Making Money in Malls

It will cause lifestyle changes and malls that have changed their style will do well.

More are being killed off by the virus yet that very killer will strengthen others.

One of my favorite malls was built long before malls as we know them were invented. It is Kaiserstrasse in Waldshut, an ancient walled town in the southern part of Germany's Black Forest....

There the shops lining each side of the street are in buildings dating back to the 1400s and the tower gatehouse at the end is there to keep unwelcome people out. Nowadays it is rarely used for that and my wife and I pass through it often along with many others who live in Switzerland and pop across the border to shop at prices 30-50% lower than at home.

And where else to have Black Forest cake for lunch than in the Black Forest?! My wife loves that in this 150 year old coffee house and we smuggle a car load of other tasties from there across the border when we head back home.

And for those that like word plays; this coffee shop is located next to the Town Hall - in German it is called the Rathaus!

Of course such Town Hall occupants would not exist in the US! But modern malls were probably invented there, perhaps as developments of arcades such as the Burlington Arcade in London

By 2017 some 116,000 malls existed in the US. They and many once top name shops - that have been in decline for years - are now being decimated. I will go into today's situation later. First I would like to say more about the two I expect to be outstanding winners - phoenixes raising from the ashes - once the devastation caused by the virus lockdown becomes evident. That lockdown means the end for mediocre malls. It could mean a new beginning Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG):

Macerich

There have been so many articles on SA about malls - including Macerich (MAC) - that I will not attempt to add much to those except to highlight transformations that will ensure MAC and SPG are among the phoenixes.

I will let their website do most of the talking because it says all that I would wish to say and, more importantly, portrays where I would wish to go to shop and lunch in style if I lived in the US: Macerich

I like this depiction of where they are going:

Key to survival - until my wife and I get there and spend! - is Macerich's liquidity. The main source of that is a $1.5 billion line of credit that expires in July 2020, with an option to extend by 1 year. The facility could also potentially expand to $2bil, depending on certain conditions. This facility has several covenants regarding interest coverage and requirements which Macerich has possibly broken due to the virus panic shutdown. Macerich also has $800mil in mortgages that it would have to pay off over the next 12 months, including mortgages on Danbury Fair, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, Green Acres Mall, FlatIron Crossing, and Green Acres Common. There is risk that lenders could get nasty but I think that is very unlikely given the basically sound state of Macerich and the losses they face with possible bankruptcies among many others elsewhere. Why would they compound that when an easing of covenants would leave them in a far better state in the foreseeable future?

Insiders appear to see little risk of that as they have been buying in February and March this year. Payment of a dividend in cash was cancelled recently and will be replaced with stock issues. I am happy with that because the return is likely to be far greater than most things I might do with the cash.

The stock price chart paints an interesting story. The price today is lower than where it was 25 years ago and today it is a company with vastly more quality assets and opportunity than then even given the fact that online shopping was nowhere near the threat then that it subsequently became. And - in a shorter time scale when that threat was fully operational - look at the recovery from the 2008 economic crash. Is a bounce back to over $80 from today's less than $8 possible? The Linear Regression line points to a price of over $60 today had we not had the virus panic of recent weeks.

Simon Property Group

As with Macerich, Simon Property Group (SPG) has been covered often in SA articles. SPG will probably close soon on its acquisition of Taubman, another top end US shopping center operator that also has a growing presence in China.

Top SA contributor, Brad Thomas, puts some things better than I can and he said this about SPG recently; quote: To state it mildly, shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) have been crushed. Yet it remains the only mall REIT on our buy list - albeit a Spec Buy.

Fueling the fire for the sub-sector is the rapid decline in department store fundamentals. Lauren Thomas with CNBC recently referenced this in an article:

"America's department stores are on a sinking ship, racing for a lifeboat that might not be big enough for all of them. "These companies are facing a test unlike anything they have ever been through before. Among the usual options for companies in distress are restructuring debt directly with creditors, restructuring with court assistance in bankruptcy, or liquidating entirely."

COVID-19 is simply the black swan that's put all mall REITs at elevated risk. We still consider SPG a fortress brand, but it's struggling nonetheless. The reason I'm hanging onto my shares is because I believe in its balance sheet and management.

