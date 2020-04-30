Centene: Mixed Q1 Results As Wellcare Beds In - Still A Good Time To Buy

The Q1 results announcement barely moved Centene's share price perhaps due to uncertainty over how to view the Wellcare acquisition. My personal take is that long-term it is good news. I am bullish.

The substantial topline gains are due to the January acquisition of Wellcare Health Plans in a deal valued at $19.6bn, increasing Centene overall plan membership by 9m to 24m.

The company has also lifted its sales forecasts for the full year 2020 from $104.8-105.6B to $110-112.4B representing a year-on-year increase of ~45% over FY2019.

Centene has released its Q120 results with topline revenue up 41% to $26bn, whilst GAAP diluted EPS fell by 65% sequentially to $0.08. The health benefit ratio was 88%.

Investment Thesis

The market did not take kindly to the news (announced in March last year) that Centene Corporation (CNC) planned to acquire Wellcare Health Plans in a deal that eventually cost Centene $17.6bn, or $19.55m when the assumption of Wellcare's debt is included, when it completed on January 23rd this year.

Centene's share price fell 10 points from $56 to $46 shortly after the March announcement was made and had declined further to a two-year low of $43 before the health insurance sector as a whole was buoyed by news of a deescalation of the threat of a Democrat-led "Medicare-for-all" campaign and Centene enjoyed a positive set of Q319 results that saw the company increase top line revenues by 16% year-on-year. Shortly before the Coronavirus crisis hit, the company's stock traded at highs of $67.5.

Centene 1-year share price performance vs S&P 500, Humana and UnitedHealth. Source: TradingView.

As we can see from the chart above Centene's 26% share price gain over the past year - outperforming the S&P 500, broadly in line with fellow health insurers United Health (UNH) but some way behind Humana (HUM) which gained 21% and 47% respectively. What we can also see is that the health insurance sector has recovered very strongly from the coronavirus crisis and is currently buoyant.

As such, the Wellcare deal makes sense to me since it allows Centene to add a further 9m healthcare plan members to its portfolio of assets, which now stands at 24m plan members in total - up 61% year-on-year. What's more, Wellcare's plans are highly complementary to Centene's business model as they are comprised of government sponsored health care including, Medicare and Medicare prescription drug plans.

As I have argued before in these pages (when recommending Humana) Medicare - and specifically the "mix-and-match" Medicare Advantage market that is proving highly popular with the US's large and fast growing elderly population (10,000 baby-boomers turn 65 every day in the US) may be the closest thing to a "licence to print money" that investors can grab a slice of via the stock market at present.

Shareholders who have been holding Centene long-term will have to endure some short-to-medium-term pain as the acquisition is bedded in (Q1 results saw EPS drop by 65% sequentially from $0.2 to $0.08, and by 94% year-on-year, from $1.3), whilst those who made purchases of Centene stock during this market downturn will have already realised very strong gains as the price has gained 62% between late March and mid April.

For the rest of us, however, I believe there is a reasonably strong argument for acquiring some Centene stock at current price of $66.

It's certainly true that a well-timed acquisition can hide a multitude of underlying issues at a company by distorting the financial picture for 1-2 years while the new business is integrated and "cost synergies" realised, and this is especially true of deals like Wellcare where the business being acquired is almost as large as the acquirer itself. But the promise of the Medicare market has seen many companies push for deals - Humana, for example, attempted to buy health insurer Aetna before CVS actually did, and this is a market where consolidation and economies of scale really do matter.

Similarly to CVS, Centene trades (in my view) at a significant discount to its fair value and most analysts seem to agree with this thesis rating Centene a "Strong Buy" with a consensus 1-year price target of $83 and a high of $102. Neither firm, however - despite robust fundamentals, huge revenues and commanding market share - appears to be able to break a cycle of share price underperformance that has lasted for years.

This is almost logic-defying since both companies, in my view, ought to trade (at least) above $100 based on their fundamentals. This does not change my bullish view of Centene, however, since even if investors do not realise the kind of gains that e.g. Humana has pulled off in recent months, they can take comfort from the fact that the stock has genuine intrinsic value which makes it a solid long-term hold for me, and, if Centene stock gains another 26% in 2020 - or revenues grow by the forecast 49% to exceed the psychological $100bn barrier, this more than compensates (in my view) for any issues created (such as lower EPS) in the short term.

