal Q1 2020 (although specific numbers have not been released). In the premium price market, Sonos gained a disproportionately larger market share. With fiscal Q1 being the holiday quarter, the company gained this market share in the most valuable spending environment and amid intense price discounts and promotions by competitors. This demonstrates, of course, the strength of the brand and potential for growth, but that is only the beginning. Despite its brand strength, Sonos is not yet a worldwide-recognized name, yet its offerings significantly outpace those of competitors, especially those of larger tech rivals. Specifically, in my own life, I own a Sonos system and several friends have bought speakers. Not once have I heard a complaint; there is only ever talk of buying another one. While this is, admittedly, limited insight, I have heard many complaints about other speakers and believe the company's competitive advantage lies in several areas:

Open platform: Nowhere other than Sonos app can you access hundreds of streaming services from the same location. Also, its smart speakers are the only ones on the market to offer a choice between Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Software approach: The Sonos app is the only place where you can access those same streaming services and control multiple speakers at the same time from anywhere in your house, allowing you to choose which to play and which to pause.

Superior sound: Sonos products consistently rank as best-in-class sound providers, leaving no doubt about the quality of audio. As more people demand better sound and replace legacy systems, many will likely turn to Sonos for its enhanced experience.

Visual appeal: Sonos products are sleek and designed to fit into any space. More people are looking to minimize the presence of hardware in their homes, and Sonos capitalizes on this perfectly.

Revenue Growth

Sonos drives revenue from two main areas:

Existing customers adding to their home system New customers purchasing speakers or speaker sets for the first time

This revenue model is a key differentiator of Sonos in the sound sphere because it allows the company to drive steady growth. While not an explosive growth company, Sonos boasts an impressive track record of fourteen consecutive years of sales growth. That notably spans through the Great Recession of 2008-2009, showing resilience despite the prevailing threat of macroeconomic conditions. Management has accomplished this by its consistent attraction of new customers and the loyalty bred in current customers. This steady growth is likely to continue and likely pick up due to several key factors:

Development of partnerships with IKEA and Sonance

Growing importance placed on quality audio solutions by consumers

Development of sonos.com

Movement to diversify revenue and innovate

I have already mentioned the potential of the partnerships in expanding the company's addressable audience and outlined the general trend towards more quality listening. Now, I will explore the establishment of an effective online sales channel followed by the company's continued efforts at innovation.

Sonos.com

The company's development of a direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce platform for selling its products will accelerate its move to profitability while expanding the addressable audience beyond current boundaries. Leading the effort is the Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Siegel, who before joining Sonos, led the expansion of nike.com to over 20 countries and succeeded in doubling digital sales. While Sonos, of course, does not hold the overwhelming presence of Nike, prior experience in developing and growing an online selling platform will be extremely valuable to the company's future.

In FY19 and FY18, D2C sales represented only 12.2% and 11.5% of revenues, respectively, while growing at a quicker pace than revenue: 18% and 26%, respectively. The growth of sonos.com has expanded operating margins and allowed the company to post its first operating profit in 2019. Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue decreased 420 basis points in FY19 on the back of a 340 basis point drop in FY18. This, combined with the record addition of households, demonstrate that the cost of acquiring customers is dropping. As more sales take place online - which will likely be accelerated by coronavirus - the company's operating margins will improve and Sonos will move towards consistent profitability.

Additionally - almost as an aside - the company's operating profits took a $30 million hit in 2019 due to the China tariffs. However, the company has quickly taken steps to address this and by the end of fiscal 2020, all US-bound manufacturing will be taking place in Malaysia. This will negate the effect of the tariffs and should create a $30 million tailwind for FY21.

Upon showing an annual profit, which I expect within two years if the economy rebounds from coronavirus healthily, I would bet on Sonos's stock price to rise handsomely. Sonos.com will be a key driver of this profitability, yet the potential has not been fully factored in.

Innovation and New Products

Since its inception, Sonos has driven much of the innovation in home audio, as shown by its incredibly strong intellectual property portfolio. The company holds over 500 patents, and according to the latest IEEE Patent Power Report, the company boasts the 2nd strongest patent portfolio in electronics, and the 19th strongest overall. For such a small company, this is enormous power to wield in terms of IP. In fact, the company (in January 2020) sued Google (GOOG), accusing its multi-room speakers of infringing on four patents. While a decision cannot be expected for quite some time, I would bet on Sonos based on the strength of its IP and its previous success suing Denon. Additionally, it must have taken some serious consideration before suing a company with such expansive resources like Google, and I have faith in management's decision-making.

The launch of Sonos Radio demonstrates the company's first move away from traditional hardware, but it has been trialing numerous other ideas for some time. Sonos for Business is currently in select geographies and offers bundled speakers, commercially licensed music, and support in exchange for a monthly subscription fee, which depends on the size of the space. Sonos Flex is currently being trialed in the Netherlands and offers several bundles of speakers based on different tiers of monthly subscriptions. While nothing has been officially launched, the trials represent a continued effort at exploring new areas, and it holds promise for the future.

