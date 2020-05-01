Markets: Look At The Bigger Picture

Markets can go three ways - up, down, or sideways. Currently, we’re seeing a lot of discussion about the daily ups and downs, and whether the market will continue to go up or will go down and retest lows. Volatility in the market remains high, as well as expectations of future directions changing day by day, as the market climbed off of its low on March 23.

A lot of the concern resides with the shape of the market recovery - whether it will be a V, a W, an L, a U, whatever you may call it, we have yet to see. It all remains a guess. The Fed has acted quickly to dump trillions into the economy - questions about whether it will be enough or was it handed out too soon still linger.

What We’ve Seen

The outbreak’s effects on the markets have been some of the worst we’ve seen, with the markets falling at a similar rate to that of the opening stage of the Great Depression. Each market trend has had a different underlying cause, so no direct comparisons can be made about recovery, future sell-offs, peaks, or bottoms. All we can say is that this sell-off has been almost at the same speed as the beginning of the Great Depression, with markets falling 22.5% in a little over a month.

Source: Morningstar

Investors are still questioning whether the May 23 “bottom” is actually the true bottom. The S&P 500 fell 34% by March 23, and has rebounded quite rapidly off that low. The 200-day moving average still sits just below 298 for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and has yet to close above that level, leading some to think that a double bottom is in play, like Jeffrey Gundlach. Sure, we may not have the green light to start pumping the market higher, and sure, we might see that market fall again - but the economy is already bad, we all know that.

Source: CNBC

We’ve also seen record-breaking weekly unemployment claims throughout the end of March and into April. The total number of unemployment claims is about the same as the number of the jobs that were created in the past period following the end of the 2008-09 recession. So, we’re not done feeling the effects of the virus, no matter if states reopen; it’s going to take a long time to recover all of these jobs back. Once 26 million jobs are gone within the blink of an eye (in the long-term sense), those jobs aren’t just going to magically reappear like a magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat. It takes time. It always will. Weekly unemployment claims from the recession did not exceed 700,000, yet it took until almost mid-2014 to add those jobs back. It was a long road to recovery, and with unemployment nearing 30 million, so who knows how long it will take to add these jobs back.

Source: USA Today and CBPP

A lot of the analysis around the markets has been on a very short-focused basis - either the bottom is set and we’re all good to go, or the double-bottom is back in. Goldman warns that market breadth - MSFT, AAPL, FB, AMZN, GOOGL - accounting for 20% of the market cap of the S&P 500 is a bad sign for the markets, as tech outpacing the S&P’s rebound has driven the market higher, while small cap (retail, travel, leisure) still sits near lows. One thing to know: per GS, “the median episodes of narrow market breadth lasted three months, the longest period was 27 months.” Reversion to the mean will happen, but how soon or how fast is unknown. The 27-month period was the dot-com bubble from 1998 to 2000, but that certainly isn’t the same cause as the coronavirus outbreak that created this narrow breadth.

Let’s just assume that this breadth will fix itself in the next 3 months, by July or August, as has been the median time period. But to fix it, what will have had to happen? Two things: the companies that have caused the breadth to narrow will have to lag the market performance, or small-caps and other underperformers will outperform and catch up to the outperformance of these five and other large tech names. It’s safe to say that nobody is ever certain what the outcome will be until after it occurs, and then they say, “Oh, I was right all along!” or “Oh, I should’ve seen that coming.” Hindsight is 20/20, and people make decisions of the crash and rebound after the facts have emerged, not knowing them beforehand. Words are words, people can make their own judgements and have their own opinions, but obsessing over the short-term picture instead of the long-term one is never a good thing. Markets don’t have to always make sense - who could have predicted the exact scope of the downturn back in January? But in the long term, markets tend to grow.

Looking Long Term

Many people are quick to say that they know whether the market will go up or down and why they think that. These assumptions mostly seem to be focused on the short-term, 3- to 6-month picture of the market. I don't want to do that. It's a near-impossible guess to get exactly right. However, let’s see one thing - long-term growth of the market. From its bottom at 53.38 in the early part of 2008, the SPY rallied 531.51% to 337.10 by February 2020 (~11 years). Had you invested at the peak at 69.97 just before the eventual bottom, you still would have returned 381.78%.

Source: StockCharts

From a short-term perspective, sure, you might have already made 60% to >100% returns already in small-cap or tech or what-not, but from a long-term standpoint, the markets will recover, though when and how fast and how long is still unknown. The coronavirus outbreak did not cause business growth in the long term to cease and desist. For the short run, it did - a majority of shops were basically closed for a whole month from mid-March to mid-April, and a proportion even longer. But in the end, in 5 or 10 years, are businesses still going to be closed? Are consumers not going to spend? Surely not. This is really only a short-term headwind to businesses and consumer spending, and the market surely did not peak forever.

