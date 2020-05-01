PVH: Too Much Debt And Declining Sales

The men's business could be a highlight in the business as it is more price competitive and it has the brand asset behind it.

Investment Thesis

PVH (NYSE: PVH) could be an undervalued company in this crisis, however, severe declines in North America sales before COVID-19 could indicate an inherent weakness in the business. Additionally, they are still selling clothes at a premium price and with the established brand that they have, they have failed to innovate in terms of marketing and consumer appeal. Additionally, their debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at 3 which is almost double its competitors such as GAP (NYSE: GPS) and VF Corp (NYSE: VFC), indicating PVH has too much debt in an age that now depends on cash. Also, their men’s business could be a bright spot in the business as it’s more affordable price point could appeal to consumers. Lastly, the P/B ratio is below 1 indicating the stock is undervalued, however, with the wild fluctuations in stock price it could be difficult to pinpoint a good price as it has lost and gained almost half of its stock price within a month.

Pandemic Effect

With the pandemic in full swing across the globe, it has put many legacy brands in jeopardy. And while PVH has been flying high internationally, it has been declining severely in North America. Throughout the last few years, they have been relying severely on their brand name rather than innovating clothing wise. As consumers have moved towards cheaper and more innovative brands Calvin Klein specifically is unable to generate the same interest with a North America comp store sales decline of 2% and an international comp store sales decline of 1%. Especially with the rise of Aerie in the women's intimate market, Calvin Klein's lucrative intimate business comes under more fire. And their new #MyCalvins campaign is not striking a chord with consumers either as consumers have moved on to products that resonate with them as Aerie has a strong message of body positivity, while Calvin Klein pursues the same marketing strategy of shock value or celebrity driven campaigns. And while Calvin Klein has taken steps to incorporate plus-size models it can be seen as too little too late as other companies such as Aerie, have already established themselves as industry leaders.

Tommy Hilfiger on the other hand had international comp store sales increase by 9% and a 6% decline in North America comp store sales due to weakness in traffic. Both brands have failed to innovate clothing wise while still maintaining a premium price point, in addition to the new swarm of competition in the retail sector, and pressure from consumer finances, this could lead to further declines in sales.

Premium Pricing

PVH is a premium retailer in a challenged landscape. In addition, their current products can barely justify the price point with retailers like Gap creating similar models of clothing for half the price.

PVH as a whole has also failed to innovate in any of its designs, and while their Calvin Klein jeans business is now licensed to G-III wholesale, Tommy jeans still belong to the company. In terms of Tommy jeans their innovative designs start at $100 while American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) starts at $30. And the jeans that can be considered affordable are priced at around $50 and look the same as AEO’s $30 jeans.

Even with discounts and promo codes given, consumers are tired of paying for overpriced clothing, and as I previously mentioned in my Lululemon (LULU) article, even consumers who love the clothing being offered, are pulling back as they are forced to conserve cash. And the difference between Lululemon and PVH is that Lululemon's consumers were avidly buying and enjoying their offering before the crisis, while PVH was already seeing some softness in their Calvin Klein business.

Liabilities and Debt

While PVH has a considerable amount of assets, its liabilities and debt pose a considerable risk to the business.

Their debt-to-EBITDA ratio is around 3 and overall revenues have declined 1% on a constant currency basis. What’s even worse is North America comp sales were down 6%, and even though inventory was down 7% year-over-year, PVHs balance sheet is heavily labeled with debt.

Compared to other retailers in the industry, PVH has one of the highest debt-to-EBITDA ratios, and with this unpredictable economy, the risk of them overleveraging themselves has increased dramatically.

Additionally, PVH is one of the only clothing companies with a price to book ratio of below 1. Indicating that the stock is undervalued, and while P/B ratio does not take into account intangible assets it does suggest that PVH is considerably undervalued. However, with this crisis I do believe that many of the weaker competitors in the retail industry could be in deeper trouble, and even though PVH was delivering 2% YoY revenue growth that was right in line with the U.S. GDP growth and they were benefiting from growth in Asian markets.

In the U.S. especially, consumers have been shifting to lower-cost retailers for their clothing needs while off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx has started taking more market share.

Men’s Business

Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger’s offerings both focus on the ever-basic contemporary style, and with men’s t-shirts ranging from $20 and up, the highlight of their business could be their men’s business.

It brings some price competitiveness that is necessary and it delivers on a style of fashion that is still relevant in today’s market. At the same time, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger both do still have some brand appeal so the extra price increase could be justified.

With all things considered involving PVH, they still have a brand value, however with more competition and consumer pressure they are facing declining sales in an increasingly competitive market. Their debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 3 almost triple that of their competitors, however, their price-to-book ratio is 0.695 which suggests they are undervalued. However, the premium price point of PVH’s clothing could drive consumers away as consumers search for lower cost options, but their more affordable men’s business could keep customers entertained. However, since March 23, 2020 their stock price has nearly doubled and in this highly fluctuating environment the stock price could crash again in the near future. Therefore, at the price of ~$54 it can be seen as a little high as the stock price was merely $29 a month ago, and it could come down soon.

