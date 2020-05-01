Transocean Is Holding On

One of the firms most damaged in recent years by the decline in oil and gas prices, and also hit by the rising dominance of shale, has been Transocean (RIG). The offshore rig firm is a giant in its space, but this hasn’t stopped it from experiencing a great deal of pain as the entire industry has been crushed. In all reality, things must eventually change for the company in order for it to survive long-term. This means that energy prices need to rise materially from here and remain there, but as the company demonstrated with its first quarter earnings release, it still has the financial ability to crawl by for now.

A look at the pain

There were both good and bad things about Transocean in its first quarter earnings release. Even in the good, there was some bad layered in, and vice-versa. Take, for instance, the company’s revenue. During the quarter, the firm brought in sales of $759 million. While this was higher than the $754 million seen the same quarter last year, it was actually short what analysts anticipated to the tune of nearly $38 million. Some metrics, like sales, require this deeper context, but most of what the company reported doesn’t need it. One example of this is the firm’s net loss. During the quarter, this metric came in at $392 million. This was not only worse than analysts anticipated, it was far greater than the $171 million loss incurred in the first quarter last year. Even on an adjusted basis, management could not deliver, with adjusted earnings per share of -$0.30 missing forecasts by $0.02.

Moving beyond the headline news, there were some other problems for the business. Margins, for instance, require a little attention. Even as revenue inched up, operating and maintenance costs surged 6.3%, pushing the business’s operating and maintenance costs up from 67.4% of sales to 71.1%. While operating cash flows were nearly flat compared to last year (falling from -$51 million to -$48 million in 2020), high capex costs pushed free cash flow to -$155 million compared to the -$103 million seen a year earlier.

But there’s some good here too

At this stage in the game, Transocean has become a call option, in essence, on the price of oil. Realistically, for the company to thrive, oil likely has to be around $60 per barrel or higher (probably closer to $75) in the long run. The big question is whether the firm can last long enough to see oil get there. For other players in the space like Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), the sad answer was no. Transocean, on the other hand, does have more going for it.

From the end of last year, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) at the firm fell from $2.348 billion to $2.014 billion. However, so too did debt. Overall debt declined by $717 million in the span of a quarter, with net debt declining $383 million from $7.63 billion to $7.247 billion. Debt is still awfully high and even with adjusted EBITDA of $235 million in the first quarter, the picture looks far from clear. If you annualize that EBITDA figure, the company’s net leverage ratio would be a hefty 7.71. To be fair, though, the reading at the end of 2019, using actual historical adjusted EBITDA, was 7.79 and Transocean is still kicking.

What will ultimately be seen as its lifeblood, though, is the firm’s backlog. As of its April fleet status report, this figure was $9.6 billion. This compared to the results previously reported with its fourth quarter report for last year showed some deterioration. At that time, backlog was $10.2 billion, so we have seen a drop of $0.6 billion in the span of a quarter. Obviously, any decline in backlog is a negative, but this drop is not so large in the grand scheme of things.

*Taken from Transocean

Another mixed data point comes down to the firm’s rigs. Utilization is down quarter-over-quarter, having fallen from 61% to 60%, but year-over-year it’s up from 56%. The same can be said of daily average revenue per rig. In the latest quarter, this figure was $314,900. In the prior quarter, it was a tad higher at $317,700, but it is 2.7% higher than the $306,500 seen in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Seeing such improvements in both utilization rates and pricing suggests some supplier power is returning to it. The bigger question is what will happen now that energy prices have dropped. A firm like Transocean is sure to feel most of the pain months after a downturn, not as the downturn is happening, given the long-term and intermediate-term nature of its contracts.

*Taken from Transocean

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Transocean is interesting. The company is showing some positive signs that indicate real improvement in its core business and perhaps for the industry as a whole. Even so, there’s no doubt that it is due to feel some pain in the not-too-distant future. At this point in time, the company appears to be hanging on quite well, and if energy markets return to a healthy point in the next year or so, the firm could be in a position to recover nicely. If something doesn’t change before too long, though, not even this large industry player will be able to handle this tide that’s sinking all rigs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.