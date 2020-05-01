Fastest Marketplace Climbers For April 2020

While it's not clear where the market is headed, there's a Marketplace service available for just about any outlook or style.

by Daniel Shvartsman

The world, the economy, and the market are all in a weird place. It's a different weird place for each, with the world hoping to return to normal, the economy bracing for continued pain from covid-19 inspired lockdowns, and the market...coming off its best month since 1987 as measured by the S&P 500 and the Dow, and the Nasdaq just shy of its start of year levels at Thursday's close.

There's plenty of discussion to be had about where we're headed, and whether the current pricing makes sense. Marketplace authors, like market participants at large, have disagreements about whether this is too fast or just right for a recovery. You can see that dissension from our recent roundtables and our video interviews. That disagreement is what makes a market, after all.

The Marketplace had a strong month in April, as investors around the world looked for services that could inform their views and strategies, and which resonated with their investing approach. Those approaches are diverse, as reflected in our list of fastest climbers for April. Macro themes continue to be front of mind, but dividend, value, contrarian, energy, and tech investing services continue to do well.

We present our top 20 fastest climbing services, as ranked by net MRR (monthly recurring revenue) added over the last 28 days of the month:

James A. Kostohryz took the top spot for the second month in a row, vaulting into the top 10 of services overall on both revenue and subscriber bases. Avi Gilburt, Michael A. Gayed, Lawrence Fuller, and Michael Gettings also serve the market outlook and macro analysis approach among our top 20.

The energy sector was in the spotlight with the hijinx around the price of oil and USO, as well as the counterreaction for natural gas names, and HFIR, Michael Boyd, and KCI Research Ltd. each reflected that focus.

Meanwhile, value investing and dividend investing are styles that interest readers even (especially?) in this volatile market, with Thomas Lott and J Mintzmyer standing out for value, while Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Brad Thomas, and The Dividend Kings standing out for dividend services.

Congrats to our authors on standing out in a busy month, and thank you to all our members, new and old, for your support! It looks like the market will remain eventful for some time to come - I write this as futures indicate a -2% open - and we hope the Marketplace will continue to provide ideas and guidance to navigate this period.

Meanwhile, wishing you all health and safety!

