GDP Down 4.8% - But That's Not All Of It

Secondly, what's happening to the savings rate? This determines how bad things are after the lockdown ends.

We should expect this to get very much worse in Q2. However, two further things really matter. Firstly, how long is this going to last? Hopefully, not long.

GDP is down for the first quarter, as we thought it would be, but this 4.8% decline is only the very beginning.

The GDP numbers

They're around what everyone was expecting:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2019, real GDP increased 2.1 percent.

(US GDP from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

This is a quarter on quarter rate, so by the more usual standards of year on year we're a little behind last year. Last year's growth wiped out then a bit more.

There's one important thing to say about this. The lockdown only really started in the last two weeks of the quarter. So this is 10 normal weeks (OK, 11) and two bad. Next quarter, near all of which will be bad weeks - we assume at least, we're not going to be back to normal by end June - will be much, much worse.

So, what do we think?

Well, I certainly am with those who say that the lockdown will end, we'll all go back to work and economically at least this will be a bad dream. Sure, we're going to have a couple of rocky quarters but there's nothing inherently wrong with American capitalism and we'll be back soon enough. And we do have past experience - 1920, 1945 for example - to show how fast an economy can bounce back after a disruption. Sure, 1929 is there to show us how bad it can be too, but my bet is this is a disruption, not as in 1929 a fundamental misallocation problem within the economy.

This is why the market jumped today as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced some preliminary results. If there's a drug that even treats, let alone cures, then we can get on with opening the economy sooner. That is, the idea that the end might be soon is more important to market values that this same day's announcement of the worst recession since 1929.

The savings rate

However, there's one technical bit we need to think about here. Moody's Analytics tells us here:

Consumer spending accounted for more than all of the decline in economic activity—the rest of the economy grew on net.

Yes, OK, as they say:

Consumer spending contributed 5.3 percentage points to the decline

And as BEA says:

The personal saving rate—personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income—was 9.6 percent in the first quarter, compared with 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

And Moody's again:

A second blow to the economy will hit as households come to terms with their diminished wealth. Losses in the U.S. stock market are huge, even with its recent recovery, and confidence in stock wealth has been hurt as well. The negative wealth effects—the change in consumer spending in response to a loss of wealth—will be substantial. The baby boom cohort, now in its 50s and 60s and owning more than half of all stocks, will turn particularly cautious.

The wealth effect

We can turn to Miller, Modigliani or Friedman for this but the observation is that wealthier people spend more. The rough idea is that we try to spread our incomes over our lives. We save now into the 401(K) so that we're not going our retirement meat shopping in the cat food aisle (OK, I stole that from PJ O'Rouke but I did, when I met him, get his express permission to steal as much as I wanted from his writing). If our wealth rises then we need to save less now in order to avoid that fate - thus we spend more now.

Of course, this goes into reverse if our wealth falls. Which is why Dean Baler insists that it was the housing crash - $7 trillion of wealth disappearing - which caused the 2008 recession, not Wall Street falling over. That didn;t make it any better, true, but it was an effect of the housing thing, not a cause in itself.

Our wealth now

So, what Moody's is saying is that our wealth has taken a ding, therefore we'll spend less. That certainly seems bourne out by that rise in the savings rate recorded by BEA.

So, are we in for a bad recession anyway then? Not as a result of the lockdown, but as a result of the change in spending/saving behaviour as a result of the drop in the stock market?

My view

I'd be wary - much earlier than Moody's is - of that conclusion. The market is down, yes, but it's nowhere near as big an impact as that housing crash. Partly housing equity - especially when people have been using that as an ATM - is much more immediate in our heads than what the 401(K) is doing. Partly because I expect the recovery to be much faster - indeed it's already happened.

And one more thing. Sure, we're seeing a rise in the savings rate, a fall in consumer spending. But most stores have been closed for a portion of this reporting period, right? So perhaps it isn't a change in savings habits, it's actually the inability to get out there and spend?

Actually, like most things in economics, it's a mixture of the two and we don't know how much of a mixture. Both are going to be true but in what portion?

This gives us the economic number we need to be looking for. As we get revisions to this number here, and as we get further months of information as time goes on - what's the savings rate? If that goes up and stays up then we've got that significant change in behaviour Moody's is worrying about. If it comes back down again then we don't. And if we don't then we'll have a quick recovery and if it stays up or goes further then it'll be difficult.

The investor view

The markets are going to bounce around at present based upon how long the recession is going to last. Good news on treatments or lockdowns ending will boost prices. Reinfection rates soaring will cause them to fall.

And in there is that detail of the savings rate. If that remains elevated then the recovery is going to be harder.

As investors our best option here is that flight to quality. Big solid stocks with good dividend yields, park them away in the long term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.