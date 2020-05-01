Retail Opportunity Investments Shows Value Of Grocery Anchored Centers

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) is a shopping center REIT with properties exclusively on the West Coast. With 96% of its portfolio anchored by supermarkets, there was much anticipation for its earnings report on April 22nd to get a reading on what can be expected for the rest of the shopping center REIT sector. ROIC has cut its dividend and drawn down $130 million from its unsecured credit facility in order to prepare for any volatility in rent collection. I don’t anticipate a smooth road forward, but ROIC’s valuation at just over 7 times 2019 FFO is too compelling to pass up. I rate shares a buy.

Glimpse Into COVID-19 Impact

Prior to COVID-19, ROIC was performing like business as usual, if not excelling. Same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) grew 3.3% for the quarter. ROIC generated 22.5% leasing spreads on new leases and 8% on renewal leases. But if we’re being honest, I don’t think anyone cares about pre-coronavirus results.

ROIC provided the following points regarding COVID-19:

All 88 of its shopping centers are open.

ROIC has collected 67.5% of April rent and common area maintenance (‘CAM’).

ROIC has temporarily suspended the dividend.

ROIC has drawn $130 million from its unsecured credit facility and has $133.5 million in cash on the balance sheet.

70.4% of all tenants are open based on gross leasable area (‘GLA’).

The dividend cut shouldn’t come as a surprise and it’s arguable that its collection of 67.5% of April rent isn’t too shabby. ROIC did note on the conference call that rent collected was enough to cover normal average fixed costs. ROIC preemptively drew down $130 million based on its estimates of cash burn until 2021.

I note that one shouldn’t look too deeply into the 70.4% of total GLA being open, as grocery anchors tend to make up a large part of GLA and pay lower rents. I am hopeful that management can provide a similar metric based on average base rent (‘ABR’) in the future.

On the conference call, management noted that an obstacle facing retail REIT landlords are rent moratoriums in Oregon and California. These moratoriums essentially prevent commercial landlords from evicting tenants if they do not pay rent (more information about the moratoriums can be found in this helpful page here). These moratoriums provide significant relief for tenants, but can be considered to be rather unfair to the landlords which have bills of their own to pay. In the case of ROIC, these moratoriums may reduce its leverage in collecting rent. ROIC has noted that there are several tenants who are refusing to pay rent in spite of being apparently able to pay rent. I expect the landlord-tenant communications to remain an ongoing topic moving forward.

ROIC noted that rent deferral conversations typically involve the tenant to agree to pay rent in the event that they receive any federal aid.

All in all, the developments regarding rent collection were more or less in line with my expectations. It is clear that ROIC and all other retail REITs are counting on the economy opening up again.

Balance Sheet: Comments About Covenants

ROIC did provide some helpful color regarding covenant risk on the balance sheet. While ROIC has no meaningful near-term debt maturities, effectively removing any debt maturity risk, many investors may have feared that ROIC may breach the covenants if it is unable to collect rent. Here’s what CFO Michael Haines had to say on the conference call:

Because of the rent deferment agreements are not going to be subject to lease modification language, we're still billing the revenue in accordance with the leases on a GAAP basis. So, our GAAP EBITDA is only going to be impacted if I take a large bad debt reserve in the quarter. And that's going to be largely dependent on the tenant's ability to pay, whether or not they've been able to access government relief programs. And it's a very fluid situation, but from a second quarter GAAP perspective, EBITDA, the only thing that's really going to largely affected is the bad debt expense estimate that we'll have to come up with by June.”

In other words, even if ROIC does not collect rent in the quarter, the company can still count it towards EBITDA if it thinks that it will eventually collect the rent. EBITDA would only be reduced if ROIC believes that it will not be able to collect the rent in the future. This is very positive for shareholders and may help ease concerns regarding the moratoriums mentioned above. From my perspective, if rent relief is enough to put ROIC’s tenants in a position to be ready to reopen and fully operational in a month or two, then investors may not be so concerned about delaying rent collection.

We can see how ROIC stands in terms of covenants as of the end of the quarter:

(2020 Q1 Supplemental)

I was able to track down the definition of total assets for two of its four unsecured debt issues, which defined total assets to use undepreciated assets as opposed to trailing EBITDA at a cap rate (2023 Debt Prospectus). In this case, investors would be less worried about covenant risk from declining cash flows as undepreciated assets do not fluctuate based on EBITDA. The main covenant risk would be the fixed charge coverage ratio, but ROIC has significantly more breathing room there. ROIC could see NOI decline by roughly 54% and rent decline by 37% before falling in danger of violating that covenant.

Valuation And Price Target

ROIC earned $1.10 in FFO in 2019, and was previously paying a $0.80 annualized dividend. It’s possible that ROIC may not be able to reinstate a $0.80 dividend because it may wish to retain more cash to deleverage. At recent prices, shares trade just above 7 times 2019 FFO, in stark contrast with the 17 times FFO they were trading at prior to the coronavirus-induced crash. Even if we assume long-term impact to the company's bottom line, I believe that shares will eventually trade at a respectable multiple. My previous target was $13, representing 11.8 times 2019 FFO. ROIC could see FFO decline 30% to $0.76 and still trade at $13 assuming a 17 times FFO multiple. I note that it’s arguable that ROIC would be deserving of a premium multiple should FFO contract, as it may be able to see accelerating growth from trough earnings. Shares have 60% upside to my 12-month fair value target.

Risks

Further government measures may negatively impact ROIC’s leverage with tenants. If governments fail to provide support for landlords or extend rent moratoriums, then ROIC may soon find itself cash-flow negative and needing to issue debt just to fund fixed expenses like interest payments. There is no guarantee that governments will help landlords. Whereas everyone can understand the need to support small businesses, I would understand if most did not see any pressing urgency to support their landlords.

If the situation worsens further and ROIC is forced to accept that it will not be able to collect past rent or there are many vacancies, then ROIC may find itself in violation of its covenants. It may be difficult for ROIC to renegotiate its covenants because there are many holders of the unsecured bonds. ROIC may need to issue stock in order to bring down its indebtedness. That said, I think that ROIC has plenty of breathing room in its covenants and is unlikely to need to resort to such drastic measures.

Conclusion

ROIC has shown that retail REIT rents will be volatile over the next several months. Given that its properties are for the most part anchored by supermarkets, I think that its tenants can rebound quickly upon reopening of the economy. ROIC does not appear to face immediate risk from its covenants. ROIC trades cheaply at only 7 times 2019 FFO. I rate shares a buy.

