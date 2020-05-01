BP Needs Higher Oil Prices To Sustain The Dividend

New Planning Assumptions For A New Environment

Source: BP Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

BP p.l.c. (BP) was the first true oil major to report Q1 2020 earnings on 4/28/2020 and set the tone by keeping its dividend at $0.63 per ADS, payable on June 19th. (Yes, I am not counting the much smaller Equinor (EQNR), the former Statoil, which already reported and announced a dividend cut.) BP's dividend will be a payout of $2.1 billion despite strongly negative free cash flow of -$2.8 billion. This was also despite BP's gearing, defined as (net debt)/(net debt + equity), shooting upward to 36.2% vs. a stated target range of 20-30%.

This was the first earnings call with BP's new management team, including new CEO Bernard Looney and incoming CFO Murray Auchincloss. While the team is satisfied that BP is performing well against the metrics under their control, the current energy price environment has created a huge challenge for the new management. Given the adverse conditions, management introduced updated plans for capital spending and operating cost cuts intended to still cover the dividend in a weaker pricing environment.

The original planning assumptions as discussed on the call imply an underlying operating cash flow of $24.4 billion which would cover $16 billion of capex and the $8.4 billion annual dividend total. BP regularly updates the actual values of these marker prices on its "Trading Conditions" web page and further defines the Refining Marker Margin here.

The revised set of assumptions conservatively produce operating cash flow of $18 billion if you simply multiply the delta in marker price by BP's annual production:

Crude: -$5/bbl x 1300 mbpd x 366 days = -$2.4 billion

Natural Gas: -$0.75/mcf x 7400 mcfd x 366 days = -$2.0 billion

Refining: -$3/bbl x 1800 mbpd x 366 days = -$2.0 billion

So, the $6.4 billion in lower revenues from the original operating cash flow assumption leaves $18 billion. I consider this conservative because there should also be lower cash taxes because of the lower income, partially offsetting the cash flow decline. Nevertheless, BP's effective tax rate has been going up as production and pricing decline, so it is not clear how much credit to take. Also, if you listen to the earnings call, the new CFO did not appear to factor in lower taxes:

So previously, we said $40 Brent, $14 RMM, $3.25 Henry Hub was the breakeven point paying the dividend. We’ve now lowered that down to less than $35 Brent, $11 RMM and $2.50 Henry Hub. You can go on the website and find our rules of thumb. And you’ll find that that’s about $6 billion of lost revenue, so to speak, or $6 billion that we achieve.

Source: Incoming CFO Murray Auchincloss, BP Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Note that the rules of thumb referenced by Murray on the call are published on the trading conditions website. They are supposed to be pre-tax impacts on income and indicate a lower sensitivity than the method used above which is simply based on revenue. So, I think the $18 billion operating cash flow at the new planning assumptions represents a conservative number.

To cover the $6.4 billion shortfall, BP is cutting capex by $4 billion. Management stressed that these projects were mainly in their early stages and not expected to have a major impact on 2020 operating cash flow, although they did mention an impact of production of 70 mboe/d, or about 2.7% of BP's total oil and gas production. The company also plans to reduce cash operating costs by $2.5 billion/year by the end of 2021 through the restructuring announced in February, along with implementing automation and technology and centralizing services such as procurement.

If BP can deliver on these cost and capital reductions, the dividend appears safe at the updated price set. Still, it is worth looking at alternative price sets as well as other things that can impact cash such as asset sales, buybacks, and payments for the Gulf of Mexico incident.

Other Considerations and Sensitivity Analysis

An additional use of cash would include the $776 million of share buybacks that BP already completed in Q1. This was intended to offset the dilution that came with the optional scrip dividend program that BP operated the past few years but ended in 2019. With this buyback completed, I would not expect any further repurchases through 2021. The other use of cash is the $1 billion annually (after tax) that BP is paying in settlements for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. While this does show up on the Cash Flow statement as operating cash flow, BP leaves this cost out of its headline cash flow numbers and I believe excluded it from the above breakeven calculation.

