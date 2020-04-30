A Bit Of Profit-Taking (Technically Speaking For  4/30)

The latest Markit PMI for China shows a modest contraction in manufacturing (emphasis added):

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™)–a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy –slipped from 50.1 in March to 49.4 in April, to indicate a renewed deterioration in operating conditions. That said, the decline was marginal and much softer than the record pace seen in February when many firms closed downto stem the spread of the virus.

Here's a chart of the data: Notice how quickly the data bounced back to near the 50 level that separates expansion and contraction. New orders were at their lowest level in three months while employment dropped and backlogs increased. The primary problem is the drop in new export orders, which is shown in this chart: China was the first country hit by the pandemic; it shut down its economy about a month/month-and-a-half before other regions. The drop in export orders is caused by that 4-8 week delay. I would expect it to bounce back within the next few months.

EU GDP contracted 3.5% Y/Y in the first quarter: There is also new information from the largest EU economies:

Today, not only did the ECB add a number of new programs to support liquidity, they also issued a new "whatever it takes" statement (emphasis added):

The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed. In any case, it stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry.

Don't be surprised to see additional facilities in the future.

Real personal consumption expenditures dropped sharply in March:

Real DPI decreased 1.7 percent in March and Real PCE decreased 7.3 percent (tables 5 and 7). The PCE price index decreased 0.3 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index decreased 0.1 percent (table 9).

Here's a table from the release: The main point of this report is the incredibly large drop in service spending, which was down 9.5%. The release noted that,

Within services, the leading contributor to the decrease was spending on health care, including physician, dental, and paramedical services. Other contributors to the decrease in services were spending on food services and accommodations as well as recreation services.

At first, the drop in health spending seems off. But it's obvious that people are clearly avoiding spending on this service to avoid potential exposure to the virus. This also explains the decline in restaurant spending.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Considering how strong smaller-caps have rallied this week, today's sell-off shouldn't come as a surprise. A technician could simply argue today was a short-term profit-taking session with reason. While all sectors were down, the overall damage isn't as large as you'd think. Some of the largest sectors of the S&P are at the top of the chart: communication services, technology, and health care. Energy, utilities, and basic materials are three of the four worst performers, and they are a far smaller percentage of the indexes.

There are two points to make today. The first is that the Treasury market is still trading at very high levels. The 7-10 year sector is still near a 1-year high and is consolidating in a triangle pattern. The TLT is also near a 1-year high.

So long as investors continue to seek the safety of Treasuries, it's hard to call the equity market's performance anything except a relief rally.

The second point is that this week's sell-off hasn't endangered this week's small-caps breakout. While micro-caps broke this week's uptrend, they're still above the lower 70s and are still in a shorter-uptrend. The same pattern exists ... ... in the IWM ... ... and mid-caps.

Today's move lower was really nothing more than traders taking short-term earnings off the table. Let's see how the market plays out tomorrow.

