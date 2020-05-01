Royal Dutch Shell: I Was Wrong As Shell Rewrites Its Dividend History With A 66% Cut

As painful and disappointing as such a cut can be, it ultimately is a prudent move and should help Shell overcome this storm without any further drastic moves.

Following up on my birthday on April 28 where Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) shocked markets with a disappointing and devastating special KPMG report that has seen the stock drop by almost 1/3, it was only two days after that Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) delivered another heavy blow to my portfolio.

Following unprecedented market conditions in Q1/2020 and in April, Shell did the previously unthinkable and slashed its dividend by 66%. Out of all the dividend cuts and suspensions this pandemic has already brought to my portfolio, this one comes as a shock as obviously pinpoints that I was wrong when I declared that "Shell will do whatever it takes to maintain the dividend in the short term." The dividend cut marks the first time since World War II and easily overshadowed Shell's Q1/2020 earnings and its outlook.

Source: Edie.net - all image courtesy remains

For years Shell has been active in portraying the stock as a world-class investment case, and while it was able to weather the 2015/2016 oil glut, this pandemic which sank crude oil prices firmly into negative territory is unprecedented and the result of dual black swan. As such while I am obviously disappointed that the dividend was cut that early, here are my thoughts on what matters now.

What is going on at Royal Dutch Shell?

Apart from declaring its first-quarter 2020 interim dividend, Shell also released earnings for Q1/2020. Unsurprisingly profits tanked with earnings down 46% and income from Shell's Upstream segment collapsing from $1.5B to $0.3B.

A historic collapse in oil prices in Q1, although the real carnage happened in April actually, is accompanied by a high degree of uncertainty around macro economic recovery. While stock markets have been rallying tremendously since hitting their low in mid-March, the real economy paints a completely different picture. Unemployment claims have reached over 30M in the U.S., GDP is contracting around 5% in Q1 and the road to recovery is basically unknown in terms of duration and potential changes in consumer behavior.

Source: Shell Q1/2020 Earnings Slides

Shell was giving these indicators as part of its earnings call, but what becomes apparent is that although it expects oil prices and oil demand to recover, it does not look very realistic that oil prices will sustainably reach their $60/bbl level anytime soon (=within a year).

We need to put these figures into reference. For Q1/2020 the average Brent price was $50/bbl (it is currently roughly 50% lower!) and already Shell's profits tanked by almost 50%. With the current oil price being roughly 50% lower than the average in Q1/2020, the real damage will only happen and show in Q2.

In Q1 Shell's cash generation was actually surprisingly strong at first glance with operating cash flow hitting $7.4B and free cash flow eclipsing $12B with the latter covering the dividend by more than 3 times for the quarter. However, that illustrious FCF figure includes $7.4B in favorable working capital adjustments. Excluding those, FCF would have reached around $4.7B, resulting in a FCF dividend payout ratio of around 75%.

Source: Shell Q1/2020 Earnings Slides

Prior to announcing that Shell temporarily suspends its share buyback program, the company had already "wasted" a precious $1.5B at much higher prices.

Assessing the historic dividend cut

In my view, Shell has not been really transparent about its unexpected and massive dividend cut. Back on March 23, 2020, just a month ago, Shell made several moves to strengthen its financial fortress and reinforce business resilience, such as:

Cutting FY2020 Capex by around $5 billion to $20 billion

Launching divestment program of more than $10 billion in assets

Suspending share buyback program

Reducing operational costs by $3-4 billion p.a. over the next 12 months

Following this announcement, the stock was rallying from the low $20 to the mid $30s on hopes and expectations that Shell will be able to maintain its dividend.

What is important though to remember is that back then Shell already did not mention its dividend and now in hindsight it was probably already in intense discussions about that even though management couldn't have known that oil prices will crash into negative territory in April.

Still, it is a shock that Shell is cutting the dividend and especially that it already cuts it that early whereas rivals like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) kept their dividend in place, at least for now.

In my view that shows that Q2 is turning into an absolute nightmare, and given Shell's elevated gearing ratio in the high 20s, although it improved it by 1pp in Q1, taking on debt to pay the dividend could have possibly resulted in further rating downgrades which would be another serious problem.

From a financial perspective, while Shell could have managed to pay the dividend for another quarter by drawing on its cash reserves or credit facilities, it is probably a prudent step to cut the dividend once and deep and align it with the unprecedented changes happening in the world economies.

As much as I am disappointed to lose a lot of dividend income, at least temporarily, I actually think it is the right decision management took. I am sure it was not an easy one, but this will now release it from the "dividend has never been cut since WW2 mantra" - which I personally also took for granted for too long - and hopefully allow Shell to overcome this crisis, pay down debt and make it a financially more resilient company.

Focus on energy transition

One of the biggest uncertainties the COVID-19 crisis carries is what changes it will have on the future. Will people travel less? Will people increasingly work from home? Will malls, restaurants and stadiums be populated with people like in the good old times again? Will massive stimulus measures and economic aid be increasingly directed towards building up a nation's economy for the future by investing in critical infrastructure areas that could accelerate the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables?

Obviously, the latter question is the most relevant for Shell as many politicians are already debating how huge fiscal aid packages should be structured so that the economy will move forward and not simply reset back to its pre-COVID-19 structures. For Shell this means that it will increasingly focus on the energy transition which also became apparent during its call where this topic was taking a very prominent stage.

By 2050 or sooner Shell aims to have transformed its business into a net-zero emissions energy business. Recently Shell intensified its carbon reduction plans citing "society's expectations have shifted quickly in the debate around climate change" which means reducing its net carbon footprint of the energy products it sells by 30% by 2035 and by 65% (up from around 50%) by 2050.

Source: Shell Q1/2020 Earnings Slides

Investor Takeaway

Following the initial shock of a historic dividend cut that has seen the stock price tank 13%, I am certainly not jubilant on Shell anymore in terms of it being a world-class investment case. However, while it is hard to accept the new reality we are facing right now in a world where oil demand is presumably remaining depressed for an elongated period, I do think it is the right move to cut once and to cut deep. It should protect and improve the resilience of Shell, sustain and grow the value and ultimately also enable future growth and shareholder distributions when market conditions allow to do so.

One can argue whether it is a statement of strength that Shell opted for this step that early when its peers have kept dividends steady for now, or a sign of weakness, namely that Shell's capital allocation in the past has already been not prudent and was stretching the company's balance sheet.

The truth is probably somewhere in between. I do like the fact that Shell is looking forward and not clamoring to history just for the sake of its "never cut since WW2 mantra". The big question is obviously how long it will take the company to get back to the $0.94 dividend when market conditions have improved.

I am holding my shares for now, but also don't plan on adding to my position as long as all that uncertainty persists.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.B, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.