The main additional source of cash is the planned divestment program, with $10 billion of asset sales already announced, including the $5.6 billion sale of Alaska assets to Hilcorp. The terms of this deal were recently restructured given the new market environment to defer more of the payment beyond 2020. For modeling purposes, I am assuming half of the $5.6 billion would be received in 2020 and half in 2021. That would bring the total divestment proceeds to about $3.5 billion in 2020 given the actual proceeds already received in Q1. For 2021, the remaining $2.8 billion from Hilcorp would be received along with $5 billion from the sales yet to be announced. Management suggested that the remaining $5 billion would include things like buildings and infrastructure rather than oil-producing assets and as such would not necessarily need an oil price recovery to attract buyers.

The final source of cash release would come as BP eventually draws down inventory stored during Q1. While BP does not disclose inventory by volume, management on the call noted a "working capital build" of $3.7 billion in inventory and receivables despite the lower dollar value of inventory and receivables shown on the balance sheet in Q1. This is basically the difference between the replacement cost basis used in adjusted results and the historical cost basis used in the financial statements. Nevertheless, once demand and prices increase, the inventory holding losses will reverse and BP can draw inventory back to normal levels for a real cash gain. Due to the timing and magnitude uncertainty, I did not include this cash inflow in my projections, but BP should see it sometime in 2020 as long as the market improves.

Adding these sources and uses of cash to the simple breakeven calculation above produces the following cash flow forecast:

As you can see, this projection shows a cash build of $0.4 billion after dividends in 2020 and a $6.9 billion cash build in 2021. Note that the planned divestments are needed in both years to achieve positive cash builds. In later years (not shown), the $2.5 billion operating cost savings only cover the shortfall if you do not include the $1 billion annual Gulf of Mexico payment. The company would still need $900 million per year additional cash to truly break even and keep the dividend steady.

For an alternative price scenario, I used the forward futures curves as of 4/28/2020 to develop a price forecast. In this scenario, 2020 Brent and Henry Hub prices are worse than the planning price set but the Refining Marker Margin is better. For 2021, the situation is reversed, with oil nearly equal to and gas better than the plan price set but the RMM lower. I should note that as a proxy for the RMM, I used the NYMEX 321 crack which is basically (0.67 x RBOB Gasoline + 0.33 x ULSD Diesel - 1.0 x WTI). BP's RMM is of course more complicated with refineries in different regions and the capability to run different crude slates than those assumed in the RMM. For example, BP's Midwest US refineries can run a high percentage of heavy Canadian WCS crude rather than WTI. With those assumptions noted, here are the results:

In this case, there is a 2020 cash draw of nearly $2 billion, followed by a cash build of $5.8 billion in 2021. That is slightly worse than the new "breakeven" case and depends even more on the asset sales to cover the dividend, assuming BP does not want to issue more debt or further cut capex.

Finally, let's look at a scenario where current prices (as of 4/28/2020) persist through 2021. Needless to say, this would not be a pretty picture:

This scenario would consume $10 billion of cash in 2020 and $3.5 billion in 2021. I could see BP cutting capex by another $2 billion per year in this case, which would still leave a $9.5 billion shortfall. To balance cash without adding debt, the dividend would have to be cut to $3.65 billion per year, which would be a 57% cut to about $0.27 per quarter.

To be clear, I do not expect prices to remain that low through 2021, although I profess no particular forecasting talent when it comes to oil prices. Nevertheless, I would expect the board to seriously rethink the dividend if prices remain low through Q2 without signs of improvement:

The first quarter dividend decision was taken by the Board, reviewed as usual and in full and was a decision, Lucas, taken on the basis of the underlying performance of the business in that quarter and the actions being taken that we’ve outlined today. The subsequent dividend decisions will be made at that time. The second quarter will be made in the second quarter, obviously. Three factors affecting any of those decisions: the underlying business performance, the outlook for the financial framework and the environment at that time.

Source: CEO Bernard Looney, BP Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Conclusion

BP's new management team faces challenges not seen since the Gulf of Mexico oil spill 10 years ago, except the current situation is even less controllable by the company. The capex and cost cuts in the updated planning basis should allow BP to continue paying the dividend. Nevertheless, the current price environment is lower than the planning basis, and if it persists dividend cuts would become more likely. For that reason, I would not recommend BP as a buy to a dividend growth investor or an income investor at this time. The shares can still be a good speculative trade for those who believe energy prices will improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.