Source: Morningstar

Looking at the whole history of the market, you do see periods (i.e., the Great Depression, 1970s, 2000s) where we do have long-term declines and stagnation in the market, but the market always recovered and pushed to new highs. Market stability has come a long way since the early stages (pre-1950), with fewer declines but two long stagnant periods. Market growth will resume, eventually, sooner or later, and whether or not the previous bottom is the true bottom or whether we’ll have a retest or whether this bull run will continue is not of importance to the long-term picture. Sure, you might make 150% more buying the SPY at the exact bottom like had happened from 2009 to 2020, but a 380% is still wonderful. Of course, equities can always outperform and underperform from that 380% or 530% market return, and to those investors, buying the bottom could offer significant more upside.

Treading the Waters in the Future

Given the uncertainty around the nature (duration) of this current bull run - April is the best month for the Dow since 1974 - and the uncertainty about the possibility of a potential double-bottom or W-shaped recovery, investors should still tread with caution. Market volatility will still remain, as the economic reopening around the country could spark a second wave of the virus and a possible second shutdown, if needed. Given that possibility, with the VIX still in the mid-30s, market swings can still send equities both ways.

We've seen the hardest-hit sectors - energy, airlines, auto, retail, leisure and hospitality - still lagging the overall market, while tech stocks are pushing new highs. Pending reopening, volatility within leisure and hospitality stocks will most likely remain, as we could still see cases increase again and consumer behavior shying away from those industries. Airlines and cruises will take longer to recover than hotels and restaurants, which are most likely to benefit more from economic reopening in the short term. Dividends being slashed or suspended has left sources of previously stable income gone for the time being.

In the short term, yes, we are likely to see markets make large moves up and down, with the general consensus being drawn towards the down. High-flying tech stocks could see sharper drops in a flat market as the market consolidates in breadth, while small-caps (more so in the beaten sectors) are likely to outpace market movements on both up and down days, returning double digits for days on end if the markets change +/-1.5%.

From a long-term standpoint, the valuations around much of the market, especially in the industries that won't disappear (but will struggle) - air travel, hotels, restaurants - will offer places of high potential rewards at the highest potential risk. E-commerce, media and entertainment goods will likely continue to outperform the market with a possible shift in consumer behavior and lifestyle dynamics, though consolidation from current levels may occur first.

The markets will be choppy probably for a while. It might not be pretty, and it might not be as you or I expect. We have no way of seeing what the trends will be until after they're done. Overreacting on fear or greed or hope (or any emotion, for that matter) during this time might not be a good method to see the light clearest at the end of the tunnel. The current situation might last another 6 months, a year or three, but the market will recover. Find your winners now, identify what risks you're comfortable taking. If you're intent on playing the risky game in consumer discretionary and leisure/hospitality, check your financials - how are revenues, what's the growth, what is the impact from the economic situation, what will revenues look like in two or three years? Look at debt, but don't just see it, look at when it's due - a company having $1.5 billion in cash with $1 billion debt due in 2021 is probably facing a tougher time than one with the same debt due in 2024. If you're intent on playing for safety in blue-chips and conglomerates and growth in tech, look at valuations in context. Is the growth sustainable? If it's fallen, how long will it take to rebound? Assess the competition and risks to the businesses. See if momentum for long-term growth is truly there, or if it's just based on hope that it will be there sometime. Understand the bigger picture. What will come out on top by 2025 or 2030? What will recover the most and the quickest? What offers the best price points for you to enter and to exit, and what makes sense based on your risk tolerance and timeline? Don't just hop into an investment because someone tells you to, or trade the market from what someone on the television or a large firm says it will do. Look inside yourself, do you research and what you feel most comfortable with, and pick your investments from there.

Conclusion

It’s in human nature to seek an explanation for everything we’ve observed, even when an explanation doesn’t exist. We tend to think that the actual outcome that had occurred was always visible to us before it happened, and feel regret or pleasure based on that judgement. The markets are sometimes just as irrational as we are and move in ways we might never expect. People are quick to jump in and say that this is the bottom or that markets will go this much up or this much down, when that is almost always never predictable. Sure, you might have purchased on March 23 and made significant gains since then, but we’re only two months into this market drop. We still could have a quick recovery, a long recovery - history has shown that downturns of this dimension can take anywhere from 7 to 13.5 years to reach the pre-drop peak - but you can never judge the future based on the past. Every situation is different, and this one sure is. Unemployment has soared, tech valuations are back near highs, while retailers are facing bankruptcy possibilities. People are stuck at home, billions have been given to businesses, incomes are lower.

Market volatility will still be a factor most likely for a few more months. But in the long term, the market will recover, it’ll hit new highs. I can’t be sure of when that will be, when the Dow will hit 30,000 (it sure was close), or how long we might be stuck in this volatile up and down range with the outbreak. Economic damage has been rapid, and a recovery could be quick or dragged-out. In this time, look a bit more towards the bigger picture, the end goal, what you see in the economy in 3 or 5 or 10 years. Don’t stress about a 2% drop day in the markets, or the Dow rising 200 even if you don’t think it makes sense. The more you do, the more you might think that you had a chance to see it all coming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.