Uncertainty Reigns Supreme - Have Low Expectations Being Rational

To make rational decisions in anything for that matter, we need to understand what is required for such.

The more I ponder the outcome of this global shutdown, the more I'm finding it difficult to make any confident opinions about anything. This includes the value of the dollar, where inflation is going to show up or not, what the impact on interest rates will be, what the level of discretionary spending will look like or where it will go and so on.

We're in major unchartered territory here. The political uncertainty is also overwhelming in terms of the coming response. Whether or not states get bailed out and to what extent, for example.

I live near Cornell University, which has over 20k students that had all been sent home in the middle of March. Much of the local economy here pertains to servicing those students. Ithaca College is also here adding even more students that have been sent home.

There is uncertainty still whether or not these students will even return in the Fall or to what extent. This is having a dramatic impact on my own local economy.

The local government and hospital have recently furloughed 100s of employees. Ithaca College just announced a 15% reduction in staff.

Of course, hospitality services have been decimated here as well.

Meanwhile, there remains tremendous uncertainty. On one hand, everyone comes back in the Fall and everything slowly returns to normal.

On the other hand, not everyone returns or simply no one returns if this coronavirus comes back and everyone is still afraid. The difference between these two scenarios is huge for the local economy where I'm at.

I'm sure this is true to much of the US everywhere from meat packaging plants to automobile manufacturers.

With respect to colleges, I have some thoughts about this. Are we structurally changing the way in which college is even going to be administered?

Truth be told, you could simply watch lectures on YouTube for free and never pay 1 cent for college tuition and pretty much get the same education in terms of knowledge. What you don't get is the human experience of attending college with other ambitious, like-minded people. Then there are the sports and other extracurricular activities that make going to college, well, going to college.

However, going to a University like Cornell, for example, there is a tremendous amount of travel involved of students going back and forth throughout the year with all the breaks.

The level of energy consumption to facilitate this travel is huge.

I say this because there seems to be an effort to want to reduce energy consumption from those that believe in global warming coming from the burning of CO 2 . A very easy fix is to simply cull the level of consumption by changing the way in which we live our lives.

So instead of going to college physically, more people will go to college online potentially. This might be pushed by those that believe in climate change and would surely push for such a change in lifestyle.

It just seems anytime you come across anything that pertains to "reinventing the economy," that tends to involve a low emissions economy in the name of climate change.

This only adds to the uncertainty we are facing in the future.

What's Required For Making Rational Decisions

There are 3 reasons for why and how we make irrational decisions:

1. Ignorance - Lack of knowledge will cause us to make poor decisions. This relates to not knowing the facts or fully understanding the risk at hand. There is good reason to do your research and try to fully understand an investment. It's to prevent making an irrational decision and potentially losing money. Of course, we can't know everything and that is why we appreciate we are taking risk. Getting knowledge helps to reduce that risk. Always ask yourself to find a good reason not to make such investment. The more you know, the more reasons you will find to not make an investment. They say diversification is protection against ignorance, that's true.

2. Emotion - Fear and greed can cause irrational decisions. Go back to the ancient Greeks on this one. Everything in moderation. You want to seek the mean in your emotional state. You want to have courage. You don't want to be a coward and you certainly don't want to be reckless. In other words, you don't want to put your retirement savings on a call option that expires next week but nor do you want to put all your money in a 10-year treasury yielding 0.6% for the next 10 years.

3. What I call "Thickheadedness" - Don't confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up. You have to be open-minded to objective criticism and basic logic lest you fall victim to being thickheaded and not willing to see the forest between the trees. Failure to allow oneself to acknowledge provable reason and logic will cause bad decisions. We really have to be humble and acknowledge how little we really know.

All the more reason why today, the level of uncertainly, which is prohibiting our capacity to be rational here, makes having strongly convicted investment ideas that much harder.

COVID-19

When I first heard about the virus, it was about January 20th. I went to Flushing, New York, for the Chinese New Year celebration and parade. I stayed behind at my in-laws' house with my wife and 1-year old while my 7-year-old and 9-year-old went to the parade on Main Street in Flushing with other family members. I was fearful about the virus, I admit, and was uneasy about my kids going out in the public like that.

It was my ignorance that made me fearful. As news went on about it in February, my fear subsided. Once we started getting reports of those in the US that were dying in March, it seemed to me that it was mostly elderly with pre-existing conditions. The more information we were getting about the virus to this day, the less concerned I have become about it. It's still a horrible virus and there most certainly was a lot of sad death that has come from it, so I appreciate the need for precaution of those who are vulnerable, like my own Mother, for example.

Here is the latest statistics of COVID-19 in my county:

The data speaks for itself and everyone can form their own conclusions for themselves.

I'm personally relieved that the virus has not proved as deadly relative to those that have been exposed. We have practically a 100% recovery rate in my county.

What's the rational response now for Tompkins County to open back up is something that needs to be thought hard about. What's the rational response for Cornell and Ithaca College to bring all their students back in the Fall is just as important and being thought about now.

This same scenario is playing out all across the US today.

Have we created a new economy that is far more home-based, thus requiring substantially less oil to run and will this new less-oil-consumption economy be the future or will we be totally back to normal come the fall and with oil prices cheaper than ever in terms of what one makes per hour, will we be consuming more oil than ever?

Probably somewhere in the middle.

Conclusion

Helen Keller has this to say about being safe:

Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it. Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing.

In other words, if you're not living in danger, you're not living.

Shutting down the economy, sending all the students home was a means to not live in danger and that meant more or less to not live. Everything got cancelled from sports events to all those celebratory events for Seniors who would be graduating this year.

The consequence of this response is a decimation to the local economy on so many fronts. Everything at this point, from not just any business that served the students like house rentals to food and drinking places, but now the local government, the colleges staff and even, ironically, the hospital itself, has had to either lay off or furlough employees.

Trying to gauge what becomes of the economy 6 months from now, 12 months from now, I'm finding to be very difficult.

Here is my final take: This uncertainty in and of itself should warrant a return to risk off in stocks and that should imply another correction coming to reflect just that.

Dollar-cost averaging remains the best strategy for investors with cash on hand looking to re-enter the market. It's difficult to not foresee additional wild market swings and that includes a swoon or swoons that take the market down.

Additional disclosure: I am currently short SPY via put options and ETF's but may cover at anytime including before this article gets published.