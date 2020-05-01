NetApp: Financially Sustainable In A Downturn With High Dividends

The stock has known a long period of downside, and at current prices, it makes sense to include it in your investment portfolio for the longer term.

It has been recommended by Goldman for its strong balance sheet and dividend yield.

A significant proportion of the revenue stream consisting of maintenance fees charged to customers is relatively stable. Moreover, the company has recently made an acquisition which has improved its product offering.

It is revenue-generating but not seeing any growth in revenues due to strong competition. Also, management has initiated improvement actions, but this will take time.

The share price of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has lost half of its value during the last one-year period due to investors weighing more the risk of further revenue falls resulting from tougher competition. Another, more recent fear includes the economic downturn resulting from confinement and social distancing measures.

Figure 1: NTAP stock downside

Data by YCharts

However, this is a company whose products are still in demand, and it is not only competitive positioning with regards to the strategic all-flash storage product category and increasing top-line which matter in a period of economic downturn, but also stable revenues and the financial health of the company. In this respect, I consider two debt ratios.

As for profitability, I analyse the net profit margins which is currently the highest among the competition.

I also take a closer look at the dividend safety for this 4.5% yielding stock and to this end, NTAP has recently been recommended by Goldman Sachs.

Finally, I will shed light on the new acquisition, which, according to a channel partner, fills a gap in the company's product offering for the more matured products.

I back my position on NTAP by going through the independent reviews of storage and cloud specialists on IT Central Station, a knowledge platform that helps decision makers in their technology purchase decisions. The knowledge gained was instrumental in my previous investment thesis on NTAP in December 2019. At that time, the stock was trading in the USD 60-65 range and my advice, which by the way was counter-trend, to investors was to wait for the stock to fall before investing. The reason was strong competition.

There was no COVID-19 pandemic at that time. Hence, in this thesis, I also consider the related risks.

Facing tough competition in all-flash storage

According to me, NTAP is still facing competition from the likes of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and HPE (NYSE:HPE) in the all-flash array storage category even if the management is not willing to admit this. To justify my point, I refer to the competitive positioning in the "Enterprise Flash Array Storage" solutions, where it is still lagging the top duo consisting of Pure storage and HPE.

Figure 2: Product competitive positioning in the Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions

Source: Trust Radius

NTAP has also augmented sales capacity for the all-flash array product, but the team of persons it has assigned for the task will only be fully enabled (qualified) to be able to sell by the end of Q1 fiscal year 2021 (meaning the end of August 2020) as reported in the earnings transcripts. Therefore, this is not likely to impact sales figures in the short to medium terms.

However, the company still has strength in its matured product categories.

Strong solutions provider for cloud

First, there is file-based storage used for building hybrid cloud solutions and second, are technologies like StorageGRID which enable customers to simulate cloud-like experience and thus achieve more efficient resource management in their data centers (compared to their previous inefficient applications).

For file-based storage, which is one of its more matured products, NetApp has been named a leader in IDC's new MarketScape, in a worldwide vendor assessment done in December 2019.

Now, in the era of object storage technology used by all-flash storage, file-based storage, which is an older technology, has re-emerged as an important work-around. The reason for this, particularly in instances where customers are moving an enterprise application from their on-premises datacenter to the public cloud, is that it enables them to circumvent the complexities of new storage architectures.

For NTAP, it means the ability to sell an older technology with no new additional R&D expenditures or sales staff training costs.

Figure 3: Contenders in the file storage marketplace

Source: blockandsands

Now, as for StorageGRID, net revenue increased by 10% to attain a figure of USD 350 million. With forecast of the private cloud services market to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the 2019-2023 period, I see potential for revenues derived from StorageGRID rising.

Here, I also like the fact that StorageGRID technology enables private cloud out of the equipment already available to customers and in this period of reduced IT budgets, could become a strategic asset for NTAP.

Therefore, besides the "flashy" and "strategic" all-flash storage where the company is facing tough competition and where I do not see improvements in the medium term, there is the more "matured" file-based storage product category which should make more of a difference in terms of net profitability going forward. The reason is simply that the costs (in this case R&D and sales) are lesser.

I now consider the financials, starting with the maintenance revenues, which I believe constitute one of the strengths of NTAP.

Considerable stable revenues and manageable debt

While the company is revenue-generating, it is not growing its top line figures in any of its products except for software maintenance.

Figure 4: Revenue dis-aggregation by products and services

Source: NetApp SEC filings

In addition to software, the company derives a considerable portion of its revenue from hardware maintenance. Now, these relatively more stable and "recurrent" revenues constitute 40% of the company's total revenue and add an element of stability to the business, which is an important consideration during economic downturns.

At the current level of liabilities of USD 3.5 billion, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio standing at 1.20, which means that the business has sufficient current assets to cover its current liabilities.

Figure 5: Balance sheet in millions of USD

Source: NetApp SEC filings

As for long-term debt, NTAP has USD 1.146 billion of debt. Moreover, the company currently has USD 2.9 billion (2.705+0.303) remaining in cash and short-term investments.

I also consider another important debt metric, namely the debt ratio.

Debt Ratio = Long Term Debt / Total Assets = 1146/7483

= 0.15 (or 15%)

A ratio of 40% or lower is considered a good debt ratio while a ratio of 60% is considered as bad according to Bizfluent. Now, with a ratio of only 15%, it means that NetApp is using relatively less debt to finance its assets.

