Limit Orders: Don't Get Picked Off When They Go Stale

Market Orders and Stale Limit Orders

A couple of common ways to execute orders can get you in trouble. The first is well known – using market orders indiscriminately means you pay at least the bid/ask spread on every trade, sometimes more due to HFT shenanigans. On stocks like Apple (AAPL), the few cents per share you pay doing this aren't a big deal. However, on the low-dollar stocks that Robinhood customers like to buy, bid/ask spreads tend to be larger compared to the price of the stock. The traders on the site love stocks like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Electric (GE), which trade for single digits. I just looked up quotes for AAPL and F, and the bid/ask spread is 3 cents for Apple and 1 cent for Ford. However, this belies the fact that Apple shares are 60 times the value of Ford. This means effective transaction costs to trade Ford are 10 to 20 times what they are in Apple. 500 round-trip market orders in a year and they're losing a lot of money off of paying 0.1 to 0.2 percent in bid/ask spread. Limit orders are supposed to help avoid transaction costs, but done wrong, they actually can increase them.

Finance theory shows that "patient" limit orders do better than immediately demanding liquidity without a good reason, and can even earn the bid/ask spread. What's always been interesting to me is the choice architecture at online brokers. The default selection is always a market order, which is convenient because a lot of brokers make markets for their clients, which is a fancy way of saying they trade against them. Another odd piece of choice architecture is that most orders are set to expire at the end of the trading day, but this part is actually for your protection. A less-obvious way to lose money with your order execution strategy is letting limit orders go stale. A lot of traders like to put in limit orders for 5+ percent under where a stock is trading, figuring if it hits they'll get the stock cheap anyway. Or an order doesn't hit so they leave it open for days.

However, research shows that this is a significant blunder that costs a surprising amount of money to investors over time. What will happen is that news is released on the stock, like earnings, and suddenly you get picked off by high-frequency traders who now have better information than you do. This means you should impose an effective 15-minute time limit on limit orders to avoid getting picked off, unless you're in a situation where the noise is greater than the chance of any news in the stock or strong order flow one way or the other. Also, around news events, you should look at the bid/offer to make sure it's reasonable, and use market orders no larger than the quoted bid/offer. In these situations, you should never leave any limit orders sitting unless you want the pigeons to fly away with your lunch. I have profited from using limit orders at the open on particularly noisy stocks in the past – Tesla (TSLA) is a prime example, but limit orders need a fair amount of caution around news, and can and will go stale.

I put this effect to use in political prediction markets, where I use a variety of arbitrage strategies for fun and extra money. I would pick off the limit orders other traders entered on the speaking time market for the presidential debates when the moderators called on a new candidate, thereby changing the odds and rendering the limit orders stale. Then, I would sell the shares back when the candidate finished talking; rinse, and repeat.

Conclusion

The financial markets have a way of extracting tuition from new participants, but it doesn't necessarily have to be the case. Even institutional investors commonly have suboptimal order execution programs (the most efficient trade size is roughly 100k for most stocks, algorithmically reloaded 7-8 times per minute, but it's rare for investors to be that precise). Bottom line - if you're going to trade actively, either treat it as a business or spend your money elsewhere. Trading with poor order execution strategies is an expensive form of entertainment for a lot of people out there.