We've lowered SPG's Q2-2020 earnings estimates by about 20% on:

Lower assumed rent collection

Impact of deferrals/lost occupancy Lower/slowed redevelopment yields.

But we do believe the Taubman (TCO) deal will close, providing meaningful valuable as department stores look to rationalize their oversupply.

Herb Simon, who, along with his now-deceased brother Melvin, founded the company. The two brothers also bought up the Indiana Pacers, leaving Herb worth $2.6 billion according to Forbes.

Today, he's chairman emeritus of the SPG Board, and his nephew David has been CEO since 1995.

Sentieo reported last year that Herb himself owned 12.523 million shares valued at approximately $674 million. And David bought 150,000 shares on Tuesday, March 17, at an average cost of $60.83 per share.

His total transaction: $9,124,500.

A picture tells a thousand words, and a FAST Graphs chart tells a meaningful opportunity. As you can see below, Simon trades at a 4.7 price to funds from operations (P/FFO), an intense multiple it's never been at before.

That makes the dividend yield a whopping 14.9%!

End quote.

Brad Thomas has it as a Spec Buy but I have it as a Strong Buy. Price history is one reason why: The price today is as low as at any time in the past 15 years and, like MAC, recovered fast from the 2008 crash. I will not speculate on price but the Linear Progression line suggests it could be at around $180 today but for the virus panic.

Future factors add to my strong buy reasoning, including...

The demise of mediocre malls

The cracks in the retail industry have been visible for a very long time. Mall closures in the US, job cuts, decreasing footfall, empty units and ghost-town shopping centers and that was before coronavirus struck a devastating blow to both supply and demand. But most developed nations are still way overprovided with stores, even after the closures of recent years. In the brave new world that we are reaching for now, the quantity of stores will go down but quality is more likely to go up.

I long ago stopped going to department stores and I was not alone as many are now dead or dying. The average and mediocre will not survive. What was good enough for them is not good enough for us today - we want more from our time out shopping.

Our future shopping centers and malls will serve the community better. Landlords need to understand what people want and how they live. The spaces have to become social, connecting us as well as delivering surprising, innovative retail and leisure. MAC and SPG and many of their tenants are doing precisely that. I have just watched an interview with the CEO of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in which he said they are adding more innovations to keep Starbucks followers happier and wanting to get back.

Our ancient mall in Waldshut has been doing it for decades offering delicious food experiences at tables in the street and inside to nurture us as we rest from our buying experience. Black Forest cake being just one of many such things. And one day per week local food growers have a street market there to sell their speciality cheeses, breads and also meats that many city dwellers probably think are made in the back rooms of supermarkets and not by 4 legged things on farms...whatever farms are!

Other changes are coming too. In the UK letting people have their lives back is forecasted to hasten the retail shift from city centers to malls. And many will go there very soon to cure their cabin fever

Cabin fever and lifestyle change

We hear little of this but some have been imprisoned in their homes for weeks. New Zealand kept ahead of the curve with testing and are now among the first to open up. That is causing a tidal wave rush to McDonald's and Burger Kings!

I suspect similar will happen in the US and then onto the better malls in the US.

I also ponder on another point. There must be a whole generation of online shoppers who ventured outside to shop for essentials only apart from going to their work. They too will be relieved to be freed from imprisonment. Maybe they will venture for the first time into some of those new world malls of MAC and SPG, enjoy the experience and partly change their shopping habits. Maybe permanently for some.

That will not please Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors - I am not one - but it is entirely possible that this lockdown could cause lifestyle changes that would never have occurred otherwise.

Making Money in Malls

I saw recent estimates that 400-500 more malls will fail due to the virus panic. So - as with quality going up causing quantity to go down - the quality will gain market share. That is always the case in all sectors in economic downturns and as things improve that market share gain stays and, concomitantly, the winners enjoy significant sales and profit growth.

I write this as one who treated malls as untouchable until recent times and then decided that MAC and SPG will be among those winners. I bought in a bit too early but am pleased to be in and recent suggestions suggest the tide is turning in their favor. It might not be a tidal wave like the one in New Zealand but people power the world over is levering the reopening of life. I do not expect other than a fairly cautious - for healthcare reasons - return to the malls but, once established, it will set new foundations for sound, long term profit growth for MAC and SPG.

