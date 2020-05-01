AU Optronics' (AUO) CEO Paul Peng on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AU Optronics Corp (OTC:AUO) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2020 2:00 AM ET

Julia Chao

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. this is Julia Chao of AUO’s IR Department. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in today’s conference call. Joining me here are five executives: Mr. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; Mr. James Chen, VP of Consumer Application Strategy Business; Mr. ShihHong Liao, VP of Commercial & Industry Application Strategy Business; and Mr. Ben Tseng, our CFO.

The agenda of today’s event is as follows: first of all, Ben, our CFO will brief you on our Q1 results and our Q2 guidance. Then, our Chairman, Paul will give an opening remark. Afterwards, we will proceed with Q&A’s. Before the meeting, we have collected questions from our analysts. for the first part of the Q&A session, we will address these questions; afterwards, if we still have time, we’ll open the floor for you to call in.

Now, before I turn over to Ben, I would like to remind you that our forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please also spend some time to read through the Safe Harbor notice on Slide 2. Ben, please.

Ben Tseng

Good afternoon. I would like to go over our Q1 results. Due to the COVID situation, supply chains were disrupted. Area and unit shipment both went down quite significantly.

Net sales came in at NT$53.7 billion, down by nearly NT$8.3 billion. However, operating loss narrowed on our efforts to reduce material cost, manufacturing spends and adjust our product mix. Gross loss improved to NT$400 million, OP loss was NT$5.4 billion, net loss attributable to owners of the company was NT$5 billion. EBITDA margin for the entire company was 6.7%. EBITDA margin for that Display segment was 6.9%.

Next slide, balance sheet. At the end of Q1, cash was NT$76.8 billion, down by NT$3.7 billion Q-o-Q. Debt short-term and long-term debt combined was NT$121.5 billion, up by approximately NT$7.8 billion.

Inventory turnover was 43 days. This was slightly higher than before, mainly because of the COVID’s impact on marginal supply in Q1 that costs lower shipment and higher work-in-progress. However, based on our shipment schedule at the moment, we believe inventory turnover days will lower gradually. Gearing ratio in Q1 was 24.9%, which was still quite healthy.

Next slide, cash flow. We had a cash outflow of NT$3.7 billion for operating activities. Cash outflow from investing activities were NT$7.6 billion, mainly because of CapEx of NT$5.3 billion and stake acquisition of ADLINK for NT$2.4 billion. CapEx from – a cash flow from financing activities was NT$7.8 billion inflow due to an increase in long-term borrowing.

Revenue breakdown by application. Revenue as a whole, lowered by 13% however, what’s worth noting was that for TV, there was an increase in ASP and a more modest area shipment decline, bringing the share of TV to 35%. However, monitoring notebook and car displays were affected by a sharper shipment decline, thereby their – reducing their segment shares.

Revenue breakdown by size. This reflected our comment on TV revenue share gain. 39-inch and above segments, gained four percentage points combined. 10-inch to 20-inch segment lost two percentage points to 31%, because we had smaller notebook panel shipment during the quarter. Smaller than a 10-inch segment saw its share coming down to 18% due to a smaller shipment of smartphone and car displays.

Shipments and ASP by area. Area shipment decreased by 11% Q-o-Q. ASP per square meter went down by 0.7% Q-o-Q. TV ASP went up, but the ASPs for other applications went down.

Next slide. Small and medium-sized panels. In Q1, area shipment decreased by 18% Q-o-Q. Revenue decreased by 26% with car display, smartphone panels being the main causes of the drop. Our guidance for Q2 is as such, but we have to say that given the impact from COVID-19 remains unclear. Some of the forecast that I will provide may not fully reflect the actual market conditions. For large size panels, we expect shipments to be up by around 20% or more Q-o-Q. ASP is expected to be down by mid single-digit percentage points Q-o-Q.

For small and medium-sized panels, we expect shipments to be down by low single-digit percentage for Q-o-Q. For Q2, we expect the loading rates will be dynamically adjusted based on market conditions.

So, this was a recap of our Q1 results and guidance for Q2. Before we start Q&A, we would like to first welcome Paul for an opening remark.

Paul Peng

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. The first quarter was a quarter of drastic fluctuations. It was a slower season traditionally and on top of that, we had a Black Swan Event, which is the COVID-19 spread. After the Chinese New Year holidays, the supply chains were disrupted significantly. There was a problem with short of staff, short of materials and blockage of traffic.

