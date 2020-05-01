NetApp: A High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock - Total Return Selection
About: NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)
by: Chuck Carnevale
Summary
I am seeing more attractively valued stocks of all kinds currently available that I had not seen in quite a long time.
I have been searching for companies that can provide me confidence that the current dividend will not be cut and should be expected to grow in the future.
NetApp: FAST Graph Analyze Out Loud Video.
Introduction
In today’s uncertain investing world, I believe it is extremely important to first and foremost focus on safety and quality. Since my primary investment focus is now on dividends and dividend growth, safety to