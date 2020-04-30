The Digital Currency Future

The momentum is building for a digital currency and more and more people and countries around the world are investigating the creation of such a currency for public use.

This is occurring just at the time that many efforts are being made to create a digital currency that could be used for all banking and financial transactions.

The Covid-19 pandemic is producing a change in how people do banking and how they make payments with more and more transactions taking place on.

Is the Covid-19 pandemic providing digital finance the kick it needs to really get the economy moving into the digital age?

What? No more cash?

Gary Cohn, former Director of the National Economic Council from 2017 to 2018 and former President and Chief Operating Officer at Goldman Sachs, certainly thinks so.

“For the past five weeks I have not touched a single coin or banknote, instead relying exclusively on electronic payment systems and credit cards that only I touch.”

This is the future, Mr. Cohn suggests.

I am writing about it because I have been trying to capture changes in trends that have come about due to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to pick up emerging opportunities for investors to get in on. By highlighting sector trends that have been created or have been accelerated by the crisis, I hope to generate ideas that investors might be able to pick up on. And, I will write more on the trends as well as specific investment opportunities in the future.

PUTTING CASH INTO CONTEXT

One must be a little careful in taking Mr. Cohen’s statement as universal.

I, like Mr. Cohen, have not really used cash over the past five weeks.

But, Mr. Cohen and I are not quite in the same position that many of our fellow Americans find themselves in.

As I have written in a recent post,

“Currency in circulation has risen by $96.0 billion since February 26. This is money that has gone into the banking system but has then been withdrawn so that people can live and carry on their daily business.”

“This is a very tough time for a lot of people and a lot of business owners. In good times, people don’t use cash as much as they do in troubled times. So, we are seeing the impact of people being laid off, of businesses closing because of the COVID-19, and of general uncertainty.”

This is what people out-of-work or out-of-business do. But, that is not Mr. Cohen or myself or a lot of other people.

THE MOVE TOWARD DIGITAL

These troubled times have seen many, many other people move toward a more digital environment.

Payment systems are flourishing: “Payment services has become one of the most important and vital parts of the financial system and will play a growing role in the future of the finance industry.”

“The payment services area used to be dull, dry and, to a large extent, ignored.”

“Now, however, innovators and investors have focused in on this industry realizing that this area is the key to the financial system and whoever dominates this space is going to play a very important role in the future of finance.”

And, this was just before the pandemic came to dominate.

And, as Mr. Cohen confirms, Alibaba and Amazon have thrived, while “more and more brick-and-mortar stores have shifted to systems where you order ahead, pay on the phone, and pick up kerbside.” And, many who have resisted using credit cards in the past are now accepting them.

Furthermore, this is flowing over into much greater use of internet banking services like making deposits, setting up automatic payment accounts, and sending money.

THE NEXT STEP

The next step, getting serious about going digital.

We have heard about the move to digital systems. We have heard about Bitcoin and other means of transferring money electronically.

We have heard about Facebook’s efforts to create a digital currency.

We are told that the digital world is right around the corner, although this corner is not going to come next month or even next year.

There are many hurdles that must be overcome, some technological, some regulatory, and some concerning individual acceptance.

But, the digital world is coming. The pandemic has, like a lot of things, accelerated its arrival.

MORE AND MORE SUPPORT

In addition to the Facebook attempt to create a digital currency, other “higher profile” efforts have also been made to bring on the digital age. For example, Sherrod Brown, a Democratic Senator, has pushed for the Federal Reserve to get into the game and produce “digital dollar accounts and wallets for all citizens.” Senator Brown attempted to get this into some of the Covid-19 legislative efforts.

In Sweden, the Riksbank,, Sweden’s central bank, has looked into the possibility of a digital currency. Already, it is reported that 87 percent of money transactions in Sweden are done digitally by means of private payment companies. So, the move would not seem to be that great.

Bloomberg news even had a story on the Marshall Islands and the efforts being made to create its own digital currency.

DIGITAL CURRENCY

It appears that the digital currency world is around the corner. But, there is a tremendous amount that still remains to be done. The general trend, however, is favorable.

What does this mean for the individual investor?

It means, I believe, that the individual investor has a lot of learning to do. The move to a digital world built on the foundation of a digital currency could result in a tremendous transformation of banking and finance, which would result in many, many opportunities to invest in the future. But, there is a tremendous amount that one needs to learn and a tremendous amount that needs to take place before it all happens. More will be written on this in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.