So, the entire supply chain really took a hit. starting from the latter half of March, work started to resume to normal. But still our first quarter revenue took ahead. We had a slight of 13.4%, but we made our best efforts to improve the results. Although there were some traps in revenue, our profit/loss – our loss narrowed in terms of balance sheet, although inventory levels went up. On the back of panel purchasing in the end of the quarter, we are confident that the inventory can be digested. And we’ll resume to healthy – healthier state in Q2. And our gearing ratio is still quite healthy.

The COVID-19 has started its outbreak in Asia and is now extending to other parts of the world. It has brought on some positive impacts and some not so positive impact. Let me talk about the positive sides first. The rise of stay-at-home economy, an increase in working from home and studying from home has been a significant trend. so, the demand increases for IT products. We are currently working out issues in the supply chains. So, we expect to see better improvements in Q2 and the demand will probably widen for both desktop and handset products. But TV and car displays were affected more significantly, because of the lockdowns in Europe and U.S. and many other regions.

Factories have been shut down. Demand lowered. And the demand lowered significantly for TV and car displays. IT aside, we have been receiving a lot more orders from overseas in the areas of medical displays and exercise-at-home education related equipment. In terms of revenue, we believe our performance will be better in Q2, but what’s worth our attention is that as the pandemic continues and as the pandemic is not contend effectively anytime soon, many industries including service in tourism, hospitality, partly transportation, and et cetera.

Jobless rate may increase and manufacturers are shutting down. Although these could affect the disposable income of consumers. How far, how long will it take for the world to contain coronavirus? How big the impact will be? There are still a lot of uncertainties. At the moment, what we can do is to be really dynamic to try to capture the opportunities as they come along to try to control the damage.

This is something that we have been doing every day. We felt, also realigned our strategy and our planning, especially with our transformation of – value transformation strategy. We have completed the stake acquisition of ADLINK. We have acquired 20% of stake in that company and we have finished the acquisition of JohnRyan, which is the banking CMS service provider. We are still pushing toward the path to strengthen our footprint in fuel economy and smart education, smart medicine, entertainment, transportation and retail and we are doing this step-by-step.

There may still be some changes and uncertainties in our macroeconomy, but at AUO, we will need to do three things. First of all, we will need to retrench our expenses. We will have a tighter control and management of our costs. We want to preserve cash, make sure that we have sufficient cash in hand and also sufficient credit line. Just two weeks ago, we secure a syndicated loan from lenders to ensure that we have available credit when we need it.

Secondly, we want to have quick adjustments of our product lines and our production mix. At the same time, we will pay close attention to the changes in supply chains. Thirdly, value transformation; we are not stopping. We are sticking with our goals. Besides working on the investments that we already make, we have also made some organizations adjustment on April 1. for the panel business, we have divided the operations into two business units; consumer application, and commercial and industry application business units in hopes of further integration with our fuel economy business and better synergy to be created from our internal/external resources.

Going forward, we will continue to base upon our existing expertise in panel manufacturing and we will continue to innovate and conduct R&D as well as fasten our pace in the fuel economy-related business. although Q1 results were not that good, we work very hard to narrow loss. although there are still quite a lot of uncertainties for Q2, we will work even harder to make improvements.

Thank you all for your support.

Julia Chao

Thank you, Paul. We will now start with Q&A for the first part. We will address the questions previously collected. Now, we will first address questions relating to marketing update and outlook.

The first question is about 2020 worldwide panel supply and demand, especially considering the weaker demand on COVID-19 and some factory shutdown decisions from our competitors. So, the next question is about TV sell-through in Q1 and 2020 demand outlook. We have Frank to answer these two questions.

Frank Ko

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Frank. I would like to first share with you our views about 2020 supply and demand. Let us first talk about the supply side. There are still new capacity ramp ups for large area LCD, but as some peers are shutting down their fabs or downsizing their fabs and they’re doing this earlier than previously expected. Capacity increase will likely slow down across the industry hoping the industry to gain a healthier state.

In terms of demand, due to the COVID situation, there has been an increase in stay-at-home activities, and higher demand for online commerce and entertainment. This has all boosted strong demand and some of the demand for products are – has been really seen in the past in Q1. But before the pandemic can be effectively contend or before consumers’ confidence can really resume and regain the previous levels, we cannot really assess the demand accurately.

Moreover about Q1 TV sell-through, this is the highlight I would like to share with you. In Q1, depending on various degrees of COVID impact performance varies from market to market. Overall, sell-through decreased by about 2% Y-o-Y. But again, because people are stay-at-home more, consumers’ habits also change a lot.