Company Overview

Centene Today & Tomorrow. Source: Company JPM Healthcare conference presentation.

The Wellcare deal makes Centene the third largest publicly traded managed care company in the US and doubles its Medicare exposure. Centene now serves 1 in every 15 Americans. Its plans across Medicaid, Medicare and Medicare Part D, and the marketplace division cater for 24m people across 40 states, with Centene providing all 3 of its plans in 17 states including California, Florida, New York and Texas.

Centene plan membership by the numbers. Source: my table using data from company Q120 10Q Submission.

Medicaid is Centene's largest division with nearly 12m members giving the company the largest market share nationally and the #1 share of the 4 largest state Medicaid markets. In 2019 Centene grew Medicaid revenues by 28% to $50.4bn, or ~67% of all revenues in 2019.

Centene boasts an impressive 80% Medicaid RFP win rate of ~80%, and, with Medicaid managed care penetration currently a little over 50%, there is certainly still a large untapped market for the company to address - great news for investors. Between 2010 and 2019, membership growth within Medicaid has grown at a CAGR of 19% from ~1.5m members to ~8.5m, and now stands at 11.8m members.

Medicare addition can make a good company better

Centene's Medicare membership had been somewhat stagnant between 2017 - 2019, adding around 100,000 members to grow from 0.32m to 0.4m but the Wellcare deal means that Centene's Medicare membership grows to 0.98m or ~4.1% of all Centene's plan members.

MA's penetration of the overall Medicare market has grown from 24% to 37% since 2010 and is expected to hit 50% (~32m members) by 2025, with seniors favouring the flexibility the plans provide such as the opportunity to add auxiliary services such as home visits, dental care, or prescription drug plans, and insurers delighting in a system that allows them to bid for and administer state contracts securing a favourable spread between plan premium and cost of administration. MA may even have the power to bring down Centene's not overly impressive overall medical benefit ratio of 88% - a key measure within the insurance sector.

Medicare Advantage enrollment 2019: Source: "KFF"

The industry has high barriers to entry and as we can see market share is dominated by health insurance behemoths such as United, Humana, CVS and Kaiser Permanente, with Wellcare establishing a small toehold of 2%. Still, this is sufficient for Centene to take a seat at the top table, and presumably to try to use the full clout of its post-acquisition $38bn market cap and country-wide presence to attempt to grab market share from its rivals before the market matures, member churn decreases and lines between different providers become more delineated and harder to cross. As such, Centene management ought to give itself a pat on the back for grabbing the last golden MA ticket.

Health Insurance Market Growing

The Health Insurance Market was created by the Affordable Care Act and offers individuals and small businesses the opportunity to purchase health insurance. Centene has 2.72m commercial / marketplace members and earns a pre-tax margin between 5% - 10% within this business division.

In January, Centene expanded their health insurance market to 118 counties in 10 new states (including Florida, Texas and North Carolina) and in Q120 the segment earned $4.1bn or 16% of all Q120 revenues - up from $3.65bn in 2019.

Regarding the remainder of Centene's membership, the company has ~600,000 international plan members and targets "capital light, strategic investments" to grow share in a market that is opening up to a more modernised health care infrastructure. Federal services (TRICARE) accounts for 2.9m members and there are 172,000 members at correctional institutes - a market Centene estimates to be worth $9bn.

Q1 results mixed amid COVID-19 confusion

Whilst Centene's Q120 results would not have been unduly affected by COVID-19 (since they cover the period Jan - Mar before the lockdown and emergency measures were fully implemented) there was some discussion on yesterday's earnings call regarding what kind of impact it is expected to have on company performance.

Despite transitioning some 90% of its workforce to a work-from-home environment Centene CEO Michael Neidorff told analysts the company continues to operate at full capacity whilst making provisions to offer its plan members waivers relating to testing and treatment of the disease (in common with most insurers). Neidorff did discuss 4 potential issues related to the crisis.

