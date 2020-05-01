Tesla: Some Cash Concerns

The gap between operations and cash utilization is a concern as the company continues to deal with the economic effects of COVID-19.

It has been a while since I wrote an article on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Partly, there is such great coverage on both the long and short side of the trade. It was nice to see Montana Skeptic return to the pages of Seeking Alpha on the bear side of the trade, which I will admit that I definitely skew towards. However, the Q1 2020 Tesla "Earnings" call has led me to offer my views on the company's liquidity and some of the other aspects of the call. On the surface, the company seems to be fine from a liquidity perspective with over $8.0B in the bank. There are several components to the results that simply do not add up to me.

Interest Income

The lack of interest income from Tesla over the years has been a source of mystery for many followers of the Tesla story. It became even more acute in this quarter:

Source: Tesla Q1 2020 Presentation

We can see that the company generated roughly the same level of interest income in Q1 2020 as it did in Q1 2019; it spiked a bit during the year but has returned to this same level.

The level of quarter-end cash is what makes this lack of development more bizarre:

Source: Tesla Q1 2020 Presentation

Essentially, this shows that the treasury arm of Tesla was able to generate the same amount of interest income from $2.2B in cash in Q1 2019 as it did from $8.1B in cash in Q1 2020. Now, in fairness, Tesla raised a little over $2.0B in cash with a raise in February 2020, so these funds may not have been in the coffers to generate cash for much of the quarter. This still means Tesla was only able to generate the same amount of interest on roughly 3x the cash.

If we go back in time, Tesla raised $2.7B last May 2019 shortly after Q1 was released. Forbes documented the quality of this raise quite well with much of it done through the issuance of convertibles and a small sliver of equity, while almost $300m in proceeds was tied up to hedge the dilution risk. It was widely thought that a lot of this offering was purchased by short sellers as way to hedge their short equity positions (short the equity, long the convert). This indicated a degree of desperation in my opinion to raise funds in this manner. The more recent raise in 2020 was more straight forward, indicating better demand for Tesla's shares than the previous one, despite the higher share price.

The poor terms indicated by the 2019 raise indicated to me at the time that it was "do or die" for Tesla at that point. Yet with 3x the cash now (ex-capital raise), Tesla is only able to generate a similar amount of interest income. Some cash is likely trapped in China, but it indicates that the company's operating cash levels are much lower than the month end amounts.

Receivables

The high levels of receivables have always been a source of confusion for me. Tesla famously collects deposits for its cars many years in advance, and it is rare for individuals to be able to avoid having to settle their obligations with a car company after they receive a car. Often there is financing arrangement, either to purchase or lease to support individuals. Tesla does offer a leasing product. It was also posited that it is because the banks are closed at month end, which the company indicated was the source of the Q3 2018 increase:

Source: FT Alphaville

I have found this somewhat dubious especially since the balance has remained elevated as we see below:

Source: Tesla shareholder letters, @TeslaCharts

It could be that the company always had fleet sales with customer each quarter end; the company is well known to have strong month 3 sales pushes each quarter to meet its financial targets. This quarter was different though due to the economic impact of COVID-19, so it is highly improbable that these types of sales were affected for Q1 2020. The question is what is in this receivable number.

Management Demeanor

Tesla earnings calls always have a bit of a carnival feel to them. There are often very few questions about the actual result, with limited discourse between Tesla management and analysts, while there is a lot of technical and operating discussion on Tesla's future goals, projects and specifications. This call was no different, but Mr. Musk did have a couple of notable digressions. His displeasure with the economic lockdown to cope with the COVID-19 virus is well known, and he voiced his displeasure vociferously on the call.

To be honest, I can empathize. His company is dependent on being able to operate and the decisions to prevent business from working is frustrating for everyone, both business owners and employees alike. I found it more interesting that what sparked his trade was a question about April liquidity. Mr. Musk had been agitated with the lockdown situation, including this tweet from the night before:

Source: Twitter

The fact that a question about liquidity would spark such a tirade is interesting, especially considering what should be a relatively secure company with over $8.0B in the bank.

The Takeaway

On the surface, Tesla's quarterly profit during this pandemic is quite an achievement. For me, it is never about the profits but the cash generation though. Despite the headline profit, Tesla utilized $920m through its operating (largely in working capital) and investing activities.

Source: Tesla Q1 2020 Presentation

Notably, we can see working capital drew down by $1.4B in the quarter. Inventory spiked by almost $1B which makes sense with the dramatic drop in deliveries compared to almost full production.

Source: Tesla Q1 2020 Presentation

Looking forward, the company has not been able to produce during April due to the stay in place rulings. These have been extended out until the end of May in Alameda County, where Tesla's Fremont factory is located. The company has a lot of inventory built up ($4.5B worth) which it should be able to harvest if it can get them shipped out of either Fremont or China. This is, of course, offset against the payables it owes.

The high cash burn in a profitable quarter is concerning, and the CEO's outbursts show frustration with the current operational situation. For me, the mismatch between profits and cash generation continues to be concerning for the company's viability, though with a reported $8.0B in the coffers at March 31, 2020, the company should have some runway yet to get through the current economic challenges facing North America.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long near term calls on TSLA and short long-dated Put options.