We are staying at home a lot more. As a result, the demand for large-sized TV is really strong. Average size also increased across regions, because people are staying home and more people are watching TV at home. They are asking for more and smaller size TVs, a lot of times smaller size TVs have become the second or third TV sets at households. Overall, average size worldwide increased about one inch.

A further breakdown of market, in North America and West Europe, sales growth went into the negative range. Q1 was usually, the slower season for these markets. But the trend for larger screens continued and average size grew by about 1.5 inches Y-o-Y. As for Mainland China, because of the COVID impact and lockdowns around the Chinese New Year, Q1 sales growth went into the negative range and the decline was quite significant. But the stay-at-home economy has resulted in a polarization of demand. The shares of 32-inch and 65-inch models increased significantly Y-o-Y. As for emerging markets, Eastern Europe continued to be enjoying, quite strong sell-through in Q1, building upon the strong seasonality of last quarter and is posting – and they posted double-digit growth in Q1.

Demand from Russia was quite strong as well. Emerging Asia went into the negative range in terms of sell-through growth in Q1 and the COVID situation has suppressed consumer demand, but average size also increased by more than two inches. Overall, in the first quarter, sell-through worldwide plummeted, but starting from the end of Q1 to now, the stay-at-home economy has boosted the demand for a certain size ranges and large size models, but we remain prudent in our projections of the demand for TV sets worldwide, and further down the road, we will have to pay closer attention to the changes of market demand and the COVID-19 situation.

Julia Chao

Thank you, Frank. The next question is about inventory levels for TV IT and smartphone. Frank, would you please?

Frank Ko

As I have indicated, the demand side has experienced very different changes due to the COVID and inventory levels have been affected by the outbreak as well. For TV, because of the COVID situation usually in Q1, it is traditionally, the time for companies to replenish their stock in preparations for new product launches. However, currently, the production bases are under lockdown and production has been halted. Although demand is strong, channel inventory levels are lower.

For IT, Q1 is usually companies control their inventory levels more stringently. This year because of the lockdown in China, ramp up process wasn’t as fast as expected. Currently, the demand for working from home and online schooling is quite strong. Inventory levels are quite low and brands are aggressively restocking to meet the market demand. Smartphone is probably, the application that we have observed with the fastest pace of inventory level adjustments. in March, brands had their inventory levels at normal or low levels. The impact of COVID has created a lot of uncertainties, so brands continue to control their inventory levels quite prudently. Thank you, Frank.

Julia Chao

The next group of questions are financial ones. First off, about our utilization rate in Q1. It was more than 90%. The loading rates in Q2 will be adjusted dynamically according to market conditions. depreciation and amortization, the amount was NT$9 billion in Q1 and the amount for the entire year will probably be NT$36 billion. CapEx, the amount was NT$5.3 billion in Q1. Depending on the pandemic situation and the market conditions, we will continue to adjust our CapEx dynamically. We still stick with our original budget of NT$20 billion for CapEx at the moment.

Next up, our currency fluctuations impact on our margins in Q1 according to official data NTD gained about 1.8 percentage points against USD. at the same time, NTD gained 2.2 percentage points against Japanese yen. These factors combined currency fluctuation had a negative 0.6% impact on our margin.

The next group of questions are about our key products and technologies. First, we will have James to talk about some latest developments in our consumer application products.

James Chen

Good afternoon. this is James. I would like to share with you some highlights about our consumer application products. The TV segment was affected by the pandemic. Several major sports events have been postponed, but as we have indicated, the pandemic has brought in some changes to how we live our lives. There was the rise in stay-at-home and relevant entertainment style, and it is expected to be helpful to the high-end TV sales.

AUO continues to push into high-end TV manufacturing and we worked with Tier 1 customer to provide a high – highest screen-to-body ratio 8K specialized TV panel and its screen-to-body ratio is so high that it nearly reaches 100%. And this production – this line covers 65, 75 all the way to 85 inch products. It is a comprehensive product line and we believe they will be able to elevate consumers’ user experience significantly and AU has been well received by the market. As for IT, the pandemic has brought about a lot of 10 changes to how we live our life, how we work and how we study and remote demand as well as stay-at-home related applications have increased significantly.