First of all, the climbing unemployment rate will drive increases to members, Niedorff suggested, which are likely to be partially reversed as the economy returns to normality. Secondly, the CEO observed that declines in use of deferrable services such as dental and optical services are likely to occur in the second quarter, but utilization is likely to come back strongly in quarters 3 and 4 owing to pent up demand. Thirdly, the impact on costs of waivers is being assessed on an ongoing basis (and will largely be impacted by the evolution of the crisis), as well as the impact of a higher intensity of utilization when, for example, patients with chronic conditions address unmet needs during lockdown, and finally, the potential for multiple infection is also being assessed on an ongoing basis.

With all that said, Centene management still saw fit to raise full-year revenue expectation by $6bn at the midpoint, driven by, management say, an extra $2bn of pass-through payments and membership and premium charges in Q1, as well as "a result of the higher unemployment rate in the US, the suspension of eligibility redeterminations and our product mix."

The disappointing EPS figure was put down to lower investment income (Centene keeps large reserves of cash to settle claims in short term instruments whose interest payments have shrunk in line with the market collapse) and higher investment expense owing to divestitures of businesses related to the Wellcare acquisition to ensure the deal was not scuppered on anti-competitive grounds.

The market's reaction to results was lukewarm-to-non-existent, with Centene shares barely moving from a price of $66.

The CVS PBM Coup

It is always a pleasure for a company to simultaneously strengthen its own business whilst damaging a rivals', and the Wellcare deal has enabled Centene to potentially take a large chunk of business away from CVS health.

CVS' PBM RxAdvance is currently Wellcare's Pharmacy Benefit Manager ("PBM"), handling around $15-20bn of Centene's annual drug spending, but Centene has its own in-house PBM platform and in time, it seems highly likely that Centene's business will be migrated over.

Verdict - Getting Wellcare deal over the line will prove to be a coup and may give Centene stock a deserved boost.

There is nothing glamorous about the health insurance business but over the years, decades and even centuries insurance has proved time and again that it is a lucrative and sustainable business.

At a time when you might think health insurers would be reaching for their tin hats it seems that Coronavirus - unless we see the pandemic escalate - will not unduly affect target revenues or the bottom line, and could even, in Centene's case, serve to increase plan memberships and shave costs (since non-essential medical care is off-the-table at present).

Healthcare mergers are never easy but Centene got the deal over the line, which has turned it into a major managed care player and wounded rivals in the process. Centene will now be able to target growth in its Medicare business and use its national coverage to try to pinch market share from rivals, whilst its command of the Medicaid market continues to grow relatively unchallenged and Health Insurance Marketplace makes a significant contribution to bottom line revenues at a decent margin.

Centene is a financially stable company with $9bn of cash at hand and $24bn of current assets, versus current and long-term debt of $17.3bn. Whilst the company's net profit margins are somewhat thin at 1.77% (in FY19) Centene ought to be able to generate significant cash flows in 2020 and beyond if it maintains its exceptional top-line growth rates of ~24% per annum (likely to be 49% in 2020 thanks to the Wellcare deal).

That makes Centene's forward PE so low (perhaps as low as 5x by 2022 at current revenue growth rates, all else being equal) that the share price surely must climb. 2020 may not prove to be the breakout year for stock price growth as investors and the market will need time to evaluate the deal and the effect of Coronavirus is quantified, but my feeling is that it could become as buoyant as, say Humana's is now.

There was certainly nothing wrong with Centene as a business pre-Wellcare, and, I would argue, the acquisition will make the business stronger, and reasonably quickly, since it is so highly complementary to Centene's existing businesses.

If you had offered other health insurers the opportunity to do the deals that Centene (with Wellcare) and CVS (with Aetna) my suspicion is they would have snapped your hand off. There is currently no dividend payable by Centene but the prospect of share buybacks in 2020 has been mooted by management as a further fillip to investors.

All in all, a good time to be long Centene, I believe.

Gain exclusive access to all of my articles, recommendations and tips plus exclusive content and tips and a model BioHealth portfolio by joining my SA Marketplace. I hope to greet you there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.