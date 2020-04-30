Alphabet: Recovery Time

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) soared over $100 following earnings, as the market over reacted to the economic weakness causing a temporary slowdown in advertising. The tech giant remains on a path to normalized revenues next year with a historical trend of ad budgets rewarding those companies spending early in the cycle. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock with a $1,700 price target due to limited doubt the ad market normalizes at higher levels in 2021/2022 while Google has key segments generating sizable growth outside of the ad market.

Image Source: Google Cloud website

More Than Just Advertising

The Q1 report provided an interesting insight into how Alphabet has become more than just advertising revenues via Search. For the quarter, the tech giant saw revenues jump 15% on a constant currency basis while most of the economy saw quarterly revenues dip with the U.S. GDP down nearly 5%.

Under the surface, the numbers were far different by sector. Google saw ad revenues dip by mid-teens in March while Google Cloud demand remained strong with revenues growing 52% in the quarter. With YouTube, the ad revenues were weaker ending the quarter at only high-single digit growth. The subscription portion of the business saw strong momentum along with Google Play.

Source: Alphabet Q1'20 earnings release

The company even saw some promising focus on business areas where Google appeared an afterthought. Their Meet videoconferencing product saw usage jump 30-fold to 100 million users when users were nearly non-existent back in January. The product was an afterthought to Zoom Video Communications (ZM) with 300 million daily users, but security concerns with Zoom has actually opened the door for Google and other service providers.

Unfortunately, the Google advertising business is still the vast majority of the revenue base at $33.8 billion, even during a weak ad quarter. Even the Google other category failed to move the needle vastly higher with revenue growth of 23% as product sales were weaker due to retail store closures and economies shutdown.

The business outside of Google Search and Network properties revenues were $11.3 billion, up from only $8.5 billion last Q1. The additional possibilities of Other Bets such as Waymo ramping up revenues is quickly moving Alphabet away from a Google ad business with signs the digital ad market will reach saturation points in the next few years.

All in all, the quarter provided indications of how Alphabet thrive whenever the Google Search and advertising business eventually peaks.

Estimates Recovery

While everybody understands the shocks to the ad business in Q1/Q2 with the global economy shutdown and travel virtually blocked around the globe, the market appears split on whether a v-shaped recovery occurs. Even Google itself pulled back on advertising products and services during the quarter.

What doesn't really make sense is for EPS estimates beyond 2020 to decline. Prior to the Q1 report, analysts are still predicting YoY gains with 2021 EPS jumping to $53 and 2022 soaring to $68. Within a day of the strong quarterly results, analysts have already pushed 2022 EPS estimates back above $71.

Data by YCharts

My thesis all along has been solid on 2021 targets remaining in place with the global economy easily healing and rebounding by next year. The pre-virus GAAP EPS targets for 2021 was $63.

These numbers don't even factor the major hit from $3.2 billion in stock-based compensation. The amount was only up $0.4 billion from last Q1, but the levels of SBC greatly impacts reported operating income levels. Alphabet still generates quarterly operating income in the $8.0 billion range which is why the company had $11.5 billion in Q1 operating cash flows. Even after spending a massive $6.0 billion on property and equipment (read Google Cloud), the tech giant still generated a large $5.4 billion in free cash flow.

When annualizing about $12 billion of SBC expenses on 692 million shares, the EPS impact remains in the $15 range. Investors only need to add $15 to the above EPS estimates to make a $1,350 stock attractively priced.

Based on comments about advertising quickly rebounding after 2008, investors should have confidence the Alphabet ends up close to original 2021 EPS expectations. With $112 billion or $162 per share in net cash, the stock only needs to trade at 19x normalized 2021 EPS estimates of $80 per share to reach $1,700.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet is working on cost controls to make the company more efficient coming out of the coronavirus shutdown, but the stock doesn't even need cost benefits. The stock remains a bargain using non-GAAP numbers stripping out large SBC costs.

Investors should've loaded up on Alphabet when the stock traded down to $1,050, but the stock is sill a buy here at $1,350 as their ad business starts to recover and the company shifts into new promising businesses going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.