We expect that the demand for IT products will likely loss into Q2. It is especially so for notebook tablets and other mobile applications. for notebook panels, as the pandemic spreads the demand for work from home and studying from home has boosted the demand for notebook panels, it is expected that we can ship more display panels in Q2. actually, the growth rate – the shipment in growth rate will likely be in the double-digit range.

As for tablet panels given the lockdown of schools around the world, many students have started online schooling and this has boosted the demand for tablet. in Q1, our tablet panel shipments grew by more than 20% Y-o-Y. Besides in terms of many LED, AU has mass produced in Q4 last year, 17.3 inch many LED Beckley Nobel panel and we expect that in Q2, we will continue to launch 32-inch, 27-inch 4K professional grade gaming specification mini-LED backlight monitor panels. This product will be able to meet the requirements for content creators and high-end gaming displays. Thank you.

Julia Chao

Moving on to our next question, we will have ShihHong to talk about some highlights in our commercial industry application products.

ShihHong Liao

Good afternoon. this is ShihHong. I would like to share with you some updates on our commercial industry applications. As we have shared with you, COVID-19 has still an impact on various segments and the impact varies from application to application. Some segments suffered; for example, automotive and retail sectors. However, some market segments benefited; for example, the medical, the education market segments as well as the play-at-home and exercise-at-home related applications that have been riding the trend of stay-at-home economy. Here, I would like to share with you the performance of AUO in Q1 in terms of medical displays and public information displays.

First of all about medical displays. On the back of infection control, this demand, the demand for medical examination and treatment equipment such as ventilators or patient monitors, has increased. These kind of products are the ones that, in the past, tend to be lower in terms of inventory build-up, but the demand has accelerated very quickly recently. with the rise of the pandemic, customers have become increasingly paying attention to medical displays and AUO will continue to extend our value chain to provide professional grade or value added services to our customers as well as making some contribution to pandemic control. In terms of the education market, electronic board are very important at the moment. They feature multi-screen interaction, sharing and collaborative functions and this is area that AU has been developing for many years.

Amid COVID-19, many countries have closed their schools, but at this time, many schools have started to install electronic boards. So, the installation demand actually increases. With the contribution from EPOS and other applications in the traffic or retailing sector, our PID shipments in Q1 grew by nearly 40% Y-o-Y. Thank you.

Arthur Lai

Hi, management team. Good afternoon. This is Arthur Lai from citi. Thank you for providing the information. I have two follow-up questions. Frank, you mentioned that in terms of the supply side, some of your peers have been on the past to downsize their fabs or reduce their loading rates. Could you tell us your thoughts about the impact on area – area-based supply for this year and next year?

Second question is that Paul, you mentioned that you have already completed the 20% stake acquisition of ADLINK. We are interested to know how you intend to deepen your strategic collaboration with ADLINK. Also you talked about – you talked about stay-at-home economy. I think I can really relate to that, because at home recently, you have been really interested in buying monitors and notebooks. and we’ve also seen some Chinese brands, such as Huawei, it has launched a smart screen. It looks like a TV and then also – like an IoT device. It has many sensors installed. for this kind of products, do you think they would have the opportunity to have some contribution or positive impact on high-end TV sets? So, I have three questions. Thank you.

Frank Ko

Hey, this is Frank, Arthur. I would like to answer your first question about supply and demand for this year and next year, and some changes probably in terms of unit area price. I think in terms of the ramps of capacity that there may be a slowdown in the increase as previously expected. In fact, because of the travel restrictions around the world, the ramp up schedules have been delayed at new fabs and some equipment providers haven’t been able to deploy their equipment timely.

So overall, supply will likely become healthier. So, the supply and demand of the industry would also become healthier. But in terms of pricing, you would still need to consider the following ramifications, because you have to think about how fast your customers will start to work and whether or not there will be any changes to the global economy and financial markets or there – if there will be any big changes to the consumer market. although these will all affect supply and demand across various applications.

Paul Peng

Hey, Arthur. this is Paul answering your second question. AUO has been investing in industrial and commercial segments for more than 10 years. We are covering a wide range of applications and a broad base of customers. but in the past, we mainly focused on panel manufacturing. That is why we decided to achieve strategic partnership with ADLINK through a stake acquisition.

It has a representation of a two purposes. First of all, we hope that through this partnership, we can deepen our footprint in solutions and system business. And of course, ADLINK would also benefit, because AUO is a key supplier for a very important component panel. So, they will enjoy better support on this regard. And secondly, AUO will place more focused on the development of AIoT business, because ADLINK is an industry leader in edge computing. We will leverage their advantages to explore opportunities for applications of AIoT internally ranging from small manufacturing to management in addition to providing a test bed for our products.