Concerning free cash flow, it was USD 388 million or 28% of sales. Now, the ratio of FCF to sales (FCF/sales) indicates how much of a company's revenue is transformed into cash. According to Stockopedia, a FCF/sales ratio of more than 5% indicates a high quality company. The latest earnings transcripts indicate that the company is maintaining forecasts for FCF at 19-21% of sales for the fiscal year 2020.

I continue with a key profitability metric.

High profit margin compared to the competition

In addition to debt metrics, net profit margin is another important indicator of a company's financial strength. It helps in assessing if enough profit is being generated from sales and whether operating costs and overheads are being contained.

NTAP has a net income margin of 18% which is superior to any of its competitors.

Figure 6: Comparing NTAP with Pure Storage, Dell (DELL), IBM (IBM) and HPE (HPE)

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition, the revenue per employee, in other words, the sales generated per employee, is the highest. Therefore, staff productivity is comparatively the best.

As for debt, it is highly compared to the competition, but, as I mentioned before, the company still has a safe debt ratio.

Convinced that NTAP, even if it is not adding to its top-line figures, has a high net income margin with enough financial strength to weather the storm, I now specifically consider the risks.

Risks to revenues from demand and supply side issues

There are both demand side and the supply side risks.

First, as I mentioned in the investment thesis on CoreSite (NYSE:COR), the IDC estimates that there will be a 2.7% reduction in IT spending because of the coronavirus for March 2020. I also mentioned that IT budget cuts tend to impact hardware more than software. Hence, the result will be that companies are likely to buy less storage equipment for their on-premises data center collocations and companies like NTAP can be affected.

Figure 7: % IT spending growth 2020

Source: IDC Worldwide Black Book Live Edition, March 2020

Hence I consider the forthcoming quarter revenues, which, according to the guidance, is in the USD 1.455 billion to USD 1.605 billion range undergoing a 3% reduction.

Moreover, these 3% will predominantly affect product sales which represent 60% of the revenues.

Hence, I calculated the resulting fourth quarter revenues to be in the range of USD 1.429 billion to USD 1.576 billion which is not significant. Also, I am considering the worst case scenario here as, in the first place the guidance has already been revised downwards.

According to the words of the CEO George Kurian, during the Q3-2020 Earnings call:

I think with regard to the weakness in product revenue which continues to be in the largest enterprises, as we have said those are the ones that are most affected by uncertain macroeconomic buying conditions."

Second, there are supply side concerns which can impact the ability of the company to deliver on sales contracts won. Like other hardware suppliers, the company has a supply base in China. As in the last earnings transcripts, on Feb. 12, 2020, it is mentioned that the company is "working pretty hard on contingency planning to minimize disruptions".

It is also mentioned that so far, they had not seen any disruption, but the possibility was there and that the company was actively working to minimize those.

In conclusion, I am comfortable with the demand side not impacting the revenues in any significant way and on the supply side I am re-assured that the management has identified the risk and is addressing it.

As an income-seeking investor, I devote the next section to dividend safety.

Dividend safety

The company pays a quarterly dividend of USD 0.48 per share, which currently represents a yield of 4.5% based on a share price of USD 43. NTAP has been increasing dividends since the last 5+ years and, according to both the earnings and cash payout ratio of less than 50%, has the ability to pay dividends.

Figure 8: Dividend safety and valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, Goldman Sachs has screened the dividend payouts of S&P 500 companies for "companies that have healthy balance sheets, sizable cash balances and a streak of 90 consecutive quarters of dividend payments without a cut", and NTAP is included in the list.

My confidence in choosing NTAP was bolstered by this screening.

I now consider the valuations.

Valuations

During the last recession in 2008-2009 (red circle in figure 9), the stock dipped like so many other stocks but eventually recovered.

Figure 9: NTAP share price recovery after the last recession.

Source: investing.com

However, during the last recession, there was practically no people working from home, and the IT adoption rate was not as high as today. No one had heard about cloud computing.

Also, when people stay at home, they have a greater tendency to consume digital services (gaming, movies), and the data for these entertainment services is stored on storage supplied by the likes of NTAP.

Hence, I am not too alarmed when I come across adverse market reports which are impacting mostly products like cars, meals at restaurants, drinks at bars and clothing.

Finally, there are potential upsides made possible by enhancement of its storage product offering through the recent acquisition of Talon Storage in March.

In the words of Glenn Dekhayser, field chief technology officer at Red8 and NTAP channel partner:

Talon Storage is filling a big gap in NetApp's offerings. I have possible deals for NetApp that might not go to NetApp without this capability. FlexCache is NFS only. It's possible NetApp is losing deals because of this. This acquisition will push NetApp back in the game and help it defend its NAS business."

Finally, according to marketbeat, NTAP had a consensus price target of USD 59.21 as at April 27, 2020. This is after Loop Capital's downgrade. As for the reason given for the downgrade, namely "overweight exposure to on-premise spending", I already considered the impact of this risk on the revenues.

Key takeaways

NTAP is facing tough competition. However, the journey to the cloud for many customers is a challenging one, but two of NTAP matured products have the potential to make things easier for them.

Also, in a period of budget cuts because of the coronavirus, NTAP has the capacity through its latest acquisition to give customers a faster path to the public cloud at a better total cost of ownership.

Despite falling revenues, NTAP is a highly profitable company with a net profit margin of 18%. Furthermore, the company has been recommended by Goldman as a top pick.

Hence, investing in NTAP at a price of USD 43 is a solution for income-seeking investors looking for a high dividend yield (4.5%) stock with a P/E (FWD) of 10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.