In Q1 2020, Sonos completed its first acquisition: the all-cash purchase of Snips, a private-by-design voice technology company. Instead of pursuing the traditional big tech "ask me anything" route, Sonos plans to use the technology to enhance the user experience on its speakers while protecting privacy. Almost 80% of smart speaker users mainly use them to listen to music, and more people are increasingly worried about their privacy. By acquiring Snips, Sonos hopes to address the privacy concerns of customers while enhancing the listening experience through voice-assisted integration. Once the integration of Snips is complete, I have high hopes for the new technology in Sonos's speakers.

Source: eMarketer (same as above graph)

Financials

As mentioned previously, Sonos is not to be considered an explosive growth company. It has grown steadily for fourteen years, and I believe it will continue to grow steadily for the next twenty because of its commitment to innovation and superior product base. The company's annual targets are revenue growth of 10% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 20%. For FY18, the company grew revenue at 15% and adjusted EBITDA at 24%. For FY19, revenue increased 11% and adjusted EBITDA 28%. Q1 2020 was an excellent start to the fiscal year, in which revenues grew 15% (on constant-currency; 13% including currency changes) and adjusted EBITDA grew 29%. While these may seem like rote repetition of statistics, I believe it reflects the quality of management. Consistently meeting or exceeding stated targets is key to being a successful public company, and Sonos has a very strong history of doing so since its 2018 IPO. Looking forward, barring the impact of coronavirus, I have full expectations that management will continue to exceed targets, grow the business, and gain market share.

Despite its lack of consistent profitability, Sonos records consistently strong operating cash flows, allowing it to plow money back into the business and fund itself without issuing debt. For FY19, Sonos had free cash flow of over $97 million with operating cash flows coming in at $121 million.

On the balance sheet, Sonos holds $408 million in cash as of Q1 2020, even after the all-cash acquisition of Snips. While trading at around $9 per share, it holds just under $4 per share in cash. Additionally, it has only $33 million in debt, which is a Debt/Equity ratio of less than 0.1. Such a strong balance sheet makes Sonos able to withstand any short-term economic dislocations - coronavirus - while affording it the flexibility to continue to invest in product development and new services.

Risks

Although I do not think coronavirus poses a material problem to the long-term outlook for Sonos, I must mention the possible harm caused by the virus. Recently, Sonos was double-downgraded from a Buy to a Sell at Goldman Sachs due to the implications of coronavirus for speaker demand. However, in the note, the analysts also said:

We continue to believe that Sonos is a strong brand in the smart-speaker category and expect its household penetration to increase over time.

Sonos is at no risk of going out of business due to a drop in demand, and the long-term outlook is extremely promising beyond some short-term demand hiccups.

Another shortfall of Sonos may come from its high price point in comparison to competitors. Big tech giants can afford to subsidize their products with their services business. This, however, is not necessarily a detrimental thing to Sonos because it has historically - for the life of the company - come in at the high price point, and people are increasingly willing to pay up for a better listening experience. In fact, their premium pricing may actually come to benefit Sonos in the long run as sound becomes something people are less willing to compromise on quality for price.

Speakers and audio in general is a highly competitive marketplace, with new entrants every year, and established large companies holding the lion's share of the market. Sonos, however, has competed and steadily grown for over a decade, and with its expansion beyond hardware, there is no reason to think the company's growth will slow or it will succumb to competition. Its unique products and differentiated listening experience - driven by incredibly strong IP - protect it from becoming overwhelmed by competitors.

Lastly, potentially the most serious risk for Sonos is its lack of consistent profitability. Yet I believe the cost of acquiring customers dropping in the last two years shows a huge step forward. Also, as more and more sales take place online, Sonos's margins will expand, and it should be able to post profits consistently in the future. Its strong operating cash flows ease my concerns about profitability, but if in the next few years, GAAP profits still do not show up, I will look to reevaluate the company.

Valuation

SONO currently trades at just under a $1 billion valuation. Subtracting cash and adding debt gives an enterprise value of about $600 million. Using TTM adjusted EBITDA figures, the firm posted adjusted EBITDA of $114 million for the last four quarters. Using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12, which is fairly conservative for the industry, the company should be valued at about $1.4 billion, showing upside of over 100% from its current price. While this is certainly a flawed valuation metric, it is intended to give you an overall view of the potential for growth in the stock price.

Conclusion

Sonos, although not a headline growth stock, has demonstrated a very strong record of growing the top line while narrowing GAAP losses and posting strong cash flow. With the stock trading at a depressed level despite a continued positive long-term outlook, I recommend going long Sonos stock with a holding period of at least five years. With the 2020 Q2 earnings release on May 6 and the high chance of an earnings miss, I would consider not entering into the entire intended position immediately and waiting to see if a further drop occurs after reporting earnings. Fundamentally, the company's prospects are strong, its balance sheet provides flexibility, and a history of meeting and exceeding expectations lead me to believe there is room to run with the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.