Secondly, we also have made our insight under our umbrella. So, as we explore our opportunities in the market, we believe we will have better support as we have ADLINK on our site. So, we believe this is a marriage of two strong industry leaders that will allow both parties to put our strengths to the best. We have completed the stake acquisition. We have acquired 20% of the stake and we will also be sitting on the board of ADLINK. In addition, in terms of operations building upon our existing partnership, we have already started on several new projects and we believe the synergy will materialize very soon.

James Chen

hi, Arthur. this is James. I would like to answer your question relating to the smart screen. In our perspective, TV or monitors have been used in traditional ways. but recently, people are watching their content or TV on smartphones or notebooks, and various platforms as well. So, the solution was of smart screen is able to bring better user experience to consumers, allowing them to view their content on various kinds of terminals. I believe this kind of application will benefit the industry, because you will able to – you will be able to provide a better experience and we feel very positive about the future of this kind of application.

Arthur Lai

May I have a follow-up? I think big size, there will be many more other vendors also providing similar products. Will this kind of product have a different technology requirement for panel makers?

Paul Peng

I think this kind of application will benefit panel makers, because if you want to use your smart screens, you would definitely use the touch function. people now are more used to operating their smartphones and tablets. AUO is a very good provider of touch solutions. We have onscreen touch technology. Actually, we are the largest shareholder in the onscreen touch market. So, we are very positive about the development of such applications.

Brad Lin

hello, management team. Can you hear me?

Paul Peng

Yes.

Brad Lin

I have three questions. Firstly, you said in your guidance that you believe that shipments will be up by 20% Q-o-Q. Do you think the TV segment will also follow similar trends or you are more conservative about it?

Paul Peng

hi, Brad. Excuse me. Brad, please go on. We will answer your questions after you finish out of them.

Brad Lin

The second question is about the withdrawal from the market of one of your peers. One of your peers is going to assess the market starting from the second half of this year and is dropping LCD – traditionally, LCD business by the end of the year. as a key supplier of our company, do you half any older increasing? Have you seen your older increasing? If so, what is the timeline?

The third question is about the LED. as I know, you said that you already had a notebook panel and in the second half, there will be more applications in the forms of car displays and gaming panels. Do you see that? More applications were also perhaps the top mini-LED next year. when it comes to LED, most companies differentiate their technologies in terms of backlight or LEDs. could you tell us what kind of real panels play in this business? Thank you.

Frank Ko

Hi, brad. This is Frank. I would like to answer your questions first of all about our Q2 guidance. If we singled out TV, I think in Q2, TV will have very special performance in Q2 in terms of its trends there, because of two factors. first of all, the manufacturer of TV says it is basically very close to where the market is, where the consumer is. In Europe, in America, in Mexico and factories, they are still under lock down. Although we said that market demand was strong, but supply is kept by the timing of lockdown right now, especially, this lockdown of TV assembly plans. This also has affected panel supply.

Originally, we believe that in Q2 with Tokyo Olympics and other major sports events demand would be strengthened, but with Olympics on hold, demand is not as strong as originally believed. So, we are relatively more conservative about TV demand outlook in Q2. Second question about transformed – transferred orders from the company. Actually, we are seeing the orders coming in at the moment, especially with the IT segment including high-end products, monitors and notebooks, ready on the demand for studying from home and working from home, transferred orders are already coming in. Also, with high-end monitoring for gaming and curved monitor, we believe transfer order will be quite strong.

For the third question, on min-LED, currently, we still mainly focus on high-end niche products this year besides 17-inch Nobel panel using mini-LED backlight, which we have already mass-produced starting from the end of last year. Between Q3 and Q4, we plan to launch a large area gaming monitor and we have been working with our customers to do design in. So, this kind of technology platform will increasingly become a go to platform for many kinds of applications, especially, for applications that require higher picture quality, higher response time and high contrast ratio, and we believe mini-LED will gradually be deployed into the notebook monitor or even car display arenas.

For AUO, we will continue to engage our customers and help them identify the best technology platform and help them to work with supply chains, so as to create more values and broaden the applications for this technology. Thank you.

Julia Chao

Ladies and gentlemen, we don’t have any more questions on the line and because we are near the end of the meeting, this concludes this quarter’s conference call. If you have any more questions, please feel free to contact us at AUO’s IR department. Thank you. We’ll see you next quarter.