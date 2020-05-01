WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF: A Dividend Themed ETF To Capitalize On Record Low Valuations

Over the years, on the monthly charts, DEM has respected the lower boundary of its wedge pattern and has now reached a point where historically it has staged a bounce.

At the outset, let me acknowledge that, given heightened conditions of fear and uncertainty prevalent across the investing diaspora, emerging markets are probably not the current flavor of the season. That said, when I recently appeared on the Seeking Alpha podcast, I also mentioned that we are currently in an environment where it pays to be tactical in your investment endeavors, rather than follow traditional models of wealth generation. This WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) is an ETF that has some interesting qualities that appeal to my tactical sensibilities. Before I proceed to justify my investment thesis, let me just briefly touch upon the profile of this ETF.

ETF Profile

DEM looks to track the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index - a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the top 30% dividend-yielding stocks in the Emerging Markets. Key selection criteria include, only considering those companies that have paid c.$5 million in annual cash dividends and a market capitalization of greater than $200 million. The ETF has a relatively long history of close to 13 years (inception date: - 13-July-2007).

EM valuations now at record lows, US valuations still above previous downturn low

Given the general trepidation around, it’s easy to make a bear case for Emerging Markets (EMS) but what’s also worth considering is that despite being assigned a lower P/E multiple relative to the Developed markets (DM), returns for the former, over the last three years, have largely kept pace. It then begs the question, why then rush to a premium asset when the cheaper one is delivering the goods? What really piques me at the moment is that the relative P/E discount has now widened to unprecedented levels, of sub-10x. Yes, EMs take the rap for a lot of things, more so in an era of heightened volatility, but at a record sub-10 cyclical adjusted P/E, and with the US still trading at valuations greater than levels seen in the previous downturn, I do think it would be unwise to not consider EMs.

I like DEM’s country exposure

One of the reasons why EMs have been getting some negative press of late is because, a lot of these EM nations have built up exorbitant dollar-denominated liabilities, to fund their fiscal deficits. I recently wrote another piece on Seeking Alpha highlighting that offshore US dollar-denominated debt was close to $12-14 trillion. The rise in the dollar over the last few months has now caused some consternation on the credit risk side.

A recent study highlighted some of the most externally leveraged EM nations and those with external maturities due over the next 12 months. If you look at DEM’s country exposure, you can see that, except South Africa, none of the other countries make up the two FT lists, which is really quite encouraging. Besides, DEM has strong exposure to China and China-related territories (China, HK, and Taiwan make up for more than half the ETF’s exposure) and I think this is good, as not only does it have ample foreign reserves to counter any external funding headwinds, I also expect China to lead the global economy out of the coronavirus induced recession.

Divi plays will garner more attention in the current environment

With all this talk of EM, it’s easy to forget that there’s a strong dividend theme to this ETF. This ETF offers you a dividend yield of 6.34%. As mentioned in the profile section, the focus here is on companies with a history of strong dividend yields. I do believe that the dividend angle will take on greater prominence in the current environment. We’re currently in a world flush with liquidity and economic sentiment is still weak.

I expect companies to dial back on capital spend and growth expenditure and rather direct the capital to shareholders via increased dividends. Conversely, buybacks may be toned down on account of potential political pullback. Even from an investor’s point of view, whilst it may be difficult to find alpha in pure-play risk assets, greater emphasis could be given for investment avenues that can offer some income via dividends. All in all, I expect divi plays like DEM to be rewarded.

Technical Analysis

On the monthly charts, the price of DEM is trading at levels where the probability of a bounce is rather high. Looking at the chart over a long-time frame, one can see that it has been forming something akin to a falling wedge pattern. While there is still some way for the two channels of the wedge to narrow down (and then perhaps look for a potential reversal breakout over the upper channel boundary), what’s more interesting is that in 2009 and 2016, one can see that it had taken support at the lower boundary of this wedge, before bouncing up. Even the indicator set-up looks quite favorable - While the RSI is still not technically oversold, it is very close to getting to levels from where it has bounced. I also like that the price action has been respecting support on the intermediate descending trendline that I’ve plotted from mid-2017 to the current period. The overriding takeaway from this chart is that whilst we may not have seen the end of the current weakness, the risk to the downside is quite limited and one can consider getting in now to benefit from a likely bounce.

Risks

The expense ratio of DEM at 0.63% is on the higher side and is a little more than the category average at 0.56%.

Besides, looking at the sector exposure, one can see that DEM is highly levered to cyclical sectors with financials, basic materials, and industrials accounting for close to 60% of the total ETF exposure. If the economic scenario continues to deteriorate from here, these sectors could continue to underperform but if you think we may begin to recover from H2-2020, I think these are sectors you want to be exposed to right now.

Summary

Emerging market valuations are very attractive relative to the US and DEM offers me exposure to companies based in EM nations that are unlikely to be significantly affected by any external dollar-denominated credit risk. I also think the dividend angle here is very compelling. On the charts, the price has reached a level where recovery has historically taken place and this gives me further confidence to consider this ETF.

